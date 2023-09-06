Pear tarte tatin. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

The All Blacks take on France to open the Rugby World Cup on Saturday morning (NZ time). One way or the other, the mood of the entire country will be determined – and it will either be ebullient or it will be despairing. There’s actually no in-between option, unless the game ends in a draw. Such is the religion of rugby in New Zealand.

So many of us have spent cold winter’s weekends on the sidelines watching our young whippersnapper kids learning the ropes of the game, or boyfriends, girlfriends, wives or husbands thrusting themselves into scrums, taking flying passes and tackling their opponents with vigour. It’s in our blood, this tough rough sport. And as is the case with any national sport, whether on the sidelines or out on the field, it’s always all about Our Side. Our opponents are generally derided, for no other reason than the fact that they represent The Other Side.

But let’s not forget that these particular opponents have brought so much pleasure to our lives with their glorious cheeses, croissants, and baguettes, as well as beloved dishes like quiche lorraine, coq au vin, onion soup, bouillabaisse, boeuf bourguignon, crepes suzette ... And let’s also not forget the wines of France. Ahhh, those hallowed wines, from chateaux such as Chateau Lafite Rothschild, La Fleur Petrus and Domaine de la Romanee-Conti. At a Sotheby’s auction in October 2018, a bottle of Romanee-Conti sold for a dizzying US$558,000!

In France, food is so much more than mere sustenance, it sits at the heart and soul of their culture. It all starts when children enter school, at age 3, where each day they are given a school lunch. This (by law) consists of four courses: a vegetable starter (for example, grated carrot salad or beet salad), a warm main course (one choice through primary school and typically two choices at high school) served with a side of grains or vegetables, cheese, and dessert. Fresh baguettes are served, and there is water - and water only - on the table. Dessert is usually fresh fruit, but a sweet treat is often served once a week. There is a national ban on vending machines and junk food in all French schools. The French Ministry of National Education sets a minimum time requirement of 30 minutes for children to sit at the table, in order to allow the children to eat their food sufficiently slowly and properly. The French believe that taste is a skill that can be acquired (and should be taught), much like reading.

I’d like to suggest, that in the face of either a win or a loss on the rugby field on Saturday morning, the most gracious thing we could possibly do is to prepare a delicious French-inspired menu and get some friends over to celebrate the joie de vivre of the French table.

Baked brie. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Baked brie with walnuts, thyme and honey

This is such a snap to put together and always gets rave reviews. Make a smaller version with a whole camembert. If you wish to take this to a potluck, assemble and wrap in paper, ready to bake.





Ready in about 20 minutes

Serves 6-8





200g round brie

6 whole walnuts shelled, and broken up into pieces

1 Tbsp honey

Several small sprigs of fresh thyme

Generous pinch flaky sea salt

Crostini or crackers, to serve





Preheat oven to 200C fan bake/220C regular. Cut 2 x 30cm squares of baking paper. Place one sheet of paper in a small ovenproof frying pan or shallow baking dish, and overlap the top sheet at 90 degrees (a quarter turn, forming a star shape with the paper). Place the brie in the centre.

Use a sharp knife to score a criss-cross pattern in the top of the brie, cutting through the rind. Pile walnuts on top of brie, drizzle over the honey, sprinkle with thyme and finish with a pinch of flaky salt.

Draw up the sides of the paper to form a pouch and secure with baking string. Bake 15-20 minutes until brie is softened and oozy (press the paper, the cheese should feel very soft).

Carefully transfer the parcel on to a serving board and open. Serve with crostini or crackers.

Coq au vin. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Coq au vin

This classic French dish never goes out of fashion. I use chicken thighs rather than breasts as they tend to be juicier. It’s wonderful comfort food served with creamy mash.





Ready in 1 hour

Serves 6





4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

400g button mushrooms

3 rashers bacon, finely chopped

12 cloves garlic, halved

8-10 baby onions, halved, or 4-6 smallish onions, quartered

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

3 cups chicken stock

1½ cups red wine

3 bay leaves

2 tsp thyme leaves, chopped

1 tsp rosemary leaves, chopped

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

12 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

2 Tbsp cornflour

2 Tbsp port or sherry





Heat half the oil in a large heavy-based pot. Add the mushrooms and bacon. Brown well, then lift out and set aside. Add garlic and onions to pot and cook gently until onion is soft and starting to brown (about 8 minutes). Return mushrooms and bacon to the pot, add tomatoes, stock, wine, herbs, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer, then simmer gently for 20 minutes. The sauce can be prepared ahead of time, chilled for up to 48 hours or frozen until needed. Reheat before using.

Preheat your oven to 200C fan bake. Heat remaining oil in a large casserole dish and brown chicken in batches. Return all chicken to the dish, add hot sauce, cover and bake for 45 minutes.

Combine cornflour with port or sherry and mix into sauce, stirring over heat until lightly thickened. Adjust seasonings to taste and serve.

Pear tarte tatin. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Pear tarte tatin

You can also make this fabulous upside-down tart with apples.

Ready in 1 hour

Serves 6

6 firm but ripe pears, peeled, halved and cored

½ cup sugar

75g butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cloves

Rind of ½ lemon, finely zested

2 sheets store-bought puff pastry or 300g homemade sweet shortcrust or butter puff pastry

Lightly whipped cream and/or vanilla icecream, to serve





Preheat oven to 200C fan bake. Cut prepared pear halves in half (or thirds if they are fat pears). Place pears in a bowl of water to which a little lemon juice or vinegar has been added to stop them browning and put to one side while you prepare the caramel.

In a heavy ovenproof 26-28cm frying pan, heat together sugar, butter, vanilla extract and cloves. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes, swirling the pan as it starts to caramelise around the edges. Continue cooking and swirling until a rich, dark caramel forms, then take off the heat and quickly add the pears, arranging on their sides in a spoke pattern in the pan with a couple of pieces in the middle. Take care not to burn yourself with the caramel.

Return the pan to low heat and cook a further 10 minutes until pears are starting to soften. Take off the heat.

Stack the 2 pastry sheets and roll out into a 30cm square. Cut into a circle and arrange on top of pears, tucking edges loosely inside the pan.

Bake until pastry is golden and pears are tender (30 minutes). Stand for 3-5 minutes. Place a serving plate on top then carefully flip over to turn tart out while it is still hot (if you leave it to cool the caramel will set, if this happens pop the pan back on the heat for a minute or two until caramel loosens).

Serve the tart warm or at room temperature with lightly whipped cream and/or vanilla icecream.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Baked brie with honey, walnuts and thyme)

Trinity Hill 125 The Gimblett Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2021 ($80)

Walnuts are my favourite nuts. It used to be cashews (until I found out how unethically they’re produced), then it was macadamias (until I found out how uncheaply they were priced). But I digress. Pairing the creamy, oozy, nutty, niceness of this cellulite-inducing sensation is easy. Deeply golden in the glass, this wild-fermented, roasty, toasty, citrus-centric chardonnay is stylishly structured, rich, creamy and self-assured, with a grilled grapefruit core and a generously proportioned finish. Nectarine, lemon, and scorched nutty notes make this a stunning sip. Trinityhill.com

(Coq au vin)

La Vieille Ferme Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2020 ($24.50)

I think it was the great Julia Child who made the rule for coq au vin to “cook with the best wine you can afford and then drink the same”. It translates to “rooster with wine”, but if you can’t find a rooster to cook, you can make up for it with this rooster-clad blend of carignan, cinsault, grenache and syrah from the South of France. Made by the Perrin family who own the famous Chateau de Beaucastel in the Chateauneuf du Pape, it’s a soothing, savoury, light-bodied, cherry-edged red with an earthy backbone and a gently spicy finish. Splash it in the dish and enjoy it in your glass. finewinedelivery.co.nz

(Pear tarte tatin)

Sugarloaf Noble Marlborough Pinot Gris 2018 $25 (375ml)

This seductively sweet, luxuriously lovely wine is one of the best examples of dessert pinot gris I’ve ever tasted. Seeing as classic pinot gris has signature pear-like aromas and flavours, it stands to reason that a concentrated, sweet-style pinot gris will boast even more pear-like perfection. And lo, it doth occur. Hand-harvested grapes were delicately pressed and you can imagine the fermenting juice would’ve looked like bubbles rising through honey inside Sugarloaf’s seasoned French oak barrels. Bursting with caramelised mandarin, toffee, grilled pear, spiced quince and silky, zesty sweetness in every sip, it’s ridiculously delicious with this pear tarte tatin. Sugarloafwines.co.nz























