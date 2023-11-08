Maple trail mix clusters. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media













While my days as a provider of after-school snacks are now well behind me, I will never forget how ravenous my kids were when they came home from school. They would scavenge like wild animals through biscuit jars and bread tins, raiding the fridge and the pantry, emptying cartons of yoghurt and packets of cereal and cheese. Often, annoyingly, they’d put the empty containers or packets back in the fridge or pantry so you would think there was still actual food in there when there wasn’t.

But I knew how they felt, I’d also had an insatiable appetite every day after school. Is there a kid who doesn’t? Even as an adult, late afternoon is a time that I’m always hungry.

Growing up in Wellington, our house in Karori had a copper plate under the door knocker inscribed in Latin “Parva domus magna quies” (small house great rest). It was a small house, but with a big entry hall that had various doors leading off it. Second on the right took you into the dining room and from there, on further to the tiny kitchen where our mother Anne could usually be found, either baking, cooking dinner, preserving or arranging the flowers. Off the dining room, at the opposite end to the kitchen, was a little room without a door, lined from floor to ceiling with shelves, where all the china and glasses were stored. A beautiful mahogany trolley stacked with bottles of booze sat snugly in an alcove on the right as you walked in. Squeezed on to this drinks trolley were three large opaque plastic canisters filled with home baking. Mum was a prolific baker and there were always three different homemade biscuits to choose from.

The baking was rationed - duh – we would have eaten it all in one sitting had it not been, and so the trick was to get to those canisters without being noticed, no small feat as we always came home via the back door at the kitchen, where Mum was usually busy cooking. “I’ll just put my bag down,” was the excuse to make a quick detour via the biscuits. There was no lingering, you just had to go in and grab a handful from whichever canister looked the fullest, and then skive off before you were caught and accosted for your greediness. Sometimes after school, my friend Alice and I would make pancakes, topping them with lashings of a tawny fluffy buttery cream we made by beating together softened butter and golden syrup. We never really thought about sugar in those days, but all our time was spent outside running around. We also didn’t have cell phones (or television) to sit in front of, and processed food didn’t really exist.

These days, I like to keep some healthy-ish snacks on hand to dispel those hungry afternoon moments when I could easily devour an entire packet of potato crisps or there are hungry kids around in need of post-school revival. I like to keep a bag of edamame beans in the freezer – they can quickly be thawed and heated in boiling water or the microwave for a healthy snack and they also puree up for a great high-protein dip (see below). A snacking platter piled with chopped-up vegetable and fruit bites, dips, chunks of cheese, dried fruit, nuts and crackers is always popular with kids, it looks like a treat and makes coming home a bright point in the day.

With a few delicious homemade snacks up your sleeve, you can say goodbye to processed snacks full of empty calories.





Edamame dip. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth Photography

Edamame dip





You could also make this with frozen peas, in which case leave out the sugar as peas are sweeter than edamame.





Ready in 10 minutes

Makes about 2 cups





2 cups frozen shelled edamame beans

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp soy sauce

½ tsp sugar

1 tsp sesame oil

3 Tbsp neutral oil eg grapeseed

Zest of ½ lemon, finely grated

Salt and fine white pepper, to taste

Cover frozen edamame beans with boiling water and add a generous pinch of salt. Bring water back to a boil and simmer 1-2 minutes.

Rinse in a colander under cold water, drain well and place in a food processor with all other ingredients. Whizz to a smooth puree, thinning with up to ½ cup water as desired to reach a spreadable consistency.

Adjust seasonings to taste. Keeps in a covered container in the fridge for 3-4 days.





Maple trail mix clusters. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Maple trail mix clusters

You can mix up the ratio of nuts, seeds, coconut chocolate and cereal, just as long as you have 6 cups in total. For a vegan version replace the egg whites with ¼ cup liquid from a can of chickpeas, known as aquafaba, and whip it up as you would the egg white.





Ready in 40 mins

Makes 24





2 egg whites

½ cup maple syrup or runny honey

1 cup rolled oats, rice bubbles or cornflakes

1 cup pumpkin seeds

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup slivered almonds or raw cashew pieces

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup chocolate chips or chopped good-quality dark chocolate (optional)

¼ cup sesame seeds





Preheat oven to 150C fan bake and line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

In a large, clean bowl, lightly whisk egg whites until frothy. Add maple syrup or honey and whisk to combine. Mix in all remaining ingredients until coated.

Scoop heaped dessertspoons of the mixture on to prepared trays (the mix is very crumbly so don’t over-handle once you have them on the tray – don’t worry they bake into very crunchy, dense clusters).

Bake until lightly golden (about 30 minutes). Remove from oven and allow to cool on the trays without moving – they will be quite soft when they come out of the oven.

Once fully cool and firm, store in an airtight container. They will keep crisp for over a week.









Sushi rice balls

Short-grained Japanese sushi rice is slightly sticky, with an appealing toothsome texture. The cooked rice will keep in a covered container in the fridge for up to 3 days, ready to roll into balls or use in sushi rolls. As well as the tuna rice balls below, the cooked, cooled rice mixture is also very delicious tossed with ¼ cup each toasted sesame seeds and tamari sunflower seeds or chopped tamari almonds and then rolled into balls.





Ready in 20 mins + standing

Makes 2½ cups cooked sushi rice enough for 10 large balls or 5 sushi rolls using ½ cup per full sheet of nori.





1 cup sushi rice, rinsed under cold water

SUSHI DRESSING

4 Tbsp rice vinegar

3 tsp each sugar and salt





Place rice in a bowl, cover with cold water and allow to stand for 30 minutes. Drain well. Place in pot with 2¼ cups water and bring to a simmer over a high heat on a small element. When it bubbles around the edge, stir with chopsticks or a fork, reduce heat to lowest setting, cover and cook for 12 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to stand for 15 minutes, covered.

While rice is cooling, make the dressing. Heat ingredients in a small pot or in the microwave for 30 seconds, stirring until everything is dissolved. Stir into cooked rice with a fork or chopsticks, then turn out on to a large, flat, clean tray to cool.

Use it immediately or keep it covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.





Tuna rice balls. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Tuna rice balls (makes 10 large balls)

2 x 180g cans tuna in spring water, well-drained and flaked

¼ cup good-quality mayonnaise

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

1 recipe cooked sushi rice (see above)

1 Tbsp black sesame seeds, to sprinkle

Nori sheets, to serve





Mix together tuna, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Use wet hands to form ¼ cup sushi rice into a ball. Press a hole in the middle with your thumb and fill with 2 Tbsp of the tuna mix.

Press rice over tuna to enclose, then sprinkle all over with black sesame seeds. Repeat with remaining rice and tuna, then cover and chill until ready to serve.

Accompany with crisp nori sheets (keep these wrapped so they stay crisp until you are ready to eat).









