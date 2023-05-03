Quince season. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





I have planted five quince trees in my orchard and every year around this time, with literally hundreds of kilos of golden quinces cascading down the drive like giant ball bearings, I wonder why I planted so many. The truth is, the quince is a very beautiful and highly productive tree. In early spring its palest delicate pink blossoms are a thing of rare beauty (in New York a single stem of quince blossom will set you back around US$40), and in late autumn the fruit hang like golden lanterns in the landscape. Quince trees don’t grow big and unwieldy, they don’t seem to get any diseases and they need little care.

An ancient fruit, loved by the early Greeks and cultivated well before apples, quinces made their way from their homelands in the Caucasus mountains through the ancient trade routes. Arriving in the Mediterranean they became known as Golden Apples, while in the East they arrived via the Silk Road as the Golden Peaches of Samarkand. By the 4th century, after the discovery that sugar could be used to preserve many foods, a type of preserve was being made that meant raw quinces could be sliced into strips and baked in honey until they reached a spreadable consistency.

The fruit, which looks like a lumpy cross between and apple and a pear, has a bright yellow skin and, depending on the variety, will be either furry or smooth. Inside, the hard, creamy coloured flesh is gritty and astringent. You’d be forgiven for thinking a quince has nothing going for it until you cook it.

The transformation is nothing short of miraculous. The coarse flesh becomes melt-in-the-mouth smooth, the astringency disappears and is replaced by a wonderful fragrant, mouth-filling fruitiness. Add some sugar and the colour of the flesh gradually changes from cream to soft pink and then on to the deepest ruby red, depending on how much sweetener you throw in. The result is rich and decadent.

Whether you choose to poach, roast or stew them, the trick is to cook quinces for a long time at a low temperature. Add a chopped-up quince into your pot of stewed apple, or make quince jelly.

The fruit is rich in pectin and makes a stunning jelly that’s remarkably simple to prepare. In a large pot or preserving pan, make a heavy syrup with 4 cups water and 2.5kg sugar. Once the sugar has dissolved and the syrup boils, add 8 quinces and gently simmer until the syrup turns a deep dark red - about 1½ hours. Test to see if it will set by dropping a small spoonful on to a clean saucer. Cool for about a minute then tilt the plate. If the surface wrinkles, the jelly is ready to bottle. Carefully lift out the fruit (use it to make quince paste), bottle the jelly in sterilised jars and seal with screw-top lids or jam covers.

The fruit is also well suited to savoury tagines and slow-cooked braises. It also goes especially well with duck and pork.

Honey-baked quinces. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Honey-baked quinces

Low and slow delivers melt-in-the-mouth succulence to these stunning quinces. They are incredibly rich. Feel free to use less sugar, they just won’t be such a deep red colour.

Ready in 3½ hours

Serves 6





4 quinces, halved lengthwise

1 cup sugar

½ cup runny honey

2 cups water

2 cinnamon quills or 2 whole star anise, optional





Halve quinces lengthwise and place cut-side down in a dish. Break up cinnamon quills and scatter around.

Sprinkle over sugar, drizzle over honey and pour over the water.

Cover dish and bake at 160C for 1 hour.

Turn quinces, cover again and bake for another 1½–2 hours until a deep, rich red.

Quince tarte tatin. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Poached quinces, quince syrup and quince tarte tatin

Three useful recipes from one! The poached quinces make a great dessert in their own right with icecream or cream but for something special, use them to make a tarte tatin.

Poached quinces and syrup ready in 1¼ hours, serves 8

Tarte tatin ready in an extra 20 minutes, serves 6-8





FOR THE POACHED QUINCES AND SYRUP

2 large quinces, about 1kg, washed, quartered and cored

2 cups water

3 cups sugar

½ cup lime or lemon juice





Heat water, sugar stirring to dissolve sugar. Add quinces, cover and simmer over low heat for 1 hour. Mix in lime or lemon juice, Carefully lift quinces out of syrup. Allow to cool before making tarte.

Pour syrup into a clean bottle, store in the fridge. Use at a ratio of 1 part per 4 parts soda or water, or use as a syrup for icecream or fruit salads, or to deglaze a pan after browning meats, poultry, etc. It will keep for months. The cooked fruit will keep for at least a week in the fridge or can be frozen.

FOR THE TARTE TATIN

1 recipe poached quinces (above)

½ cup cooked syrup from quinces

1 sheet flaky pastry

Slice cooked quince quarters lengthwise into 3–4 pieces each. Pour syrup into base of frying pan and arrange sliced quince on top in an overlapping ring.

Simmer for 2–3 minutes. Have pastry cut to fit top of the frying pan, and place on top of quinces. If not cooking at once, chill for up to 4 hours.

Preheat oven to 200C. Bake tarte for 15–20 minutes until pastry is puffed and golden. Remove from oven and invert on to a serving plate. If the tarte cools too much before being inverted it will stick to pan. Place pan over heat for a minute to soften juices and then tip on to a plate.

Duck & quince tagine. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Duck & quince tagine

The beginning of May marks the start of the duck shooting season. If you are lucky enough to be the recipient of wild ducks this recipe makes great use of them. Farmed duck legs cook more quickly and are more tender and milder in flavour.





4 duck leg quarters, or 4 whole wild ducks

1 tsp each ground ginger, cinnamon and ground cumin

Salt and ground black pepper

1 large quince, washed, cored and sliced in thin wedges

1 large brown onion, halved and cut into thin wedges

30g fresh ginger, finely chopped

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1 cup white wine, e.g. riesling

1 cup chicken stock

1 Tbsp wine vinegar





Preheat oven to 200C. If using farmed duck, prick skin all over to allow fat to escape. Rub duck all over with combined spices, season with salt and pepper. Place duck on a rack in a roasting dish. Roast at 200C for 1 hour. For wild ducks, roast for 30 minutes.

While duck roasts, place sliced quince, onion, ginger, sugar and 2 cups of water in a pot. Cover and simmer over lowest heat for 1 hour. Pour the cooked quince and onion mixture into the base of a casserole dish large enough to fit the duck in a single layer. Mix wine, stock and vinegar and pour over duck. Cover and bake at 200C for a further hour for farmed ducks or about 2½ hours for wild ducks, until duck is very tender.

NOTE: If quinces are unavailable, prepare this dish using a can of guavas, sliced in their juices, along with a firm pear, cut in thin wedges.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Honey-baked quinces)

Hastings Distillers Aubyn Orange Dry Vermouth ($65)

Guaranteed to make you smiley of mouth and rosy of cheek, a splash of this incredibly delicious dry vermouth from our very own, world champion distillers when sipped while making (and nibbling on) these honey-baked quinces, is quite something. Crafted by infusing wild-fermented, vegan-friendly, organic “orange” wine made from every part of the chardonnay grape (pips, stalks, and skins) with 21 botanicals including wormwood, lemongrass, sage, thyme, curry plant, makrut lime and wild pepper, it’s an exotically aromatic, fennel, grapefruit and pear-packed treat that partners perfectly with this dish. Serve over a large ice cube with a wedge of grapefruit or a dash of soda. Hastingsdistillers.com

(Poached quinces, quince syrup and tarte tatin)

Zephyr Marlborough Noble Riesling 2018 375ml ($37)

My advice would be to make sure you’re up-to-date with any dental issues before launching into this luxuriously decadent dessert-style wine, because at 180g per litre of natural sugar, this will have every cavity calling for mercy. Screaming, in fact. But every squinty sip is worth it when you experience the luscious, candied apricot and toffee tanginess, succulently sweet citrus and honeyed heavenliness of this little bottle of Marlborough magic. Laced with marmalade and quince, it has a creamy complexity that makes it triumphant with this tarte tatin. Glengarrywines.co.nz

(Duck and quince tagine)

Doctors Flat Single Vineyard Bannockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019 ($52-$58)

Anyone who loves great pinot noir should phone their nearest wine shop now to ask if they have this wine in stock. If they do, hoon down there immediately and celebrate that you’ve carpe-d that diem. If they don’t, wail loudly over the phone that they’ve let you down, then slink over to your iPad to order it online. This wine is the result of religious attention to detail by winemaker Steve Davies, whose skills are entirely focused on producing just one wine each year from his tiny, organically farmed, 3ha block. The result is an intensely concentrated tamarillo, black tea and spiced rhubarb rock star in the glass. Soothing-yet-succulently structured, it bursts with freshness and flavour. It’s a joy to drink now, especially with this spicy, gamey duck tagine, but tuck some away for another eight years and you’ll be seriously rewarded. Caros.co.nz















