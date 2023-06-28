Shiitake soba noodles. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media









Among the cans and packets cluttering up your pantry, I’m almost willing to bet there’ll be a packet or a cup of instant noodles lurking somewhere. My wager comes down to a numbers game, as, according to the World Instant Noodles Association (yes, there is such an entity), around 290 million servings of instant noodles are eaten every day, making for a staggering 105.8 billion servings a year.

The birth of instant noodles can be traced back to post-war Japan where, more than a decade after the war was over, the country was still experiencing food shortages. In 1957, businessman Momofuku Ando wanted to help relieve Japan’s food crisis with a food product that held some cultural resonance. Japanese people were accustomed to eating noodles rather than slices of bread, so with the surplus wheat donated by the United States, he decided to invent an industrial version of freshly made ramen.

It took Ando more than a year to perfect the process of making a dry block of noodles. But ultimately he succeeded through a method of first cooking the noodles in chicken broth and then frying them in hot oil. This pre-cooked the noodles while keeping them crisp and shelf-stable. All they needed was hot water to soften. He added the flavour-enhancing combo of MSG, salt and sugar (which now comes in a flavour sachet) to boost the taste.

Instant noodles certainly won’t win any prizes in the nutrition stakes, as they’re made from refined wheat flour and fried in palm oil, but what they lack in nutrition they more than make up for in both convenience and “hackability”. There’s a lot more potential in a packet of instant noodles than just adding the flavour sachet. In Japan you might find your instant noodles served with lots of spring onions and fried tofu that’s been marinated in a little fish sauce and sesame oil, while in India they are popular mixed with fried curry spices and paneer (or halloumi) and fresh coriander.

Popular pimps range from adding stir-fried vegetables such as onions, peppers, and chillies and topping with a fried egg; to replacing the flavour sachet with a spoonful of miso or Korean gochujang (brown rice and red pepper paste), a grating of fresh ginger, a generous knob of butter and lots of coriander or spring onions. Another popular serving idea is to drop the noodle block into a small pot of boiling water, and once the noodles start to soften, stir in the seasoning sachet and crack in an egg to poach. Simmer without stirring, until egg is just cooked. and finish with a splash of sesame oil, chilli oil and soy sauce and lots of chopped spring onion.

There’s nothing quite as comforting as a bowl of slurpy noodles, as these easy recipes demonstrate.









Shiitake soba noodles

Traditional soba noodles are made from buckwheat, which means they’re gluten-free, but some contain wheat, so check the packet to be sure. This is best served at room temperature but if you leave out the cucumber it’s also delicious served hot.





Ready in 30 mins

Serves 4





40g packet dried sliced shiitake mushrooms

270g soba noodles

1 head broccoli, cut into small florets

¼ tsp salt

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 cup diced cucumber

¼ cup coarsely chopped coriander (optional)

¼ cup mirin

¼ cup sake

¼ cup soy sauce or tamari

1 Tbsp neutral oil

¼ cup crispy shallots, to garnish





SAKE DRESSING

2 Tbsp sake

2 Tbsp mirin

2 Tbsp soy sauce or tamari





Place shiitake mushrooms in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Set aside to soak until fully rehydrated (about 20 minutes).

While mushrooms are soaking, cook noodles according to packet instructions. Drain and rinse thoroughly in cold water so they don’t stick together. Drain again well and place in a large serving bowl. Place broccoli and salt in a bowl. Cover with boiling water and leave to stand for 3 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water and drain again well. Add broccoli to noodles along with spring onion, cucumber and coriander, if using. In a separate bowl, combine mirin, sake and soy sauce or tamari.

Drain the soaked mushrooms and squeeze to remove excess water. Heat oil in a large frying pan and fry the mushrooms over a medium-high heat until lightly caramelised (about 5 minutes). Add mirin mixture to the frying pan and cook until there is no liquid in the pan and the mushrooms are starting to catch (about 2 minutes).

To make the dressing, place ingredients in a small jar and shake well to combine. Add cooked mushrooms to the soba noodle mixture with the dressing and toss to combine. Garnish with crispy shallots. This will keep, covered, in the fridge for 2-3 days.





Black bean beef and noodle bowl. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Black bean beef & noodle bowl





Start with a spicy, brightly flavoured broth and add meat or chicken, noodles and veges to suit for a speedy meal in a bowl. Chicken stock and thinly sliced fresh chicken or pork also work well with these broth flavours and any type of vegetable or noodle can be used. If using long-life udon noodles, soak in hot water to loosen and separate; drain before using. If using denser Asian greens such as choi sum or gai lan, drop into a pot of boiling water for 1 minute before adding to soup.





Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 2





1 litre good-quality beef stock

2 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp Asian black bean sauce

1 tsp Japanese 7 spices e.g. S&B nanami togarashi (available in Asian food section of supermarket) or ½ tsp chilli flakes

1½ Tbsp finely grated or minced fresh ginger

2 makrut lime leaves, central stem removed, leaves finely shredded

400g pre-cooked udon or hokkien noodles

150g lean beef fillet (or other tender beef cut or chicken), sliced as thinly as possible into strips

100g fresh water spinach (ong choy) or spinach, washed and coarse stems removed

GARNISH

Greens of 1 spring onion, thinly sliced (optional)

100g mixed wild mushrooms or oyster mushrooms





Place stock in a medium-large pot with fish sauce, soy sauce, bean sauce, Japanese spices, ginger and lime leaves. Bring to a gentle boil and simmer 5 minutes. Add all other ingredients except garnishes and bring back to a simmer (for chicken, ensure it is fully cooked-through). Mix through garnishes and serve.





Salmon noodle bowl. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Salmon noodle bowl

The addition of a little nut butter rounds out the sauce and brings the flavours together. This recipe doubles easily.





Ready in 25 minutes

Serves 2





250-300g boneless, skinless salmon

2 tsp sesame oil

1 spring onion, finely sliced

2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp soft brown sugar

¼ cup light soy sauce or tamari

270-300g dried udon or soba noodles or 400g pre-cooked udon

70g snow peas

2 Tbsp neutral oil

1 heaped tsp peanut or cashew butter mixed with ¼ cup hot water

2 tsp black sesame seeds





Slice salmon into finger-wide strips. Stir together sesame oil, spring onion, ginger, sugar and soy sauce. Chill 15 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Meanwhile, cook udon or soba noodles according to packet instructions, adding snow peas in the last 20 seconds of cooking time. Drain noodles and snow peas into a colander and refresh in cold water. Drain well.

Remove salmon from marinade, heat neutral oil in a wok and cook salmon 2 minutes without turning. Pile noodles and snow peas on top and add marinade and the nut butter and hot water mixture. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 3 minutes without stirring. Tip on to a platter or serving bowl so the salmon sits on top, and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Divide between serving bowls.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Shiitake soba noodles)

Jackson Estate Vintage Widow Marlborough Pinot Noir 2019 ($40)

This dish is very green and crunchy with all that broccoli, cucumber and coriander, and you’re possibly wondering why I’m recommending a red wine to go with it. Well, I’ll tell you one thing, the way the salty soy, minerally sake, sweet mirin and smoky shiitake mushrooms merge with the baked cherry, redcurrant, black tea and silky slippery textures in this light, lithe pinot noir, is a total joy and you should do it immediately!

Jacksonestate.co.nz

(Spicy beef & noodle bowl)

8 Wired Baltic Smoke Smoked Baltic Porter 440ml 8% ($11)

Now some of you might be scratching your skull at the idea of pairing a dark beer with a light, Japanese dish like this, but believe me, once you take a whiff of the umami-heavy richness of the spicy, beefy broth and take a sip of 8 Wired’s smoked porter, there will be unicorns and rainbows and glitter balls of goodness raining down upon your taste buds. The German beech-smoked malt and coffee tones in this cold-fermented brew wrap themselves around the sweet-savoury flavours of the black bean sauce and meaty mushrooms magically. No surprises to see how this beer won a Top 30 placing in the New World Beer & Cider Awards.

Available at New World

(Salmon noodle bowl)

Ara Marlborough Chardonnay 2022 ($16-$25)

Salmon and chardonnay go together like Sonny and Cher, like Kylie and Jason, like Art and Matilda. Yet as soon as you pair the silky, peachy, softly toasty tones of Ara’s new release with the fleshy slipperiness of these nutty, broth-soaked udon noodles and the pillowy-plump, sesame-saturated oiliness of the salmon, you’ll have a new celebrity couple to worship. This chardonnay is ultra-fresh, yet has baked nectarine and creamy, softly smoky layers and a long, satisfying finish. Delish, quite frankly.

Widely available or try blackmarket.co.nz