Kids guacamole with homemade corn chips. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Letting kids roam free in the kitchen definitely requires a laissez faire attitude. There will likely be chaos and mess, and their kitchen experiments may possibly not come out the way they (or you) imagined. But by not passing judgment or interfering (unless they ask for your help), kids can quickly build cooking skills and confidence. Even if they don’t eat the food they prepare and cook (and it’s never a good idea to insist they do), the pleasure and pride they get from sharing their creations is immense, as is the boost to their sense of self-worth and achievement. It’s such a simple win-win …you cook something, it tastes good, and other people love it and think you are clever.

As a parent there are several things you can do to get your child in the kitchen and ensure a fun and successful time. Start by creating some rituals around cooking, like washing hands and putting on an apron before you start, and putting things away and tidying as you go. Find the recipe you want to make, and bring out all the tools and ingredients that are needed. I have found it’s best not to try and explain the whole recipe before you start, as this can be overwhelming. It’s better to work through the recipe step by step.

If your child can hold a spoon then they can measure ingredients, and if they can stir with a spoon, they can beat an egg. If they can hold a fork they can prick pastry or make pretty fluted marks with the tines around the top of a pie or on a biscuit. If they can hold a paintbrush they can grease a baking tin with melted butter or oil, and brush the top of a pie with beaten egg or milk to glaze it. And if they can read, they can read out the steps in the recipe.

A simple biscuit recipe that involves beating butter and sugar until it is pale and creamy and then adding flour and flavourings, will follow the same methodology regardless of whether you make it with chocolate chips, nuts or ginger. One bowl or pot cakes, brownies and friand mixtures are another very simple way to start learning how to bake.

When it comes to savoury cooking, invest in a pair of blunt-ended kitchen scissors that kids can use to chop up herbs and spring onions. Table knives will work for many fruit and veg and are safe for children to use before they move on to sharper tools. Teach them to taste as they go, so they can learn about how flavours change when you add salt and lemon juice, and the balance of sweet, sour and salt.

Kids guacamole with homemade corn chips

Everyone has their own way of making guacamole. This is my favourite – slightly garlicky, chunky with tomato, tangy with lime and a with a hint of chilli. If making with kids, cut avocados in half and remove the pits, and halve 2 lemons ready to squeeze. For tomatoes, adults can remove the skins by pricking with sharp knife, covering in boiling water for 2 minutes, then draining and slipping off the skins when the tomatoes are cool enough to handle, then the kids can squish them between their hands into a bowl to break them up into pulp. For older kids, cut tomatoes in half, remove the cores and let the kids carefully cut them up with a serrated knife. A microplane is a good tool to crush the garlic, or leave it out.

Guac - ready in 10 minutes

Corn Chips – ready in 20 minutes

Serves 6-8

flesh of 2 just-ripe avocados, halved and pits removed

greens of 1 spring onion, finely chopped or snipped finely with kitchen scissors

1 large tomato, finely chopped or grated (optional)

1 large clove garlic, crushed or finely grated (optional)

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped or torn coriander leaves

½- ¾ tsp salt and several grinds black pepper, to taste

Tortilla Chips

6 fresh flour or corn tortillas

Extra virgin olive oil to brush, about ¼ cup

Sprinkle of salt and paprika (optional)

To make corn chips

Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake. Using clean kitchen scissors, cut 6 fresh soft tortillas into 8 pieces (cut in half, then into quarters, and then halve each quarter piece). Arrange in a single layer on 1-2 oven trays and sprinkle with flaky salt and a little paprika if you like for colour. Bake until lightly browned and crisp (15-20 minutes). Take out of the oven (get an adult to help with this) and leave to cool before serving. If not using at once transfer to an airtight container. They will keep for several weeks.

To make guacamole

Scoop avocado flesh into a bowl and mash with a fork until semi-smooth. Stir in all other ingredients, season with salt and pepper, taste and adjust seasonings to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl. If not using at once, cover and chill for up to 4 hours. Serve with Tortilla Chips or chopped up fresh vegetables like celery sticks, carrots and red peppers.

Blueberry and Chocolate Friands

These are possibly the simplest thing you’ll ever bake – no mixer needed, just a bowl, a fork and a spoon. I’ve made this recipe gluten free, but it works just as well with plain flour instead of rice flour if you aren’t avoiding gluten. Save the egg yolks to make custard, lemon curd or ice cream.

Ready in 40 minutes

Makes 8

1½ cups icing sugar, plus extra to dust

1/3 cup rice flour

2 tbsp cocoa

1 cup ground almonds

2 tsp vanilla extract

5 egg whites

180g butter, melted and cooled

½ cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

Preheat oven to 160°C fan bake and grease 8 muffin or friand pans. Sift icing sugar into a mixing bowl, add rice flour and ground almonds and stir to combine. Place the egg whites in a clean mixing bowl and lightly whisk with a fork just until slightly frothy. Make a well in the centre of your dry ingredients, add vanilla, whisked egg whites and melted butter and stir until evenly combined. Divide mixture between prepared tins and divide the blueberries over the top (if they are frozen, don’t thaw before using). Bake until golden brown and set (25-30 minutes). Allow to stand in tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool. Put a teaspoon of extra icing sugar in a sieve and sprinkle over the top to serve.

Blueberry and chocolate friands. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Butter Cookies

When I was a kid all my friends wanted to come home with me for afternoon tea, arriving to the warm smell of my mother’s biscuits baking. This is her Butter Cookie recipe, into which I mix different flavours to make my Cookie Sampler. You can easily double the recipe and freeze portions of raw dough, then whip them out of the freezer in the evening and bake them before school or morning tea. Kids love making these!

Ready in 40 mins + chilling

Makes about 40 biscuits

250g butter, softened but not melted

1/2 cup sugar

3 tbsp sweetened condensed milk

2¼ cups plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

flavourings of your choice (see below, just choose 4 for ease of managing the dough)

In a mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the sweetened condensed milk and beat to combine. Add the flour, baking powder and vanilla and mix until the mixture comes together into a ball. (you can do this in a stand mixer or food processor or just mix with a wooden spoon). The raw dough can be made ahead to this stage and chilled or frozen until needed. Defrost before baking. Divide dough into 4 portions. Mix flavourings into each portion (see below). Preheat oven to 160°C. Line 3 or 4 oven trays with baking paper. Roll cookie dough into walnut-sized balls, place on baking trays and flatten slightly. Decorate according to instructions for different flavourings. Bake until lightly golden and set (about 15-20 minutes). Allow to cool for 10 minutes on the tray then transfer to a rack to cool completely before storing in an airtight container or jar. They will keep for several weeks – if they become a little stale simply refresh for 5 minutes in an oven preheated to 180ºC.

Butter cookies. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

FLAVOURS FOR YOUR BUTTER COOKIES

Once you’ve made a batch of Butter Cookie dough, divide it into four and mix a different flavouring into each quarter (you’ll get about 10 cookies in each flavour). If you want to make all eight flavours halve quantity of the flavourings for each biscuit below. Cook according to instructions for Butter Cookies.

Lavender Cookies

Mix 1 tsp lavender petals into 1/4 portion of the dough. Roll into 10 balls and flatten onto your baking tray. Decorate by pressing the tines of a fork into the cookies in a spoke pattern. Brush the tops with water and sprinkle with Lavender Sugar made by mixing ¼ cup sugar and with 1 tsp finely snipped lavender petals.

Hazelnut and Chocolate Cookies

Add 1 tbsp dark cocoa, ¼ cup chopped dark chocolate or chocolate chips, and ¼ cup chopped hazelnuts to 1/4 portion of dough. Roll into 10 balls and flatten onto your baking tray. Decorate when cooked and cooled with melted chocolate and a sprinkle of toasted chopped hazelnuts.

Raisin and Cornflake Crisps

Add ¼ cup raisins and 1/2 cup lightly crushed cornflakes to 1 portion of the cookie dough. Roll into 10 balls and flatten onto your baking tray.

Carnival Cookies

Roll 1/4 portion of dough into 10 balls, dip each ball into hundreds and thousands then flatten onto tray.

Almond Biscuits

Add 1 tsp almond extract to 1/4 portion of the cookie dough. Roll into 10 balls and flatten on tray. Decorate by pressing a blanched almond into the top of each cookie.

Ginger Cookies

Add 1tsp ground ginger and 1/4 chopped crystallised ginger to 1/4 portion of the dough. Roll into 10 balls and flatten onto your baking tray.

Cranberry Cookies

Add ¼ cup dried cranberries and ¼ cup coarsely chopped white chocolate to 1/4 portion of the cookie dough. Roll into 10 balls and flatten onto your baking tray.

Coconut Oat cookies

Add ¼ cup coconut and 2 tbsp rolled oats to 1/4 portion of the cookie dough. Roll into 10 balls and flatten onto your baking tray.