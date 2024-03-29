Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s Easter Sunday lunch: Crispy pork belly, polenta with sage butter, and apple krummeltorte

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
8 mins to read
Crispy pork belly with pears and anise. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Crispy pork belly with pears and anise. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Daylight saving isn’t over yet, but the autumn equinox, which occurred on March 20 and marked the end of the astronomical summer, signals the time when the day length here in the Southern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Match these with ...