Most times during the week, my efforts towards dessert amount to nothing more than a fresh piece of fruit, something I eat as much as anything for the benefit of my health. When I have people over, however, it’s a different matter and I always like to serve up something a little indulgent to finish our meal. Quality store-bought vanilla icecream is the starting point for popular dessert treats such as banana split ( bananas, icecream‚ chocolate sauce), poires belle Helene (poached pears, icecream and chocolate sauce) and pineapple caramel split (pan-fried or grilled slices of pineapple paired with vanilla icecream and caramel sauce). The easiest chocolate sauce you’ll ever make requires nothing more than a 300ml jar of cream and a 250g packet of dark chocolate (minimum 50 per cent cocoa solids). Heat the cream and add the broken-up chocolate, stirring until the chocolate has melted. Voila, your sauce is ready. Add two to three tablespoons of booze such as Kahlua, rum or amaretto to make a great adults-only version. This chocolate sauce can be chilled and reheated as many times as you want. For a speedy caramel sauce, boil up 1 cup cream with 1 cup brown sugar, ¼ cup golden syrup and 1 tsp of vanilla extract, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Let it cook for about for 5 minutes or until slightly reduced and a rich brown colour. This caramel sauce will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks and can be reheated to serve.

Affogato, that classic of the Italian kitchen, is possibly the world’s simplest dessert: a shot of hot espresso coffee (add a splash of booze for an adult version) poured over scoops of vanilla icecream. You can make affogato a bit fancier by moulding the icecream into serving bowls or cups, pressing or scooping out a hole in the middle for the hot coffee and sprinkling it with chopped roasted hazelnuts before refreezing until you’re ready to serve.

Flavoured syrups make a terrific finishing touch for all kinds of desserts and will keep for months in the fridge. You can flavour the syrup with cardamom, ginger, lemongrass, vanilla or any other sweet spice or aromatic of your choice. I particularly like star anise for the exotic note it adds. To make star anise syrup, simply heat 1½ cups water with 1 cup sugar, 6 whole star anise, 1 tsp vanilla extract and several strips of lemon or orange zest, cut with a vegetable peeler (try to get off all the pith). Stir over heat until sugar dissolves then boil for 5 minutes. Cool and store without straining in a sealed jar in the fridge. Serve the syrup drizzle over a winter fruit salad of kiwifruit, persimmons and banana, or a plate of sliced oranges or blueberries and kiwifruit. You can also use it as a drizzle over a lemon tart, apple pie or crepes just before serving.

When you feel like going to a little more effort, here are some winter dessert favourites with a fruit-forward focus so you can feel ever so slightly virtuous.





Baked stuffed apples

Here the apples are filled with dried fruit, spice and sugar and baked until they collapse into a buttery tenderness - ultimate comfort fare.





Ready in 1 hour, 10 minutes

Serves 4





4 tart apples, e.g. granny smith or braeburn

4 pitted dates, chopped

1 Tbsp finely chopped walnuts or hazelnuts

4 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cloves

½ cup maple syrup (you can also use warmed golden syrup)

½ cup hot water

4 tsp butter

TO SERVE (optional)

Vanilla custard and/or icecream

Remove the cores from apples in a neat plug. Use a paring knife to enlarge cavity to 2.5cm diameter. Score the skin around the circumference of each apple with a sharp knife (this allows them to split neatly around the middle when they cook).

Combine dates, nuts, sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Stuff mixture into apples and place them in a shallow baking dish.

Preheat oven to 160C fan bake or 180C regular bake. Pour combined maple syrup and water over apples. Dot the top of each stuffed apple with 1 tsp of butter and bake until apples are wrinkly and soft and starting to puff, about 50-60 minutes.

Serve warm, accompanied with vanilla custard and/or vanilla icecream if desired.





Winter fruit gratin. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Winter fruit gratin





The light custard base for the sabayon mixture can be made well ahead of time and chilled. This dessert works well with all kinds of tangy fruit – in summer I like to make it with apricots. If you want to make it without alcohol use ¼ cup fruit juice instead of the rum.





Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 4-6





SABAYON

2 egg yolks

⅓ cup sugar

¼ cup dark rum (I use Appletons)

½ cup cream

FRUIT

2-3 oranges, peeled and segmented

4-6 kiwifruit, peeled and sliced (gold and/or green)

½ pineapple, peeled and sliced in thin wedges





Whisk egg yolks and sugar in a heatproof bowl until very pale and thick. Whisk in rum. Set bowl over a saucepan with 4-5cm of simmering water (water should not touch base of the bowl) and continue whisking vigorously until sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and place bowl immediately into cold water to prevent further cooking.

Mix cream into cooled sabayon. If not using at once, cover and chill; sabayon will keep up to 24 hours in the fridge.

To serve, preheat oven grill. Divide prepared fruit into heatproof shallow bowls, Whisk sabayon before pouring 2-3 Tbsp over each serving of fruit. Place under pre-heated grill until sabayon just starts to turn golden, 2-3 minutes. Serve at once.





Vanilla and passionfruit terrine. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Vanilla and passionfruit terrine





This dessert is good to serve after a hearty stew or braise, and the yoghurt gives it a lovely clean finish. It will keep for 3-4 days in the fridge. Serve with a topping of fresh sliced fruit.





Ready in 20 minutes, plus chilling

Serves 6





300ml cream

½ cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

5 tsp powdered gelatine

½ cup unstrained passionfruit pulp (or commercial passionfruit syrup)

600ml Greek-style yoghurt

TO SERVE

Sliced mango, oranges or golden kiwifruit, extra passionfruit pulp or syrup





Combine cream, sugar and vanilla in a pot and bring to a low simmer. Mix gelatine with passionfruit until absorbed then stir this into hot cream until dissolved. Remove from heat and whisk in yoghurt until evenly combined. Divide the mixture between 6 serving glasses or bowls or place in a large serving dish. Chill for at least 3 hours until firm. Serve topped with sliced fruit drizzled with a little extra passionfruit syrup.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Baked stuffed apples)

Greystone Organic Waipara Valley Petillant Naturel 2021 ($48)

Crafted in the ancient method of bottling wine unfined, unfiltered and before the primary ferment of a riesling base has had a chance to finish, it’s an apple-laced, feijoa and lemon-layered lovely that’s easily one of the best pet nats I’ve tried in ages. It’s been out for a while and that extra time in bottle has added maturity and personality. Bright, energetic and seriously frothy (warning: open this over the sink - just sayin’) winemaker Dom Maxwell has created a deliciously dry fizz that’s just the bizz with these baked apples. Glengarrywines.co.nz

(Winter fruit gratin)

Spy Valley Echelon Methode Traditionelle Brut ($39)

The custardy, creamy, smash-it-down deliciousness of this dessert calls out for just one thing (and I’m saying that, with fullstops, just like Annie Lennox does in the 1983 Eurythmics track Who’s That Girl? Look up the video on YouTube for the teased fringes alone.) And that thing is the incredibly, creamy, nutty, lemon-laced, lusciousness of the Spy Valley Echelon. UItra-fine and precise, yet richly structured and generously proportioned, it’s a citrus-led superstar that screams out to be sipped with this dish. Glengarrywines.co.nz

(Vanilla and passionfruit terrine)

Urbanaut Passionfruit Cheesecake Hazy IPA 440ml ($10)

One of the greatest things one can develop an appreciation for in this time of endless tension and depression is that of beer and pudding pairing. I won’t go into details because that’d be too much sciencey stuff for a Saturday. All you really need to know is that the ping of creamy lemon and tropical passionfruit that this beer delivers on the palate, when sipped with this terrifically sexy terrine, is very very good. This hazy IPA has a hint of sweetness, some vanilla-infused notes and a tonne of soothing citrus to finish. Yum! Finewinedelivery.co.nz











