Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s recipes to wow: Ginger kisses, macarons, baci. Yvonne Lorkin’s drinks matches

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
9 mins to read
Ginger kisses. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Ginger kisses. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth


Only once in my life, have I had to cook for people I did not like. If you think about it, when you are in a restaurant situation, usually the chef does not personally

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Ginger kisses

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Macarons

Baci

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle