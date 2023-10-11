Fish sambal. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





In 1987, as part of the process of self-publishing my first cookbook, I flew up to Hong Kong to check the pages as they came off the printer’s press. I’d never been to Hong Kong before and it was all very exciting. New smells, new tastes, the hustle of life on the street. In little lunch cafes in the shopping malls around Hong Kong you’d be offered things like duck tongues, marinated jellyfish and salads of black rubbery fungus. I’d never tasted anything like it.

One day the printer took me to a busy restaurant near the factory. A huge bowl of fish head soup arrived at our table. I wasn’t sure how to deal with all the bones. Everyone else seemed to be able to manoeuvre them around in their mouths and then neatly spit them out. That certainly wasn’t happening for me. Before I knew it, I’d swallowed a fish bone. Bread, I thought - that’s what we do. Eat bread to loosen the bone and get it down my throat.

“Bread, bread”- I called out to my waiter. It was obvious I was in some trouble. Bread is not a standard menu item in this part of the world and as no one besides the printer spoke any English - and his was extremely limited - they had no idea what I was talking about.

“Bed.” said the printer, “Bed.” He leapt out of his chair in a panic. “Hospital.” And off he rushed to find the phone. The last thing I wanted was to be taken off to some foreign hospital. I pointed at the bones in my soup bowl and motioned a stranglehold around my throat to the waiter.

“Ahhhh,” he gave me the thumbs up and raced out to the kitchen, returning quickly with a small glass filled to the brim with a watery black liquid. He motioned for me to drink it. I had no idea what it was, I just had to trust him. Down the hatch in one gulp. It was impossibly sour. Black vinegar, an entire glass of the stuff. But, like magic, the acidity softened the bone and down it slipped. Problem solved.

The next time I got a fish bone stuck in my throat, I sat in the ED department eating balls of cotton wool soaked in milk, passed to me by the nurse. “They’ll grab the bone and release it,” she said smiling consolingly as she passed yet another disgusting soggy wad of cotton wool. They did not. I went home and swallowed gallons of vinegar. Zero effect. In the end I needed a general anaesthetic to remove that nasty sharp piece of snapper bone that had lodged deep in my gullet.

These days there’s only one place you’ll find fish bones in my cooking - and that’s when making fish stock.









Fish sambal

Don’t be put off by the long list of ingredients in the sauce, it’s a snap to throw together and delivers a wonderfully balanced flavour.

Serves 4

500g thick fish fillets, e.g. hapuku, bluenose, blue moki, ling or monkfish, cut into 4-5cm chunks

About ¼ cup rice flour

Pinch each salt and fine white pepper

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp neutral oil, e.g. grapeseed

SAUCE

1 Tbsp neutral oil eg grapeseed

1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 tsp blachan (shrimp paste)

2 x 10cm stalks lemongrass, lightly pounded, or 2 tsp minced lemongrass

2 tsp sambal oelek, or sriracha chilli sauce

2 Tbsp soy sauce

¼ cup mirin

1 x 400ml can coconut cream

24 prawn tails (optional)

TO FINISH

¼ cup chopped coriander

1 Tbsp fish sauce, or more to taste

2 Tbsp lime juice, or more to taste

Rice and Asian greens (to serve)

Mix flour with salt and pepper and place in a clean paper bag. Add fish a few pieces at a time and shake to lightly coat in flour, shaking off excess. Add more seasoned rice flour to bag as needed. Heat butter and oil together in a pan and fry fillets until browned on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Add oil, onion, garlic and ginger to the pan and cook until onions are softened – about 5 minutes. Crumble over blachan and cook another minute, pressing with the back if a spoon to release flavours. Add lemongrass, sambal oelek, soy sauce, mirin and coconut cream; bring to a simmer. Simmer 5-10 minutes. Discard lemongrass stalks.

Mix half the coriander into sauce, add the browned fish and prawns, if using. Simmer gently for about 5 minutes until both fish and prawns are fully cooked. Mix in fish sauce and lime juice, taste and adjust quantities to taste. Garnish with remaining coriander.

Serve over rice with lightly cooked Asian greens.









Spanish seafood soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Spanish seafood soup





Using the heads and shells from the whole prawns adds a wonderfully rich depth to the fish stock in this main course soup.





Ready in 45 minutes

Serves 6 as a main course





¼ cup olive oil

2 medium onions, finely diced

2 stalks celery, de-stringed and thinly sliced

1 medium head fennel, halved then thinly sliced

2 fat cloves garlic, crushed

3 Tbsp tomato paste

Generous pinch saffron threads

2 tsp ras el hanout or Moroccan spice mix

1 tsp piment d’espelette, or a generous pinch chilli flakes

4 medium tomatoes, cored and chopped

2 cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 cup white wine

8 cups fish stock (don’t use concentrate or cubes)

2 cups water

Salt and pepper

1 tsp honey

1 kg large whole raw prawns

6 whole scampi (optional)

2 squid tubes, sliced into rings or cut into 2–3cm pieces

800g mixed fish fillets, e.g. gurnard or monkfish cut into 2–3cm chunks

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

TO SERVE

Smoked paprika and garlic aioli (see below)

Crostini

OPTIONAL GARNISH

3 lemons, halved and grilled





In a large, deep pot, heat oil and gently cook onion, celery and fennel until softened but not browned, 8–10 minutes. Add garlic, tomato paste, saffron, ras el hanout and piment d’espelette (or chilli) and stir over heat for a minute or two. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, wine, stock and water. Simmer 10 minutes. Add honey and season with salt and pepper. Add the whole prawns and scampi (if using) to the pot. Simmer for 10 minutes then scoop out and place in a bowl. Put the scampi to one side and when prawns are cool enough to handle, remove heads and shells. Place these in a sieve over a bowl, press out all the liquid and pour this back into the pot. Discard heads and shells. Cover and chill prawns and scampi if not using at once. (Soup base can be prepared in advance to this point; it will keep in the fridge for 24 hours.)

Fifteen minutes before serving, place sliced squid in a bowl and pour over enough boiling water to cover by 2cm. Stand for 5 minutes then drain.

Bring the soup base to a boil. Add fish chunks to the pot and boil for 5-6 minutes until cooked through. Just before serving, add drained squid and cooked prawn tails and the whole cooked scampi if using. Bring mixture back to a simmer, take off heat, mix in parsley and serve at once.

Accompany with smoked paprika and garlic aioli on crostini and grilled lemon halves, if using. Set out finger bowls of hot water and small plates for discarded scampi shells.

Smoked paprika and garlic aioli

Blend 1 cup good quality mayonnaise with 2 cloves garlic, 1 tsp smoked paprika and 1 Tbsp lemon juice. This keeps in a covered container for about a week in the fridge.





Red fish curry. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Red fish curry





This speedy curry is delicious served with fragrant rice. Cook rice by absorption method, adding 3 cardamom pods, the finely grated zest of a lime, ¼ cup thread coconut, and ½ tsp salt.





Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 4





2-3 Tbsp red curry paste, to taste

¾ cup coconut cream

2 cups fish stock

2 makrut lime leaves, fresh or dried

750g boneless, skinless white fish fillets, cut into bite-size chunks

3 handfuls baby spinach leaves

8-12 prawn tails (optional)

¼ cup coriander leaves, to serve

Spring onion curls and lime wedges, to serve (optional)





Combine red curry paste, coconut cream, fish stock and lime leaves in a large pot, cover and bring to a simmer. Add fish, cover and cook without stirring for 5 minutes. Gently stir in spinach and prawns/shrimp, if using, and cook for another minute, or until the fish is fully cooked through. Serve garnished with coriander, spring onion rurls and lime wedges, if desired.

To make spring onion curls, thinly slice the green ends of two spring onions and place in a bowl of cold water with a handful of ice cubes. Leave for 15-20 minutes or until curled (they will hold in the iced water for several hours). Drain on to paper towels before using.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Fish sambal)

Zephyr Organic Marlborough 2022 ($27)

Ben Glover and his clever team at Zephyr consistently produce one of New Zealand’s greatest gewurztraminers. They never fail. They’re like gewurz whisperers — or gewurzperers for short. The 2022 is predictably bright, bouncy, and bursting with floral intensity. Rosewater, freshly grated ginger, and a vibrant core of peachy complexity lead to a refreshingly spicy, fruit-centric palate and a marathon-like finish. It’s sublime on its own, but the second you sip it with this fish sambal, there’ll be unicorns and glitter and sunbeams on your tongue. Nikmati hidangan anda! zephyrwine.com

(Spanish seafood soup)

Linden Estate Little Hawke’s Bay Albarino 2022 ($23)

There’s a reason Kiwis are charging toward albarino like bulls at a matador, and it’s because of snappy, lemony examples like this. A Spanish grape that’s found a happy home in Hawke’s Bay, it’s crisp, crunchy, loaded with lifted florals and finishes with a light, minerally touch. It’s completely captivating, attention-grabbing and procrastination-inducing. Like those YouTube videos where cranes plunge giant claws into the muddy depths of inner city canals and bring up huge tangles of old bicycles, shopping trolleys and mysterious bric-a-brac. It’s soup-erb. lindenestate.co.nz

(Red fish curry)

Waipara Springs North Canterbury Riesling 2021 ($23)

Ahoy, taste buds! There you are! You’ve been hiding behind the couch in your house for ages, but this snappy-fresh, appletastic riesling is loudly ringing your doorbell. How the team at Waipara Springs manage to inject so much citrus peel, mandarin, and honeyed magic into their riesling is one of the wine world’s great mysteries, and I’m happy to stay ignorant. Each sip has sweet, zesty, mineral-edged notes to finish. Fiercely good with classic red curry heat. waiparasprings.co.nz



