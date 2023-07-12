Oysters with parmesan cream. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





In 2010, Unesco recognised the French gastronomic meal as an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”. This appellation goes further than the actual meal and includes buying the products from local producers, selecting wine that pairs with a three- or four-course feast, and setting a beautiful table.

In New Zealand, while we can’t lay claim to such a rich and deeply layered culinary heritage as France, we can certainly take pride in producing and creating some of the most incredible food and wines in the world. A slew of passionate growers and artisan producers are bringing all manner of deliciousness to our tables - from the production of fresh vegetables, meats, seafood and seaweeds, nuts, grains saffron, olives and herbs, to the creation of speciality oils, cheeses, breads, chocolate, herb pastes, conserves, artisan pasta … there really aren’t many things we don’t grow, harvest or craft here in the way of food and wines these days.

When I was growing up, in terms of vegetables, we pretty much lived off my father’s abundant vegetable garden. Back then you simply wouldn’t find half of the vegetables that I grow in my own garden today. There was no celeriac, no artichokes or shiso leaves; no coriander or even basil. Not even any broccoli. Our everyday culinary lexicon now extends to ingredients like fish sauce, pomegranate molasses, tahini and dill. It’s wonderful to see our food culture expanding across many horizons.

However, our small economy means that for most of our growers and artisan producers, their work is driven by a love of what they do rather than the prospect of any great financial gain. Supporting local growers and makers is what is going to make our food and wine culture richer and more nuanced. If we don’t, they will fail and our choices will become more and more reductive and, chances are, more industrialised. Let’s also not forget the immigrants who bring their own culinary traditions to these shores, with new ingredients and dishes that open doors to new cultures.

In everyday life, it’s easy to get caught up in the general busy-ness of things and make meals and eating with ease as the primary consideration. Holidays like Matariki provide the welcome opportunity for pause - and celebration. In the long, cold evenings, we get the chance to rifle through seed catalogues and think about what to grow this coming season - perhaps a new vegetable or herb, maybe an heirloom variety of some favourite vegetable. Even if you only have a few pots on the deck, you can still bring exciting tastes to your table with edible flowers and interesting herbs.

Now is also a wonderful time to expand your culinary horizons. This isn’t about gorgeously styled “Instagrammable” food, but rather an idea of exploring your creativity and interest and maybe cooking something you’ve always wanted to make but maybe never had the confidence to try. Matariki is also a special time to bring people together over a shared meal around the table. And what could more enjoyable to celebrate than seafood?

Fresh kaimoana is, after all, perhaps our greatest taonga.









Oysters with parmesan cream

To serve these on a bed of straw, you’ll need to sterilise the straw first. Spread out three handfuls of clean straw in a shallow roasting dish and bake at 200C for 10 minutes until it smells toasty.





Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 8-10 as a finger food





24 oysters in the half-shell

1 cup cream

¼ cup finely grated parmesan

1 clove garlic, crushed flaky salt and ground black pepper, to taste





Preheat oven grill and line an oven tray with baking paper. Loosen oysters from their shells at the hinge so they are easy to eat. Place on tray and chill until needed.

Simmer cream, parmesan and garlic in a small pot over low heat for 2 minutes. This can be prepared in advance and chilled until needed.

When ready to cook, spoon 2 tsp of the sauce over each oyster. Place under the hot grill until sauce just starts to bubble and brown (about 2 minutes). Season and serve hot or warm.





Spicy cockle noodle bowl. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Spicy cockle noodle bowl





This light, tangy broth makes an excellent foil for any shellfish - or fish for that matter - mussels and tuatua are delicious, as are chunks of boneless white fish. I prefer the texture of thick udon noodles but any type of noodle will do. The recipe can be easily scaled up to suit the crowd you are feeding.





Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 4





1 Tbsp neutral oil, e.g. grapeseed

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½-1 tsp chilli flakes

2 stalks lemongrass, bruised

2 kaffir lime leaves

2.5kg fresh cockles or mussels, approx.

¼ cup sake

2 cups chicken or fish stock

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp fish sauce

2 tsp brown sugar

TO SERVE

¼ cup chopped coriander

1kg cooked udon noodles or 400g dried noodles





Heat oil in a large pot. Sizzle all the flavourings for a few seconds then add the shellfish and sake. Cover pot and cook over high heat, removing shellfish as they open.

Remove kaffir leaves and lemongrass. Add all remaining ingredients except coriander and noodles to the liquid in the pot and bring to a boil. Add coriander.

Cook or heat noodles as per manufacturer’s instructions. Divide hot noodles among bowls, top with cockles and pour over boiling broth.





Celebration Spinach Pie. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Celebration spinach pie

A pie like this always looks so impressive but it’s actually very simple to put together. You could also use a side of boneless hot-smoked salmon.





Ready in 40 minutes

Serves: 4-6





500g shortcrust pastry (homemade or store-bought)

500g boneless skinless salmon fillet

1 egg, separated

¼ cup sour cream

1 Tbsp horseradish sauce

½ tsp salt and grind of pepper

Rind of ½ lemon, finely zested

120-140g spinach cooked and squeezed dry (or use frozen thawed, with excess moisture squeezed out)





Preheat oven to 200C and place a baking tray in the oven to heat - the pie will sit on this and help crisp the pastry base.

Divide pastry in half and roll each half very thinly to a large oval that will fit the fish with an overlap. Place salmon on pastry and cut around it, allowing a 2cm border around the edges. Transfer to a baking tray.

Preparing Celebration Spinach Pie. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Separate the egg and mix the white with sour cream with horseradish, lemon zest and salt and pepper. Spread over the top of the fish.

Arrange the spinach on top (make sure it is not wet or the pie will be soggy). Mix the reserved egg yolk with a little water to make an egg wash. Brush egg wash around pastry edge.

Cover pie with the other half of the pastry and press to seal. Crimp the edges. Use any leftover pastry to cut out a garnish if desired and stick on to the top of the pie with egg wash. Brush all over with egg wash to glaze.

Place pie tray on top of the preheated oven tray. Bake for 10 minutes then reduce heat to 170C and cook a further 20-25 minutes until golden.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Pie can also be made ahead of time and chilled - bring back to room temperature or reheat at 170C for 10-15 minutes to serve.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

Oysters with parmesan cream

No.1 Family Estate No.1 Reserve Blanc de Blancs Marlborough Methode Traditionelle NV $90

You are eating oysters. So unless there’s an oyster farm near your house, or you have a mate in the marine business who pays for your favours in beautifully tasty bivalve molluscs, chances are you’ll pay decent dollars to buy quality oysters, so don’t skimp on what to sip with them. Without hesitation, I’d reach for this sublimely elegant, chardonnay-derived delight. It’s delicately pretty, pinprick bubbles and aromas of apple shortcake, toasted bagels, lemon zest and macadamia nut notes make this essential sipping. Stylish, creamy and finely-tuned, it purrs with the parmesan cream too. Glengarrywines.co.nz

Spicy cockle noodle bowl

Mora Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc 2022 $35

If you scream “spicy cockle noodle bowl!” at the top of your lungs at the crack of dawn a few times you just might confuse a few of the local roosters and that would be a really fun thing. What’s also super-fun is enjoying a sip or seven of this sensational Central Otago sauvignon blanc with each hefty slurp of this spice-saturated dish. Crafted from the oldest, certified organic vines in the region (30yo), this sauvignon bursts with bruised basil alongside lemongrass and lucerne layers, citrus complexity and cleansing textures. So it’s a delicious thing. Mora.co.nz

Celebration salmon pie

Black Cottage Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2022 $18

Chardonnay is 100% my go-to for anything salmony. There’s just something about the clean, peachy, citrus-laced characters in chardonnay which snuggle up to salmon sensationally well. The new release from Black Cottage has that classic Hawke’s Bay lemony freshness, grapefruit pith characters and clean, creamy complexity on its softly toasty peachy finish. Chardonnay also pairs perfectly with the lemony, horseradish heat of the sauce and the buttery pastry it’s packaged in. Gorgeous stuff. Blackcottagewines.co.nz















