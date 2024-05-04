Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s Mother’s Day recipes: Ricotta pancakes, lemony roast chicken, and chocolate mousse

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
10 mins to read
Whip up love on Mother's Day: Three irresistible recipes for mum. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Whip up love on Mother's Day: Three irresistible recipes for mum. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Like most young women of my era, I was schooled into believing that whatever a man could do, we women could do. Women’s liberation meant that we could, and would, have it all.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Match these with ...