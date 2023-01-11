Moroccan chicken & chickpea salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

When I was growing up, our summer holiday meals ran the gambit of cold meat, boiled new potatoes and salad; with pickled beetroot, homemade mayo and some kind of chutney on the side. After we’d waded our way through the Christmas ham, there would be cold sliced corned beef, and cold lamb or beef. Mum might occasionally transform the potatoes into a salad and, very occasionally, there would be a cabbage slaw in place of the standard toss of just-picked leaves, tomatoes, spring onion and cucumber from my father’s garden. There’s nothing wrong with these kinds of meals but after not very long, they get incredibly boring.

Sometimes all it takes to change things up is the way you put things together … like changing the dressing, slicing the meat and tossing it through the salad, and serving it all up generously on a big platter.

The delicious cold egg sauce in French cuisine known as Sauce Gribiche is made by emulsifying hard-boiled egg yolks and mustard with a neutral oil like grapeseed. The sauce is finished with chopped pickled cucumbers, capers, parsley, chervil and tarragon, with the hard-boiled egg whites cut in a fine julienne. Classically, sauce gribiche is served with boiled chicken, fish, calf’s head, tripe, cold terrine, asparagus, charred lettuce or leeks. I love it with potatoes.

I often make a bastardised version of this classic French sauce, by mixing chopped hard-boiled eggs, gherkins, spring onions and soft summer herbs like parsley, basil or dill into a mustardy vinaigrette. The result is really chunky. Add into a pot of boiled new potatoes that have been well drained, roughly chopped and shaken around in the pot to get their edges a bit feathery. You’ll never look back.

Poached chicken is another useful starting point for summer salads and sandwiches. I’ve talked about poached chicken before in this column, but for a quick refresh, you want to place chicken breasts in a pot that holds them snugly in a single layer. Add aromatics such as a couple of bay leaves, a sprig of rosemary and some slices of lemon, plus a teaspoon of salt and a tablespoon of black peppercorns. Add enough cold water to cover the chicken by 5cm. Bring just to a simmer then cover and simmer for 1 minute only. Remove from heat and leave to cool for about 1½ hours without removing the lid. You can change out the poaching broth flavours to suit your dish –use 8-10 thin slices of ginger, 3-4 whole star anise and a teaspoon of sesame oil if you are wanting your chicken to have an Asian flavour.

Here’s to a summer of tasty salad meals.





Moroccan chicken & chickpea salad

Gently cooking the chickpeas with spices infuses them with a rich flavour that carries through this simple, satisfying salad.





Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 4





3 poached chicken breasts, or the flesh of ½ roasted chicken

2 x 300g cans chickpeas, drained

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

2 tsp ground cumin

Rind of 1 lemon, finely zested

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Flesh of 2 roasted, peeled red peppers, thinly sliced

8 medium-sized tomatoes, cored and quartered

120g baby spinach leaves, rinsed and spun dry

TO SERVE

4 Tbsp Greek-style yoghurt

4 tsp dukkah





Shred the chicken into bite-sized chunks.

Place drained chickpeas in a pot with olive oil, paprika, cumin and lemon zest. Stir over medium heat until mixture sizzles and smells aromatic, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for 10 minutes.

Tip into the bowl with the chicken and add lemon juice. Stir to combine. Add peppers, sized tomatoes and spinach leaves. Toss to combine.

Divide between 4 serving plates and top each with 1 Tbsp of yoghurt and 1 tsp of dukkah.





Lemon chicken & fennel salad Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lemon chicken & fennel salad

I learnt this way of preparing fennel in France when I was queuing up at the farmers’ market and a woman in front of me picked out all this fennel. I asked her what she was going to do with it and she explained this simple method. It’s such a great way to prepare fennel for any kind of salad and is especially good combined with poached chicken.





Ready 20 minutes

Serves 4

1 large or 2 small fennel bulbs

1 tsp salt

2 Tbsp chardonnay or white wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Ground black pepper

2 poached chicken breasts

120g watercress tips or rocket leaves

1 large just-ripe avocado, finely diced

2 Tbsp toasted almond slivers





Cut fennel heads in half lengthways and trim off tough bases. Slice fennel as finely as possible, (use a mandolin or potato peeler). Place in a non-corrosive bowl, mix through salt. Stand 15–20 minutes for fennel to soften. Rinse fennel very well until it no longer tastes overly salty. Drain.

Mix vinegar, mustard, oil, lemon zest and juice; season with pepper. Toss this dressing through sliced fennel. Divide watercress between 4 serving plates, divide over a mound of fennel, thinly slice chicken and arrange on top and scatter over chopped avocado and almonds.





Grilled steak on rocket salad with reduced balsamic glaze Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Grilled steak on rocket salad with reduced balsamic glaze

Make the balsamic glaze in advance. You can also make in bulk; it will keep indefinitely at room temperature and is great over any meat, chicken, pork or duck.

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 6-8

½ cup balsamic glaze store-bought or see below

6 tender beef steaks, e.g. sirloin, fillet, rib eye, cut 3-4cm thick

Salt and plenty of ground black pepper

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp rosemary leaves, separated from stalks

100-120g snow peas

120-150g rocket leaves

6-8 medium tomatoes, cored and cut in wedges

2 avocados, peeled and cut in wedges





Rub a little olive oil over steaks and season with salt and pepper. Heat a hotplate or heavy pan and cook steaks over high heat until rare or medium-rare (2-3 minutes each side). While the steak cooks, heat remaining oil with garlic and rosemary until the garlic just starts to sizzle - do not allow it to brown.

Transfer steak to a chopping board and rest for 3-4 minutes before angle-slicing thinly across the grain. Place snow peas in a colander, pour over a jug of boiling water to blanch, rinse under ice-cold water to cool and drain well.

Arrange rocket, tomatoes, avocado and snow peas on a large serving platter or divide between 6-8 individual plates. Top with sliced steak, pour over the flavoured oil and drizzle with reduced balsamic glaze.









BALSAMIC GLAZE

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup apple juice

Place vinegar in a wide-bottomed pot and boil until syrupy and reduced to half a cup. Cool and if not using at once transfer to a clean jar, cover and store in the pantry.







































