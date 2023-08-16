Caramelised Asian pork belly. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





Swaying coconut palms fringing a vast white-sand beach, a pellucid azure sea gently lapping the shore … such is the tropical island fantasy. We imagine ourselves sitting under a palm tree, sipping on a luxurious cocktail before dipping into those clearest waters to snorkel and frolic. Beyond the fantasy, the tree of heaven, or kalpavriksha, as the coconut palm is known in Sanskrit, has long formed the backbone of human existence throughout the tropics. Every part of the tree has a useful purpose. Coir (the fibre of the husk) is used for making ropes, mats, brushes, sacks, caulking for boats, and as stuffing for mattresses. Coconut leaves are used for making brooms, woven to make baskets or mats, or dried and used as thatch for roofing. The straightness, strength, and salt resistance of coconut wood make it a reliable building material for bridges, houses, huts and boats. The water of young green coconuts is a refreshing and rehydrating drink that can (in emergency situations) be used as a substitute for a saline drip. The flesh of the coconut, is nutritious and high in saturated fats - that dense white “meat” that forms once the coconut ripens and the “nut” (actually a drupe, like stone fruits, almonds and cashews) is hard and brown, and the water inside is absorbed into a finger-width layer of dense white coconut flesh. Fresh coconut is grated and squeezed to make coconut cream and coconut milk, as well as dried coconut products and pressed to make coconut oil, which is used in cooking, massage and for lighting.

Traditionally coconut cream is made by grating the dense flesh of older coconuts. The shavings are then tied in muslin and the thick, rich cream is squeezed out. The leftover flesh is then blitzed with a cup of water and squeezed again, which produces a thinner, but still substantial milk. Coconut cream contains 19-22 per cent fat, while coconut milk contains only 9-15 per cent fat. You’ll generally pay the same price for milk and cream, so in my opinion you are better off buying coconut cream and adding water to thin it down if you want.

With a can of coconut cream in the cupboard, you can transport yourself to the tropics with these three easy, flavoursome dinners.

Malay fish laksa. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth Photography

Malay fish laksa





Using store-bought laksa paste makes authentic-tasting laksa a snap. If you can’t find any (Charmain Solomon’s is my fave) use Thai green curry paste and add 1 Tbsp of tamarind puree. Prawns, cooked mussels and or cockles can be added as preferred and the base works well with chicken or tofu Don’t skimp on the fresh herbs and garnishes - the combination of crunchy greens and hot soup is the essence of a good laksa.





Ready in 25 minutes

Serves 4





400g dried udon noodles

300-400g skinless, boneless white fish fillets, cut into 2cm pieces

200g prawn tails (optional)

Salt and ground black pepper

LAKSA BASE

2 Tbsp neutral oil

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2-3 Tbsp laksa paste

Zest of 1 lime, finely grated

1 litre fish or chicken stock

1 cup coconut cream

1 tsp soft brown sugar

2 Tbsp fish sauce

1-2 chillies, deseeded and thinly sliced

2 tomatoes, cored and diced

GARNISH

4 hard-boiled free-range eggs

½ telegraph cucumber, diced

150g mung bean sprouts

Coriander and/or mint leaves





To make laksa base, heat oil in a large pot and sizzle the ginger, garlic, laksa paste and lime zest for a few seconds. Add the stock, coconut cream, sugar, fish sauce, chillies and tomatoes. Simmer 10 minutes. The base can be prepared ahead to this point and chilled or frozen until required.

When ready to serve, cook udon noodles in a separate pot according to packet instructions.

While the noodles are cooking, bring laksa b Base to a simmer, add fish, cover and simmer gently until fish is cooked through (about 5 minutes). Taste and adjust seasonings if required.

Drain noodles and divide between four bowls. Spoon fish and broth over the noodles. Cut peeled hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and add two halves to each bowl. Place cucumber, bean sprouts and coriander and/or mint on a platter so everyone can help themselves.

Caramelised Asian pork belly. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Caramelised Asian pork belly

Crisping the crackling first and then slow-cooking for tenderness is always the way I like to approach pork belly. Here the pork slow-cooks in an aromatic Asian infusion with the coconut cream adding extra unctuous tenderness. This is also a great way to prepare roast duck. Don’t cook this in a Pyrex dish as it may shatter when the cold coconut cream hits the hot dish.





Ready in about 3 ½ hours, plus marinating

Serves 6-8

MARINADE

2 shallots or 1 medium onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 Tbsp soft brown sugar

2 Tbsp fish sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

PORK

1.8-2kg boneless pork belly, skin scored

1 tsp flaky salt

1 cup coconut cream

To make the marinade, combine all ingredients in a metal roasting dish large enough to hold the pork with a little room around the sides.

Slash the flesh side of the pork in a criss-cross pattern at 2cm intervals. Place the pork on top of the marinade, skin-side up, taking care not to get the marinade on the skin as it will burn. Marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

To cook, preheat oven to 220C fan bake. Rub pork skin with salt. Pour 1½ cups water around the pork taking care not to get any on the skin and roast until pork skin blisters and puffs (about 40 minutes).

Remove from oven and reduce heat to 150C fan bake. Pour coconut cream around the pork, and as needed, enough water to come three-quarters of the way up the side of the meat, taking care not to spill any on the crackling.

Return to oven and cook a further 2½ hours or until pork is meltingly tender. To serve, lift pork out of the pan and place flesh-side up on a chopping board. Slice with a sharp heavy knife cutting through the crackling in each slice.

Accompany with rice and lightly cooked bok choy.





Fragrant ginger and coconut chicken stir-fry. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Fragrant ginger and coconut chicken stir-fry





Thin strips of chicken meat are combined with aromatics and a light coconut sauce in this speedy creamy stir-fry.





Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 4

2 Tbsp neutral oil eg grape seed

Rind of 1 lime, finely grated

2 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 small red chilli, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

600g boneless chicken, cut in thin strips

1 cup coconut cream

1 Tbsp cornflour

1 tsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp fish sauce

2 makrut lime leaves

1 packet bean sprouts

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

Snow peas, shredded cabbage, thinly sliced peppers (optional)

Cooked rice or noodles, to serve





Heat oil in a large heavy pan or wok and fry lime rind, ginger and chilli for about 30-40 seconds until aromatic.

Add chicken and stir-fry until chicken is lightly browned, 5 minutes. Add garlic and allow to sizzle for a few seconds.

Mix coconut cream with cornflour and add to the pan with sugar, fish sauce and lime leaves. Simmer for 3-4 minutes until sauce is lightly thickened. Remove lime leaves.

Mix in any other vegetables and simmer 1-2 minutes to soften. Add sprouts and spring onions and toss over heat for about a minute to heat through.

Serve over rice or noodles.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Malay Fish Laksa)

Main Divide Waipara Valley Gewurztraminer ($18)

When a bottle of Main Divide gewurz is around it’s always a good time. And I would have written “always” in all caps, but that might’ve seemed a tad aggressive. And it wouldn’t suit, because this glorious gewurztraminer is silky-smooth and saturated with soothing spices, luscious lychee and ginger-licked goodness. It’s the perfect thing to align with the aromatics and wash across the heat of this lovely laksa. goodwine.co.nz

(Caramelised Asian pork belly)

Pask Small Batch Gimblett Gravels Viognier 2019 ($25)

The taste bud elation of pairing Asian pork belly with a vibrant viognier (vee-yon-yay) is akin only to the joy of finding cold KFC in the fridge. Yet, if your only experiences with viognier have been sweet, bland, or blousy, then pull up your socks and button up your slacks, because Pask’s has energy to burn. 2019 was an exceptional year for any grape lucky enough to be growing in Hawke’s Bay’s Gimblett Gravels region, and that’s why this wine stamps classic apricot kernel and citrus prints across all the senses and launches lifted, vibrant, zesty layers of jasmine, roast nectarine, preserved apricot, and spicy luxuriousness across the nose and palate. Pask.co.nz

(Fragrant ginger and coconut chicken stir-fry)

Lawson’s Dry Hills Marlborough Pinot Gris 2022 ($21)

Just by looking at how golden it is in the glass, you’d expect this wine to be rich and luxurious, and you’d be. Right. On. The. Money. Too many full stops? Sorry about that. I needed time to process how beautifully it balances its generosity of flavour with its long, dry finish. Spiced nashi, peachy, mineral notes and juicy textures mean this gris is great for cool afternoons, cool people and hot, coconutty stir-fry. So get dialling, get whatsapping, messengering, snapchatting, txting or whatever it is you kids do these days to round up your chums, and have a stir-fry party STAT! finewinedelivery.co.nz







