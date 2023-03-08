Masala fish curry. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media









When people talk about flavour, they usually focus on taste and smell. But what about the physical sensations of food - the astringency of tannins, the minty coolness of chewing gum, the fizz of carbonated drinks or the spiky heat of chilli … While these sensations aren’t related to either taste or smell, they very much make up part of our eating experience.

The burn of a chilli has nothing to do with taste. In fact, it’s something more like pain. Which is fascinating really, that we should choose to eat something that hurts us.

Scientists have identified a gene which encodes a pain receptor for capsaicin, the chemical that is responsible for the feeling of heat and burn that we experience when we eat anything with chilli in it. This receptor (TRPV1, known as “trip-vee-one”) is activated not just by capsaicin but also by dangerously hot temperatures. When you eat a chilli, the capsaicin is released into your saliva and then binds on to TRPV1 receptors in your mouth and tongue (which are actually there to detect the sensation of scalding heat). The receptors are triggered, sending a signal to your brain, through the nerves that handle the sense of touch, with the result that, as far as your brain can tell, your mouth really is being burned.

There are some people who can eat insanely “hot” chillies and, because they lack this gene, not experience the pain and burn. For the rest of us, when you eat chilli, your adrenalin will start to pump in response to the “threat” perceived by your brain. Your heart will beat faster and your pupils will dilate. As things get hotter you will start to sweat and your whole mouth will feel like it’s on fire. These reactions, if promoted enough will in turn trigger the body to produce those natural opiates known as endorphins. In poor countries throughout the tropics, chillies are considered to be the panacea of the poor. You’ll often see people gobbling down mouthfuls of fiery hot chillies as if they are a tasty snack, as they seek out the “chilli endorphin high”.

Chillies differ widely in their heat level, which is measured in Scoville units. Jalapenos come in around 5000, serranos about 15,000, cayennes about 40,000, Thai bird’s-eye chillies get up around 100,000 units, and the habanero sits somewhere between 100,000 and 300,000 Scovilles. Dragon’s breath, Carolina reaper and ghost chillies are among the world’s hottest chillies, with the Carolina reaper rating at more than two million units, close to the potency of police-grade pepper spray.

You’ll feel the heat of an Asian chilli immediately, whereas a habanero, which hits the tip of your tongue and lips, takes 20 to 30 seconds before the heat is perceived. New Mexico chilli types deliver their heat in the middle of the mouth, and habaneros at the back. Asian chillies tend to a sharp, prickly heat that fades quickly while the New Mexican varieties have a smoother flatter heat, that can linger for hours.

However you take your chillies - hot, medium or mild - here are some tasty recipes to get your fix.

Spicy Mexican prawns. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Spicy Mexican prawns

This Mexican method of dry-frying the vegetables to lightly char them gives this sauce complex flavours and real depth. If your tomatoes are particularly juicy, squeeze out and discard some of the juice and seeds before frying – you want the mixture to be quite pulpy, not wet. This also makes a piquant dipping sauce for tortilla chips and is brilliant on baked potatoes or as a sauce for chicken.





Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 4-6





10 medium tomatoes, cored and halved

1 onion, sliced into 4 or 5 rounds

4 cloves garlic, peeled

2 long mild red chillies, halved and deseeded

½ cup coriander leaves

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp chipotle powder, optional,

Ground black pepper, to taste

500g-600g prawn cutlets (tail on prawns), thawed





Heat a large, heavy-based frying pan or barbecue grill without any oil. Working in batches if necessary, arrange tomatoes cut-side down and cook on one side only until charred and starting to smell smoky (4-5 minutes). Transfer to a food processor, using a fish slice to lift them out of the pan so you retain their charred bases. Repeat with onion rings, garlic and chillies. Add to the tomatoes with all other ingredients, being sure to include all the pan brownings, and whizz until smooth. Adjust seasonings to taste.

Drain the thawed prawns and place in a frying pan with sauce. Bring to a simmer, stirring now and then until prawns have changed colour and are firm, 4-5 minutes.

Serve prawns with sauce and accompany with rice or polenta.

Vietnamese dipping sauce. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Vietnamese dipping sauce





I learnt this traditional recipe from the owner of a little Vietnamese grocery store in outer Sydney when I was looking for fish sauce, and it’s just so useful. It’s my favourite Asian salad dressing and it makes a great dipping sauce for fritters, spring rolls, fish cakes or any kind of deep-fried nibble. Even better, it’s entirely fat-free.





Ready in 5 minutes

Makes 1½ cups





1-2 long red chilli, very finely sliced, to taste

Zest of 1 lime, finely grated

1 double makrut lime leaf, central spine removed, leaf very finely shredded, optional

½ cup water

¼ cup fish sauce

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup rice vinegar





Place all ingredients in a small jar and shake to combine. It will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks.





Masala fish curry. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Masala fish curry





Inspired by the flavours of southern India, this curry is fab with fish but you can also use it as a base for dhal and vegetable and chicken curries. I like the clean fresh taste of the sauce here, but you can add ½ cup of coconut milk for a richer, more velvety texture.





Ready in 35 minutes

Serves 4





¼ cup neutral oil or ghee

2 tsp black mustard seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing), optional

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

2 tomatoes, cored and diced

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground coriander

½-1 tsp chilli powder

3 cups vegetable or fish stock

1 tsp soft brown sugar

½ tsp salt

1-3 whole dried red chillies, optional

2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

400g boneless, skinless white fish fillets, such as ling or monkfish, cut into 3cm chunks

150-200g green beans, cut into 4cm lengths

A little water, if needed

TO SERVE

¼ cup coriander leaves

Juice of 1 lime

Steamed brown or white rice





Heat a deep frying pan over a medium heat. Add oil or ghee and once hot add mustard seeds and asafetida. Sizzle for a few seconds until seeds start to pop. Add onion and ginger, reduce the heat and cook gently until onions are beginning to soften but not brown (about 5 minutes).

Add tomatoes, spices and chilli powder. Cook until onions are soft and mixture is aromatic (about 5 minutes). Add stock, sugar, salt and dried chillies. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add potatoes and cook, covered, for 5 minutes.

Add fish, beans and a little water if necessary to ensure the fish is submerged. Simmer until fish is just cooked though (about 10 minutes).

Top with coriander leaves, drizzle with lime juice and serve with rice.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Spicy Mexican prawns)

Monowai Hawke’s Bay Pinot Gris 2022 ($25)

Coriander, lime, garlic, chipotle and chilli? Pardon me, but I’m about to paradiddle down to pinot gris town with this prawn recipe (shout out to all the percussionists out there). The rocky, high-altitude, free-draining soils of the Matapiro sub-region (inland, west of Hastings) are superb for turning out taut, tasty pinot gris. Winemaker Emma Lowe and her Chilean viticulturist husband Marcelo Nunez have turned out dry, spicy niceness and the finish is fresh, aromatic, and soaked solid with quince characters. A little bit of botrytis adds to its complexity. Monowai.co.nz

(Masala fish curry)

Giesen Estate Riesling 2022 ($12-$15)

This chirpy little supermarket staple has won so many awards over recent decades that the Giesen brothers have had to add support struts to the trophy cabinet to cope with the weight of all the heavy metal. Crafted from fruit grown around the country, this style might weigh in at a demure 11 per cent alc, yet it roars with citrus saturation, lime, green apple, clover honey and a tweak of tangerine to finish. It’s that splishy splash of sweetness which makes it pair perfectly with this incredibly aromatic, tongue-tingler of a curry. Widely available in supermarkets.

(Vietnamese dipping sauce)

Bella Wild Plum Gin Elixir ($95)

I like to tizzy up my Vietnamese dipping sauce an hour or so in advance so that it has extra vavoom on the chops when it’s wheeled out. Plus, it only takes five minutes to make and that gives you enough time to pour yourself a glug of this glorious new thing to sip as you create and sip again while it marinates. It’s similar to a sloe gin, yet it’s saturated with exotic, fruitcake spices, marzipan, sweet, ripe, dark plums, raspberry liquorice and cough-drop complexity. It’s the result of a creative collision between our very own Annabel Langbein (whose family grow the wild plums) and the team at Broken Heart spirits in Central Otago, who carefully blend them with 18 different aromatics and botanicals. It’s a luxurious, autumnal treat to enjoy straight, over ice or with a splash of soda. Shop.brokenheartspirits.com