Voyager 2023 media awards
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s kid-friendly recipes: guacamole with corn chips, blueberry and chocolate friends, and butter cookies

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
9 mins to read
Kids guacamole with homemade corn chips. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Letting kids roam free in the kitchen definitely requires a laissez faire attitude. There will likely be chaos and mess, and their kitchen experiments may possibly not come out the way they (or

