Only once in my life, have I had to cook for people I did not like. If you think about it, when you are in a restaurant situation, usually the chef does not personally know every single client sitting in his dining room, but home is different. At home you usually invite people over because you want to enjoy their company.

The occasion was a work thing for Ted (it’s worth noting at this point that he never asked me again). The meal was important and needed to be impressive. Three people arrived, two men and a deeply cleavaged tough-looking woman in stilettos. I hadn’t met any of them before. But within a breath it was apparent that the woman, some decades younger than her extremely wealthy new husband, was a manipulative, gold-digging bully. I took an immediate dislike to her.

We were all standing in the living room, making polite small talk. I had prepared some delicious little appetisers and was about to pour everyone a glass of nice cold champagne when something came over me. I can’t even really explain it, but subconsciously I must have felt like sabotaging the evening. I started to tell a joke. I won’t go into it as it’s utterly profane, but suffice to say it involves an old man dying and his young wife wanting to observe his dying wishes. It’s actually terrible joke and I am a terrible joke teller. I never tell jokes. About six words in, I realised that I had jumped on the wrong pony. I could see Ted blanch. He ran his hand across his throat several times and rolled his eyes in disbelief. I soldiered on while my inner voice was running like wildfire ... no, no no, just so many no’s. Where these people religious? We were scuppered if they were. The husband looked so old and frail, I actually thought he might cark it. I was sailing uncomfortably close to the wind. When I delivered the punchline there was a gasp and then a horribly long silence. The silence filled up the room and went on and on, like a room full of balloons slowly deflating. Finally the old man laughed a hard guffaw. The woman followed in a dull twitter. Their companion, who I had correctly gauged as their henchman, pretended to have a coughing fit. I knew that I had crossed the line, they knew I had crossed the line, but what they didn’t know was that I had already prepared the most sumptuous, irresistible, swooningly delicious dinner. It was a slam dunk.

The minute that they had all gone home Ted said, “What on earth was that about? Are you crazy?” “I’m not sure,” I said. “She was just so awful I couldn’t help myself.”

I gave him the chef’s kiss – that little gesture when you clasp the fingers and thumb of one hand together, raise them to your lips, kiss loudly and release. “But that dinner. Now that was good.”

“Outstanding” said Ted. “You had them purring, they won’t even remember that terrible joke.”

Now and then in life, it’s useful to have something little, memorably perfect and delicious that you can trot out as your secret weapon should you ever need it.









Ginger kisses

These tender little sponge cakes are the stuff of childhood dreams.





Ready in 30 minutes

Makes: 12





3 eggs, separated

½ cup sugar

½ cup cornflour

1 Tbsp flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp cinnamon





VANILLA CREAM

250g mascarpone

150ml cream, chilled

1/3 cup icing sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract





GARNISH

1 Tbsp finely chopped crystallised ginger





Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Grease muffin pans and line bases with baking paper or insert paper cupcake moulds.

Using a mixer or hand beater, beat egg whites to soft peaks in a clean bowl then beat in sugar until dissolved (about 1 minute). Beat in egg yolks. Sift dry ingredients into the egg mixture and fold in.

Divide mixture between prepared muffin pans. Bake 15 minutes until risen, golden and set. Leave in pans to cool. Once completely cool, remove from pans.

To make the vanilla cream, whisk together the mascarpone, cream, icing sugar, and vanilla until mixture thickens and forms still peaks (when you lift the beater, the mixture should hold its peaks). Cover and chill until ready to garnish ginger kisses. It will hold for several hours). Top each kiss with a tablespoon of vanilla cream and a sprinkling of crystallised ginger.

Storage: Cooked sponges without topping will keep in an airtight container for a couple of days or can be frozen.





Macarons. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Macarons

Macarons can be a little tricky to make, but there are some simple tips and tricks that will ensure your success. The night before you plan to bake, separate your egg whites and leave them at room temperature to allow some of their moisture to evaporate. Be sure to leave the batter to rest after piping. This will stop the macarons from cracking while they bake. Cool the macarons completely before moving them to make sure that they do not break. Finally, you really do need a thermometer and a set of scales to get them just right.





Ready in 1 hour + resting

Makes 20 double macarons





200g ground almonds

200g icing sugar

160g egg whites (about 5 medium eggs)

200g caster sugar

75ml water

A few drops of food colouring or 2 Tbsp freeze-dried fruit powder, such as raspberry, plum or orange

Fillings of your choice, such as raspberry jam, vanilla icing, ganache, or dulce de leche

Freeze-dried fruit, crumbled, to garnish (optional)





Line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

Place ground almonds and icing sugar in a food processor and pulse to combine (about 1 minute). Sift into a large bowl, discarding any chunks. Mix in half of the egg white to create a smooth paste.

Place the caster sugar and water in a small pot and heat to 115C.

While the sugar mixture is heating, place the remaining egg whites in the very clean bowl of an electric mixer and whisk until soft peaks form when the whisk is lifted. With the mixer still running, pour in the hot sugar syrup and continue to whisk until the sugar has fully dissolved, the mixture forms soft peaks and a drizzle of mixture on the top holds its shape.

Stir one-third of this meringue into the almond paste to loosen, then gently fold in the remaining meringue. Add food colouring or freeze-dried fruit powder and fold through to achieve the desired shade. Continue to fold the macaron mixture just until it becomes smooth and a little shiny. Test a small amount on some baking paper – it shouldn’t form a stiff peak nor be soft enough to spread out excessively. Place the mixture in a piping bag fitted with a 5-8mm plain nozzle and pipe little mounds, about 2-2.5cm in diameter, on to the prepared trays. Set aside to rest until a skin forms on the surface (at least 30 minutes).





Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Brush the top of one of the macarons to check that a skin has formed and the batter isn’t sticking to your finger. Bake until they form a crisp shell and base (15-20 minutes). Bang trays on bench to release air (this helps stop the macarons from puckering). Slide the baking paper off the tray on to a cool surface (this will help the bases of the macarons to cool so they’ll come off the baking paper easily). Leave to cool completely before peeling carefully from the paper. They will keep in an airtight container for a few days.





To serve, sandwich the macarons together in pairs with jam, buttercream, ganache or dulce de leche. Sprinkle with freeze-dried fruit, if desired.

Baci. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Baci

These moreish little balls are the perfect end to a meal, and also make a lovely gift.





Ready in 30 mins

Makes about 20





1 cup pitted dates

1 cup hazelnuts, roasted and skins rubbed off

3 Tbsp Dutch-process cocoa powder, or cacao

2 Tbsp coconut oil, at room temperature

¼ cup desiccated coconut

1 Tbsp honey, maple syrup, agave syrup or brown rice syrup

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

A pinch of salt

½ cup desiccated or thread coconut, or finely chopped nuts (optional, to coat)





Pour boiling water over dates and allow to stand for 5 minutes.

Drain dates well and place in a food processor with all other ingredients except coating ingredients. Blend until finely combined and pasty.

Use lightly oiled hands to roll into walnut-sized balls. Roll balls in your preferred coating or leave naked if desired. Store in a covered container in the fridge – they will keep for weeks. Serve directly from the fridge.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Ginger Kisses)

Mata Beer Ginja Ninja Ginger Beer Style Cider 330ml ($26/6pk)

These ginger kisses are so darn sexy they really should monetise their magical muffin-ness by launching an OnlyFans account for buxom baking. Despite their fluffy, light textures, they deliver a roundhouse kick of gingery spice to your saliva-maker, so absolutely inject some soothing, citrus and apple flavours to balance it all out. Mata’s fresh ginger and lemon-laced apple cider is just the way to do it. Delivering whipcrack freshness to these creamy-topped kisses, it’s lip-smacking liquid kung-fu. Matabeer.nz

(Chocolate baci)

Framingham Wines F-Series Marlborough Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese 2022 ($114.99)

If you’re wowing guests with these beautiful baci, why not blow their minds with one of the Southern Hemisphere’s greatest liquid sweet treats. Pronounced “trocken beer-en ows laysuh” it’s a mouthful to say and an out-of-body experience to enjoy. This incredibly glossy, golden wine erupts with apricot, dried mango and toffee apple tones. Intensely sweet and unctuous, it’s melt-in-your-mouth magic with every morsel of these hazelnutty, chocolatey taste bud drugs. Framingham.co.nz

(Macarons)

No.1 Family Estate Marlborough Rosé NV ($49)

Whoever invented the squishy-inside, crunchy-outside deliciousness we know as the macaron is a genius. And whoever it was that once suggested I pair a glass of glorious bubbles with these biscuits is an actual evil genius. This stunning sparkles is crafted by Daniel Le Brun, whose family has been making Champagne in France for generations and it’s made from 100 per cent pinot noir. With delicate cherry, cranberry and nougat notes, creamy stonefruit, a razzle of raspberry sorbet and nutty nuances on the finish, as far as fizz goes, it’s a national treasure and a macaron mate for life. no1familyestate.co.nz