Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s recipes for quinces. Yvonne Lorkin’s drinks matches.

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
8 mins to read
Quince season. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Quince season. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media


I have planted five quince trees in my orchard and every year around this time, with literally hundreds of kilos of golden quinces cascading down the drive like giant ball bearings, I wonder why

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Honey-baked quinces

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Poached quinces, quince syrup and quince tarte tatin

Duck & quince tagine

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle