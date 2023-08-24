Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

When life gives you lemons? Make Annabel Langbein’s luscious citrus dessert recipes

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
10 mins to read
Silky lemon tart. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Silky lemon tart. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media



There’s nothing like a head cold to make you appreciate the humble lemon. Its tangy, vitamin-rich juice squeezed into a cup and mixed with a small spoon of honey and hot water is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Silky lemon tart

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Sweet shortcrust pastry

Lemon and blueberry pudding


Greek almond citrus cake

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle