Whip up love on Mother's Day: Three irresistible recipes for mum. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Like most young women of my era, I was schooled into believing that whatever a man could do, we women could do. Women’s liberation meant that we could, and would, have it all. Unlike my cohort from college, who embarked on careers in medicine and law and politics, my hippie tendencies led me on an outdoors life hunting shooting and fishing out in the wilderness of the New Zealand bush.

By the age of 17, I was living in the middle of the Ureweras without power or running water, making a living as a possum trapper. I acquired 50 Dutch fyke nets and went eeling for a season, setting my nets in the rivers and lakes around Gisborne. I got involved with live deer recovery, working as a jumper for a couple of guys who had a helicopter and a small deer farm. My job was to jump down off the helicopter, wrangle the tranquillised deer into a net, then hook it back onto the skids of the machine. (I now have two new titanium hips to thank for that particular chapter). Cutting scrub up the East Coast was one of the tougher jobs I’ve ever done. Welding a chainsaw to fell large stands of mānuka and kanuka is incredibly hard work. I managed to keep up with the guys, but after a week I was done.

By the age of 20, with the proceeds of these various endeavours, I was able to purchase my first house.

My mid-20s saw me living in the city and pursuing a career in the food business - writing and publishing cookbooks, running a food consultancy business and a cooking school. It wasn’t until I started my family, that I realised, this idea of having it all — a great career, a lovely family, wonderful friends, a fabulous marriage— meant that something had to give. That something was me. My burnout presented itself in panic attacks and anxiety. The thing that no one had told me, is that if you run on adrenaline for too long, your body and your brain can’t cope, and more often than not, you will get sick. It almost seems now to be normalised and expected, that this will happen. Trying to work full time and be a good mother is an almost impossible juggle. You never feel like you are doing either job to the best of your ability.

I find myself wondering, if the next generation will be so hard on themselves, and have such high expectations of ‘having it all’. If you look at the life of a woman like Madeleine Albright, the first female US Secretary of State, she began her career in diplomacy later in life, after raising her family. What a big, rich life she had.

This Mother’s Day, take a breath and let yourself be spoilt with breakfast in bed and a homecooked dinner, prepared by the kids.

Fluffy Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberry sauce

This recipe is a tribute to the late Bill Granger whose famous hotcakes got us all using ricotta in our batter mixtures. If you don’t have ricotta you can puree cottage cheese with a hand wand blender. Serve these with lemon curd and yoghurt and a squeeze of passionfruit pulp or make a simple berry sauce. They’re also very good with sliced bananas, crispy bacon and maple syrup.

Ready in 30 minutes

Serves 6-8 (makes about 16 pancakes)

Pancakes

2 cups (500g) ricotta or pureed cottage cheese

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

2 tbsp sugar

1½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 eggs, separated

a little butter, to cook

Optional to serve

Blueberry sauce ( see below) or lemon curd

Yoghurt or whipped cream

Fresh or bottle passionfruit pulp

To make the pancakes, combine all ingredients except egg whites and butter in a bowl and beat to combine in a smooth batter. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks then fold gently into ricotta batter.

Heat a little butter in a frypan. Use ¼ cup of batter for each pancake and cook over a medium heat until bubbles form on the surface. Turn and cook on the other side until the pancakes are cooked through (about 1½ minutes each side). Keep warm in the oven while you cook the remaining mixture, adding more butter to the pan between batches. Serve topped with lemon curd or blueberry sauce and accompany with yoghurt or whipped cream if desired and a drizzle of passionfruit pulp.

Blueberry sauce

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

¼ cup sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp cornflour

2 tbsp water

1 tsp vanilla extract

Place blueberries in a small pot with sugar and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve sugar. Simmer 2-3 minutes. Mix cornflour with water in a small bowl or glass and stir into the sauce with 1 tsp vanilla extract. Simmer another minute or two, stirring over the heat until sauce is lightly thickened. Blueberry Sauce will keep in the fridge for up to a week or can be frozen. Makes about 11/2 cups.

Fluffy ricotta pancakes with blueberry sauce. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lemony Roast Chicken with Stuffing and Gravy

There’s a huge and universal satisfaction factor in roast chicken and it’s so easy to prepare. The onions become meltingly tender and add a rich flavour and colour to the gravy. If using an organic chicken it will take a little longer to cook.

Serves: 4-6

Ready in about 1½ hours

1 large, whole chicken, about 1.5kg

2 tbsp melted butter

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 juicy lemon, halved

salt and ground black pepper

1 tsp thyme leaves

6-8 smallish red onions, peeled and halved

Stuffing 70g slivered almonds 1 brown onion 80g butter 1 1/2 cups dry Sage and Onion Stuffing Mix 1/2 cup dried apricots, finely chopped 1 egg 3/4 cup milk chopped fresh parsley salt and pepper, to taste

Gravy

2- 2 ½ cups chicken stock

1 tbsp cornflour mixed with 3 tbsp water

Heat oven to 200°C. Remove and discard any visible fat from around the cavity of the chicken. Dry chicken inside and out with paper towels. Place breast side up in a deep oven dish.

Toast nuts on a tray in the oven until golden ( 5-6 minutes). Finely chop the brown onion. Heat the butter in a frying pan and cook onion over low heat until softened (about 6 minutes). Place the stuffing mix in a large bowl with the chopped apricots and the toasted slivered almonds. Chop the parsley and add, along with the onion and its cooking butter, egg and milk. Stir to evenly combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Fill the chicken cavity with stuffing. Form any remaining stuffing into a firm log shape on a piece of baking paper and roll up tightly, twisting the ends like a Christmas cracker to seal. Set aside.

Mix garlic into melted butter and brush over the top of the bird, season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with thyme. Arrange onions, cut side down, around bird. Squeeze half the lemon over chicken and onions . (Reserve the other half for the gravy).

Roast until chicken starts to brown, 20-30 minutes. Add 2 cups stock to dish and cook a further 45-60 minutes, or until juices run clear when bird is pricked in the densest part or until meat temperature reaches 82°C (place thermometer deep into the thigh).

Transfer chicken and onions to a serving platter and keep warm. Stir cornflour mixture into pan juices over heat, adding extra 1/2 cup stock or vegetable water if desired. Simmer 2-3 minutes. Squeeze in the juice of the reserved lemon half and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve gravy in a jug to accompany the chicken. Serve with mashed potato and lightly cooked greens.

Lemony roast chicken with stuffing and gravy. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Dream-time Chocolate Mousse

If you don’t want to add the booze here you can leave it out and use the same amount of orange juice, but it’s not a lot and really does add a fabulous flavour. It makes a lot but lasts for a few days in the fridge

Ready in ½ hour plus chilling Serves 8

400g 50%-60% dark chocolate

600 mls chilled cream

3 eggs

¼ cup sugar

3 tbsp brandy, or rum or kahlua

Optional to garnish, shavings of white chocolate or roasted hazelnuts

Melt chocolate in stainless bowl over pot of simmering water, or microwave in 20 second bursts stirring until melted.

While chocolate melts, in a clean bowl, beat the cream to soft peaks. Using a separate bowl (you can use the same beater to save on dishes) beat the eggs with the sugar until creamy and pale.

Take chocolate off the heat and quickly stir in the beaten eggs. Fold in brandy or other booze. Cool for 5 minutes, before adding to the whipped cream. Fold until rippled or stir well, as preferred.

Tip mixture into a 2 litre container, (an ice cream container works well), cover chill in the fridge until set, at least 4 hours, or up to 3 days.

Serve in small glasses or bowls with a garnish of shaved chocolate or chopped roasted hazelnuts if desired.

Dream-time chocolate mousse. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Fluffy ricotta pancakes and blueberry sauce)

Matahiwi Estate ‘M’ Wairarapa Methode NV ($49)

Straight out the gate, this wine has an “M” in the title so it’s perfect for Mum. Secondly, the pinot noir and chardonnay grapes used to produce this elegantly structured sparkler are shepherded from bud-burst to harvest by vineyard manager Karina Southey. She’s obsessed with ensuring those grapes grow up healthy and strong, with a balanced worldview and the ability to speak at least two languages. Picked by a special team as part of Matahiwi’s “Pick your own bubbly” event in March 2020, the weekend before lockdown, the resulting wine sings with layers of fresh apple and preserved lemon on the nose and palate, hints of almond and dried-herb complexity, a zesty citrus pop, and a biscuity note to finish. It roars with ricotta pancakes. Matahiwi.co.nz

(Lemony roast chicken with gravy)

Collaboration Impression Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2023 ($30)

Julianne Brogden is a winemaker I’ve been following for a very long time. I’ve been told to not come within 50m of her and her lawyers are not very happy with me, but nevertheless I persist because it’s worth it. She has incredible chardonnay talent, evident in this clean, soft, peachy, lemon-licked example with a hint of grapefruit pith and crushed almonds. Fermented and matured in oak for nine months and undergoing a full, creamy, malolactic process, it’s a stunning wine from a really tricky vintage in Hawke’s Bay. And I’ll tell you right now, if you’re a lemony roast chicken and there’s a bottle of this handy, I’d be very afraid. Collaborationwines.co.nz





(Dream-time chocolate mousse)

Batched Espresso Martini 725ml ($45)

Hand on heart, I’ve never met a mum who does not love chocolate mousse. I have also not met a mum who does not love an espresso martini. I’m also sure that if I set up some kind of Mum’s Chocolate Mousse and Espresso Martini Appreciation Society, I’d quickly be oversubscribed. Health nuts might suggest I take a good look at the mums I’m hanging out with, but I suggest they get in the bin especially when a bottle of Batched is uncorked. All you need is ice, a shaker and a spare 30 seconds and you’ll be able to whip up rich, dark, deliciousness. Locally made from triple distilled vodka, fair trade organic coffee beans, it’s an indulgent bad influence with this perfect pudding. Blackmarket.co.nz