Daylight saving isn’t over yet, but the autumn equinox, which occurred on March 20 and marked the end of the astronomical summer, signals the time when the day length here in the Southern Hemisphere will start to fall below 12 hours a day. From here on through to June 21 (when we reach the winter equinox), as the sun traces a lower and slower pathway in the sky, our days will get shorter and shorter.

There are lots of ways in which the natural world reacts to reduced sunlight hours. Chlorophyll production in the leaves of deciduous trees and shrubs starts to drop, revealing pigments previously masked by green, bringing the landscape alive in fiery colours of gold, orange and red. Animals start storing food, birds begin gathering to start their migrations, and species that hibernate, like bears, start increasing their food intake in order to build up fat reserves.

Our own circadian rhythms are also influenced primarily by light and darkness. While we no longer need to hunt and gather to survive, deep down in our DNA, the message is still there - it’s time to build up your reserves, winter is around the corner, there will be little sunlight, and food could be scarce. Sunlight provides our bodies with vitamin D, and this can be stored in our fat cells for months. Which helps to explain why we tend to crave spending as much time as possible outdoors around this time of year. And also why suddenly we seem to always be hungry.

The long Easter weekend is the perfect chance for an outdoor escape. For many years we would head down to the East Coast each Easter and play in the waves at Wainui Beach, packing up picnics to go wander through the magnificent arboretum at Eastwood Hill, collecting walnuts and pretty autumn leaves. Some years we would meet up with friends at Lake Rotoiti, where we could enjoy long bush walks and swim in the thermal hot pools. Now we live in Wānaka, our Easters are about bringing in the harvest - gathering nuts, harvesting the onion crop and the last of the tomatoes before the frost gets them, and taking long walks in the great outdoors.

Regardless of where we happen to be at Easter, the ritual of Easter Sunday always involves a shared lunch that can linger on into the twilight hours. We garnish the table with pretty leaves and nuts and sit down to savour our own version of a harvest festival. As the day dwindles into dusk, it’s a chance to light the first fires, bring out a bottle of red wine and make a toast to summer’s harvests.

Prepare a hearty main course to assuage everyone’s ravenous appetites and share the love by getting other people to bring sides, nibbles and dessert.

Crispy pork belly with pears and anise

Blast the pork in a hot oven to begin with to make the skin crunchy, then slow-cook in an aromatic cider base for super-succulence.

Ready in three to three and a half hours.

Serves six to eight.

1.2-1.4kg pork belly, bone-in, skin scored

One teaspoon of salt and grinds of black pepper

Two bay leaves

Two to three sprigs of thyme

Three whole star anises

Three to four pears, cored and cut into sixths

Three large onions, sliced

Juice of one succulent lemon

Four cups of pear or apple cider

Preheat your oven to 240C. Pat the pork skin dry and season the flesh side with pepper and half of the salt. Place it skin-side up in a roasting dish (not Pyrex or ceramic), brush the skin with lemon juice and sprinkle with the remaining salt. Roast until the skin is starting to blister and crackle; about 50 minutes. Watch closely that it does not burn.

Lift out the meat and discard the fat from the pan. Place bay leaves, thyme and anise in pan, and arrange par-cooked meat on top with pears and onions around the meat. Mix the lemon juice and cider and pour that over the vegetables (keep the crackling dry). Reduce the oven temperature to 160C and roast uncovered for a further two to two and a half hours, until the meat is meltingly tender. Check the level of liquid during cooking, and if it has evaporated and the pan is starting to dry, add another cup of cider or water.

Remove any rib bones and turn the meat so the skin side faces the board for easy slicing. Serve in slices with pears and onions, which will have reduced to a chunky sauce.

Savoury polenta with sage butter

Polenta comes from corn, so it makes for a handy gluten-free side dish. That said, gluten-free or not, it makes a fabulous side for the pork.

Ready in 30 minutes.

Serves six to eight.

Three cups of milk

Three cups of chicken stock

50g of butter

One and a half cups of quick-cooking polenta

Two teaspoons of salt

Half a teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg

A generous pinch of ground white pepper

One cup of finely grated parmesan

Additionally, to make the sage butter, you’ll need 60-80g of butter and a handful of sage leaves.

Bring milk, stock and butter just to a boil in a large, heavy-based pot. Add the polenta in a slow stream, stirring constantly. Mix in salt, nutmeg and pepper. Stir over heat until the mixture boils and thickens, then simmer for three to four minutes. Remove it from the heat and stir in parmesan.

While the polenta is cooking, make the sage butter. Place butter in a pot over medium heat. Add sage leaves and heat until the butter bubbles and starts to turn a rich nut-brown, swirling the pot now and then. Take care not to burn it.

Transfer the cooked polenta to a shallow dish, drizzle with sage butter and serve immediately. Any leftover polenta can be allowed to cool until firm, then sliced and grilled, fried, baked or barbecued.

Apple krummeltorte

This easy German apple crumble shortcake is one I come back to year after year. It’s such a reliable and delicious formula that works equally well served as a warm dessert or a portable cake for a picnic or shared meal. It’s also fabulous with feijoas; drain them well if using stewed fruit.

Ready in 45 minutes.

Serves six to eight.

Pastry:

100g of butter

Three quarters of a cup of caster sugar

One egg

Two teaspoons of vanilla extract

Two and a half cups of self-raising flour

Filling:

Three apples, cored, quartered and sliced thinly, or one can of apple slices (550g)

Three tablespoons of caster sugar

One teaspoon of cinnamon

A quarter of a teaspoon of ground cloves

Preheat the oven to 200C regular bake or 190C fan bake.

Beat the butter and sugar until it’s pale and fluffy then beat in the egg and vanilla. Mix in the flour and mix to a firm dough. Press three-quarters of the pastry into the base of a loose bottomed cake tin (22cm diameter), taking it 3-4cm up the side. Chill the remaining dough in the fridge while you prepare the apples. Fill the raw pastry case with the apple (don’t worry if it comes higher than the level of the pastry). Mix sugar, cinnamon and cloves and sprinkle them over the top. Crumble or coarsely grate the remaining pastry over the top. Bake until golden; 20-25 minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Savoury polenta with sage butter )

McLeod’s Cove Unfiltered Session Pale Ale (440ml, $10)

One day I’m going to be an old lady who collects house plants and house cats and hoovers carby comfort food like creamy, buttery polenta daily. And wash it down with buckets of good beer. And if you’re going to consume buckets, then you’d ideally make it a smashably sessionable, sub-5 per cent style like the Cove Pale Ale. Heady and hazy and heaving with fresh citrussy, pineapple-packed hops, it also has a solid malt base and that makes it deliciously sippable with the sage butter.

finewinedelivery.co.nz

(Crispy pork belly with pears and anise)

Askerne Hawke’s Bay Viognier 2022 ($26.90)

Pronounced (vee-yon-yay), viognier is my number one wine with anything swine. And this example from the talented team at Askerne has me happier than a pig in the proverbial. Intensely aromatic, its seductive scents of orange zest, citrus oils, jasmine and musky spices are swoon-inducing, and its rich, toasty complexity (from being 100 per cent barrel-fermented in 20 per cent new oak barrels) makes it generously dry, peachy, hugely textural and triumphant with this pear and anise pork dish. Serve chilled.

askerne.co.nz









(Apple krummeltorte)

Greenhough Apple Valley Nelson Riesling 2023 ($26)

Oh, Apple Valley, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I’ll flag going all Lizzie Barrett Browning on it (props to my poetry peeps), but I will say that the purity of apple, luscious lime, and heavenly honeysuckle flavours make it one of my favourite NZ rieslings. It’s also really hard to put the glass down, but that’s ok because it’s only 9.53 per cent alcohol. Plus there’s a sherbet-like zing in every sip, it’s crunchy and concentrated, and it bursts with banging natural sweetness balanced by racy acidity. Sourced from a tiny, north-facing vineyard on Apple Valley Rd (cutest road name ever) overlooking the Moutere estuary, it’s organically crafted by Andrew Greenhough (“Gren-off”, by the way), who, like me, recommends sipping it with synth-heavy 80s power ballads and apple crumbles of all descriptions.

greenhough.co.nz