Chicken prosciutto parcels. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





Sophia Loren’s famous quote, “Everything you see I owe to spaghetti,” is the perfect summation of Italian food culture. In Italy, food is culture, at the heart of identity, family, and home. Life in Italy is dedicated to the pleasures of eating. And the stories that food gives agency to – stories of love and lust, crime and romance, poverty and wealth, love and lust, are captured by Italian film-makers in so many fantastic food scenes.

In the 1990 Italian comedy Saturday, Sunday & Monday, Loren’s character Rosa goes into a local butcher shop (Macceleria) in Naples to get the meat she needs to make her ragu Napoletana. In galloping Italian, she orders: I’m in a hurry, give me a kilo of annechia (beef chuck), a kilo and a half of tracchie (steak stewing meat) and locena ( beef chuck) and some pettola (pork shoulder), two side nerves (!) and some side and back meat.”

One of the butchers says: “What a fathead you are. Please listen to me. Just take two cervalletine sausages and you’ll see what a ragu you get.” One of the ladies waiting to buy meat in the shop says, “My God! cervalletine sausages in a ragu?” Another says: “And what’s the problem? They’re just fine. Indeed, if together with anecchia, you just add some pork braciole stuffed with raisins, pignoli nuts and parsley, and you’ll see what exquisiteness is.” The argument continues among all the customers in the shop about what makes a good ragu, ending with everyone pushing, shoving and hitting each other, until the police arrive. The first policeman says: “What’s going on? What are they saying?”

The 2nd policeman replies: “They’re arguing over how to make a ragu Napoletana.”

No matter where you travel in Italy, you will overhear people arguing about the way to make a certain dish, or perfect strangers discussing at length the dinner they ate last night.

In The Godfather (1972), after Don Corleone is hospitalised for an assassination attempt and everyone is staying on the Corleone compound. Clemenza, the jolly right-hand man of Don Corleone, is cooking meatballs for a room full of intimidating and hungry guys “Come over here, kid, you might learn something,” Clemenza tells Michael, Don Corleone’s son, “You never know, you might have to cook for 20 guys some day … You see, you start out with a little bit of oil, and you fry some garlic, you throw in some tomatoes, tomato paste, make sure it doesn’t stick. You get it to a boil, you shove in all your sausage and your meatballs, add a little bit of wine, a little bit of sugar, and that’s my trick.”

In just under 24 seconds Clemenza conveys the “how to” of his famous meatballs and with it, the essence of Italian cooking: bountiful, satisfying, convivial and always about belonging. And for richer or poorer, whether good or evil, passion rules on the plate.

The line-up of great foodie movies at the Italian film festival this year is sure to whet your appetite for some delicious Italian food. Here are some recipes to get you started.

Chicken prosciutto parcels

This recipe can be scaled up or down, so it’s equally useful for a romantic dinner or when you’re cooking for a crowd. Allow two boneless chicken thighs per person. You can make the prosciutto go further by cutting each slice in half lengthways.





Ready in 45 minutes

Serves 4





8 slices prosciutto or streaky bacon

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

8 big basil leaves, plus extra to garnish

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ cup white wine

2 cups tomato passata or tomato pasta sauce

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Lay strips of prosciutto vertically on a chopping board and place a chicken thigh smooth-side down in the centre of each. Sprinkle chicken with lemon zest and top each thigh with a basil leaf. Wrap the strips of prosciutto around the thighs and secure with toothpicks.

Heat oil in a large, deep frying pan or paella dish and fry chicken parcels until golden (2-3 minutes each side). Drain off and discard excess fat. Add wine and stir to lift pan brownings, then stir in passata. Simmer on stovetop, turning now and then, until chicken is fully cooked through (about 15 minutes), or preheat oven to 200C fan bake and bake until fully cooked through (about 30 minutes).

Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary – the prosciutto usually delivers enough salt. Garnish with extra basil leaves.





Eggplant parmigiana. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Eggplant parmigiana

Pop this in a toasted ciabatta bun with some rocket for a modern take on an Italian classic.

Ready in 1¼ hours

Serves 4-6





2 eggplants, trimmed and cut into 1cm slices

¼ cup dry white wine, approx

sSalt and ground black pepper, to taste

100g fresh mozzarella, torn into chunks

100g parmesan, grated

½ cup panko crumbs

Basil leaves, to serve





TASTY TOMATO SAUCE

6 large cloves garlic, crushed to a paste with 1 tsp salt

2 x 400gcans cherry tomatoes

¼ cup basil leaves

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil





Preheat oven to 180C fan bake and line an oven tray with baking paper for easy clean-up.

Arrange eggplant slices in a single layer on the oven tray. Brush generously with white wine and season with salt and pepper. Bake until slightly softened (25 minutes).

While the eggplant is baking, make the sauce. Place all ingredients in a large pot, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and puree with a hand wand mixer to form a smooth sauce.

Spread 1 cup of the Tsauce on the base of an oven dish. Top with eggplant slices, then more sauce, mozzarella and parmesan. Continue layering, taking care not to use too much sauce or cheese between layers, until you have 3 layers of eggplant. Finish with 2 ladles of sauce, making sure all the eggplant is submerged so it does not dry out (add a little water if necessary). Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella and parmesan and top with crumbs.

Bake until sauce is bubbling and golden and eggplant is soft and cooked through (at least 40 minutes). Garnish with basil leaves and black pepper before serving.

Silver beet gratin. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Silverbeet gratin

You often see this as an antipasto in southern Italy but I love it for a winter weekend lunch. Italians also often cook just the white stalks of silverbeet in a tomato sauce, but I like them mixed with the leaves in this tasty gratin. Don’t be put off by the anchovies, they don’t make the crumb at all fishy, just give it a rich depth of flavour. You can also use cavalo nero in place of the silverbeet but don’t use the stalks as they are too tough for this method of cooking.

Ready in 50 minutes

Serves 4-6 as a side or starter

½ loaf day-old rustic bread

4 cloves garlic

2 handfuls parsley leaves

1 tsp coarsely chopped rosemary leaves

4 canned anchovies

75g butter, softened but not melted

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

½ cup coarsely grated parmesan

1 big bunch silverbeet, about 1.2kg, including stems

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup pine nuts or slivered almonds





Break bread into rough chunks, removing crusts if they are very hard, and pulse in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. Measure out 2 heaped cups and freeze any remaining crumbs for future use.

Place garlic, parsley, rosemary, anchovies, butter and lemon zest in a food processor and whizz to chop finely. Add breadcrumbs and parmesan and pulse to just combine. Put to one side.

Preheat oven to 180C. Drop silverbeet into a large pot of boiling water, cover and cook for 1 minute to just wilt. Drain, cool under cold water and drain again. Squeeze to remove excess water. Slice into 3-4cm pieces, including the stems. Spread out evenly in a shallow 30cm x 20cm baking dish, drizzle with olive oil and season to taste with salt and ground black pepper.

Combine the crumb with the pine nuts or almonds, spread evenly over the silverbeet and bake until the top is crisp (about 35-45 minutes). Serve warm or at room temperature.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Chicken prosciutto parcels)

La Raia Gavi DOCG ($26)

To be fair, wine, tender chicken and salty, paper-thin prosciutto are my favourite recreational drugs, in order of ranking. This snappy, zesty white crafted from 100 per cent organic, biodynamically grown cortese di gavi grapes is ridiculously tasty in this combo. Why? Because it has gorgeous sweet, poached quince characters on the nose alongside nashi-like complexity and it has real verve and vavoom. The finish is fresh, lemony, apple-edged, and seriously soothing. Enjoy it chilled, in a large, swirlable glass, with these parcels and forkfuls of intelligent conversation. Glengarrywines.co.nz

(Eggplant parmigiana)

Santa Margherita Chianti Classico DOCG ($29)

Anytime anyone even mentions eggplant parmigiana, in all its crumb-crusted, slippery-textured, tomato-soaked, parmesan-dusted deliciousness, then I’m scooting straight to the nearest Chianti dealer, pronto! The Santa Margherita is made from 100 per cent sangiovese grapes and is super-smart, saturated with dark spices and bright berries. A lick of liquorice and light, toasty, earthiness accentuates its dusty, grippy tannins on the finish and it works a charm with this recipe. Glengarrywines.co.nz

(Silverbeet gratin)

Maretti Soave Classico 2020 ($28)

Pronounced “so-ah-vay” (not so-av) this is a banger of a white wine that’ll rock your casbah any time rain or shine. Crafted from garganega grapes grown in the volcanic hills of Verona, this powerfully fragrant wine boasts glorious green apple, roast nectarine and toasty, peppery flavours. Edged with a hefty splash of preserved lemon, fountains of florals and a hint of nuttiness, it’s superb with anything involving gorgeous green veges and herbs all tizzied up into a gratin. Winedirect.co.nz







