Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s seafood recipes for Matariki. Yvonne Lorkin’s drinks matches

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
8 mins to read
Oysters with parmesan cream. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Oysters with parmesan cream. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media


In 2010, Unesco recognised the French gastronomic meal as an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”. This appellation goes further than the actual meal and includes buying the products from local producers, selecting wine that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Oysters with parmesan cream

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Spicy cockle noodle bowl

Celebration spinach pie

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle