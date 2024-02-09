Annabel Langbein's char siu pork buns. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Since the birth of Chinese civilisation, food in all its aspects has been at the cornerstone of the national culture. It is little surprise really that the first three objects of worship for the ancient Chinese should all have to do with food. China’s dense population, limited arable land (12.7% compared to India’s 52.6%), and cyclical issues of drought and flooding, mean that throughout history, food has often been hard to come by.

In Chinese mythology, Fu Hsi, Sheng Nung, and Huang Ti are figures credited with significant contributions to various aspects of civilization, including agriculture and cooking. Fu Hsi introduced the concept of farming and domestication of animals, laying the foundation for Chinese agriculture. Sheng Nung, known as the “Divine Farmer,” is revered as the father of Chinese medicine and agriculture, teaching people about cultivating crops and herbs for medicinal purposes. Huang Ti, the Yellow Emperor, is credited with inventing cooking utensils and culinary techniques (such as the invention of the pestle and mortar to crush grain to make flour), advancing the art of cooking and food preparation in ancient China.

Five thousand years ago, at the time of the emerging Han tribes, the main food source in their arid, windblown homeland was probably a prehistoric form of millet. But archaeological digs in northern China show that far before that time, Beijing man had already developed a sophisticated caveman cuisine, using stone weapons to hunt down animals like sabre tooth tigers and roast them over an open fire. Methods of steaming food were also perfected long before the foundation of the first dynasty. In the neolithic site of Banpo village in the Yellow River Valley, remains have been found that show the inhabitants were cooking delicacies such as carp, chicken and elephant, three thousand years before the birth of Christ.

Traditional Chinese cooking principles, such as the balance of flavors (sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami), the use of seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, and the incorporation of traditional Chinese medicine concepts into culinary practices, contribute to the overall healthfulness and nutritional value of traditional Chinese dishes. Chinese cuisine (prior to the Cultural Revolution) has a long rich history of culinary innovation and experimentation. Fermented foods such as soy sauce, vinegar, and tofu are integral to Chinese cooking, adding depth, richness, and complexity to dishes. The development of fermentation techniques allowed ancient Chinese cooks to preserve perishable ingredients, such as soybeans and grains, while also creating new and flavorful condiments. This Lunar New Year we welcome in The Year of the Dragon. The Dragon is one of the luckiest and most powerful animals in the Chinese zodiac, and throughout Chinese history, it has represented good luck, justice, prosperity and strength. Celebrate with a feast of Chinese flavours and give thanks to the rich history of Chinese cooking that brings so many wonderful and useful ingredients to our everyday lives.

Chinese steamed buns

This bao recipe is based on a Andrea Nguyen recipe. They’re easy to make and delicious filled with char siu pork or tofu or slow-cooked pork.

Ready in 40 minutes

Makes 10

¾ cup lukewarm water

2 Tbsp sugar

1½ tsp active dried yeast

2 Tbsp neutral oil

2½ cups high grade flour, plus extra if needed

2 tsp baking powder

3 Tbsp sesame oil, to brush

Mix water, sugar and yeast. Allow to stand for one to two minutes then add neutral oil.

Place flour and baking powder in a food processor, add the yeast mixture and whizz until it comes together into a slightly tacky ball. Turn out onto a board and knead a few times. If dough is too stiff add a little oil on your hands to loosen it as you knead. Place in a clean bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place until nearly doubled in size (about 40 minutes).

Divide dough in two and roll each half into a rope about 15cm long. Cut each rope into five pieces. Form each piece into a flat oval about 15cm x 8cm. Brush with a little sesame oil, then fold over to form a semicircle. Don’t press to seal, just leave folded.

Cut small squares of baking paper to sit the buns on in the steamer basket. Place buns on prepared paper and place in baskets about 2.5cm apart, cover loosely and leave to rise in a warm place until nearly doubled (20-30 minutes).

Steam each batch of buns over boiling water until puffy, set and dry looking (8 minutes). Serve warm or at room temperature. They will keep in the fridge for three to four days – just re-steam for five minutes to heat through. You can also freeze them, then thaw and re-steam for five minutes or heat a few at a time in a microwave for 30-60 seconds covered with a damp paper towel.

Chinese steamed buns. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Char Siu Pork Buns

Use any leftover Char Siu Pork in fried rice, noodle bowls or stir fries.

Ready in three hours

Makes 10

3 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup hoisin sauce

¼ cup mirin

3 Tbsp honey or sugar

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp five-spice powder

750g-1kg boneless pork belly

To Serve

10 Chinese Steamed Buns (see above) or burger buns, warmed

Salad fixings of your choice, such as shredded cabbage, sliced cucumber, spring onions, bean sprouts and coriander leaves dressings of your choice, such as sriracha or Japanese mayo

To make the Char Siu Pork, combine garlic, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, mirin, honey or sugar, ginger, sesame oil and five-spice powder in a pot that will fit the pork snugly and stir to dissolve honey or sugar. Add the pork and enough water to just cover. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook over a low heat for 2½ hours. Cool in its sauce.

Transfer to a carving board and cut into 10 slices.

Fill the pork slices into warm buns with salad fixings and dressings of your choice.

If not using the pork at once, chill in the cooking liquid. Cut off slices as needed and heat through for one to two minutes on each side in a heated frypan with a little oil.

Hoisin Duck Salad Cups (Sang Choy Bao)

A delicious dish that can be prepared in advance. You can also make this with 400g coarse pork mince in place of the duck.

Ready in 30 minutes

Serves eight to 10 as a starter or four as a main

2 duck breasts, skin on

Salt and pepper

2 spring onions, green and white stems, finely shredded lengthwise

2 Tbsp oyster sauce

2 tsp hoisin sauce

2 Tbsp finely chopped chives plus extra to garnish, or 2 very finely sliced spring onions

2 cups bean sprouts, or finely shredded cabbage

¼ cup torn coriander leaves

2 baby cos or little gem lettuces, about 24 leaves

½ red chilli, very finely chopped, optional

Slash the skin of the duck breasts in a criss-cross pattern, without cutting into the flesh (this helps to release fat). Season on both sides with salt and pepper.

Place breasts skin-side down in a heavy frying pan over medium heat and cook until skin is golden and fat has rendered out, about 12-15 minutes. Turn breasts over cook for three minutes and then take off the heat (you don’t want the duck too rare for these salad cups).

Leave to cool for at least 10 minutes. While duck cooks and cools, place shredded spring onions in a bowl of iced water to curl. Lift duck out of pan and pat with paper towels to remove surface fat. Finely chop duck into a serving bowl and mix in oyster sauce, hoisin sauce and chives or spring onions, reserving a little for garnish.

To serve, separate lettuce leaves and arrange on a platter. Top with a little chopped duck, then pile over bean sprouts, coriander and drained spring onion curls. Garnish plate with extra chives and chilli if using.

Hoisin duck salad cups (Sang Choy Bao). Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Chinese steamed buns)

Sunshine Brewing Superdelic Saison 440ml 7% ($10.50)

There’s a new hop in town thanks to trials by NZ Hops, and it’s called “Superdelic”. The folk at Sunshine Brewing in Gisborne were so taken with its sweetly fruity, candied citrus quality that they simply couldn’t resist the urge to hurl heaping wads of it into their trophy-winning saison recipe in a dry-hopped farmhouse style. The result is a richly aromatic, slightly spicy brew with a hint of citrus zest and honey on the finish. I’m not sure that any particular drink works best with this basic bun recipe, but you’re sure as heck going to enjoy making them way more if you’re sipping a cool glass of this while you knead right? Sunshinebrewing.co.nz

(Char siu pork buns)

Swift Wines Albarino 2023 ($36)

While it hails from Portugal and Galicia in Spain, albarino has, (ever since Coopers Creek made one barrel of it in Gisborne back in 2011), found itself a happy home in pretty much every wine region across our Antipodean motu. This is Lauren Swift’s debut vintage using organically grown grapes from the Mangatahi Terraces, west of Hastings, and it’s a doozy. Roaring with yellow plum, fresh apple, ripe lemon and orange oil on the nose and palate and its texture is accentuated by a splash of skin contact and a wild ferment in barrel. It’s fresh, zesty, fruit-saturated and finishes with a lick of salinity and it’s beyond perfect with these sticky pork buns. Swiftwines.co.nz

(Duck salad cups)

Organised Chaos Gamay Noir 2023 ($34)

With its wet spring, cool summer and two cyclones in autumn, the 2023 vintage in Hawke’s Bay made for hair-pulling, knuckle-biting stress. Yet if you were making a lightly styled red out of gamay noir grapes, then you were good as gold. It’s full name is Gamay Noir A Jus Blanc, it’s the grape used to create Beaujolais in France and winemaker Hayden Penny has created a red apple, raspberry and softly spiced style with a soothing, creamy finish. One hundred per cent of the organically-grown berries were put through carbonic maceration, a technique where whole grapes are placed inside a carbon dioxide-rich environment so that the berries begin to ferment inside their own skins. It creates a rich, sweet, character that makes it delish with these spicy duck cups. Organisedchaos.co.nz