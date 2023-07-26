Cheesy corn and pesto polenta bake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





In the pretty hilltop town of Bergamo, about 45 minutes north of Milan, nestled under a medieval archway sits a tiny food caravan selling takeaway polenta. For 6 or 7 euros you can choose a sauce to go with your soothing bowl of starch - wild boar, roe deer, pulled pork, Italian beef sauce, salami, local sausage, vegetables, mixed local cheese, gorgonzola cheese or taleggio (another delicious Italian cheese).

Polenta marks Italy’s divide from north to south. In the south, where wheat is grown, the locals eat pasta and pizza. In the northern provinces, daily meals revolve around polenta, served up like a soft porridge mash (all’onda) with a sauce, or cooled until set then cut up and fried or made into polenta chips. Here the people are colloquially known as polentoni (polenta eaters) and, as far as they’re concerned, there’s no carb quite as satisfying or comforting.

In early Roman and Greek times, a type of polenta porridge made with grains such as barley, millet, buckwheat and spelt was a staple. The people of Rome would take their grains to public milling facilities and the resulting flour would be cooked up with water into a kind of porridge. These days polenta is synonymous with cornmeal and mostly made with a yellow-kernelled corn (the same kind of maize that Mexicans use in their cooking).

Traditionally polenta/cornmeal is cooked very slowly in a copper pot. It takes about an hour and requires constant stirring before it’s ready to serve. Instant or quick-cooking polenta, which has been steamed and dried, is ready to serve in just a few minutes. In my book, the saving of time and reduction of risk of burning yourself (polenta porridge splatters in boiling nuggets as it plops like hot mud pools on the stove top) plus the fact that you are most likely going to add flavour with stock and butter and cheese, make quick-cooking varieties an easy choice.

When cooking any kind of polenta, the trick is to rain it slowly into the boiling liquid while stirring all the time. Failure to do this results in lumpy polenta and you’ll need to get the hand wand blender out.

With their crunchy crust and slightly gooey creamy interior, polenta chips (made tasty with finely grated parmesan cheese and some finely chopped rosemary or chives) are the most indulgent polenta snack. Cook polenta according to the packet directions and add lots of parmesan and salt to season. Tip into a tray and, once it has set, slice into fingers, dunk in cornmeal/polenta to coat, then shallow-fry until crispy on all sides. Serve with more finely grated parmesan and a garlicky aioli and wish, for your waistline’s sake, that you’d never known how easy these are to make.









Cheesy corn and pesto polenta bake

This simple vegetarian bake is a much lighter way to enjoy polenta and makes an easy main course or weekend lunch. Add in other vegetables as available - chopped blanched broccoli, sliced peppers or wilted spinach are always good. Accompany with a green salad.





Ready in 30 minutes

Serves 3-4





¾ cup quick-cook polenta

1½ cups corn kernels, drained if canned

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 cup grated tasty cheese

2 eggs

3 Tbsp pesto

Pinch chilli flakes or cayenne pepper

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste





Preheat oven to 180C and lightly grease a small (about 1 litre capacity) baking dish. Cook polenta according to packet instructions. Remove from the heat and, while still warm, stir in corn kernels, spring onions, most of the cheese, eggs, pesto, chilli flakes, salt and pepper.

Spoon into prepared baking dish and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cook until set and golden (about 20 minutes).





Polenta & parmesan-crusted fish with Sicilian parsley salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Polenta & parmesan-crusted fish with Sicilian parsley salad

This delicious, cheesy crumb crust is fabulous with any white fish, and also with chicken. I like to serve it with a Sicilian parsley salad, but any green salad with a citrus-based dressing would work just as well.





Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 4





4 fillets freshest white fish

1 egg white, beaten until frothy





POLENTA & PARMESAN CRUST

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan

1⁄3 cup polenta or coarse cornmeal

½ tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil or clarified butter





SICILIAN PARSLEY SALAD

1 packed cup Italian parsley leaves, no stems

2 Tbsp capers

8-10 tasty black olives, pitted and roughly chopped

½ medium red onion, halved and cut into very thin wedges

2 Tbsp pine nuts, toasted

½ lemon





Dip fish fillets into egg white to lightly coat all over, then coat with combined parmesan, polenta, salt and pepper. Place on a plate lined with plastic wrap. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours before cooking.

Make the parsley salad by tossing everything together. At serving time, dress with the juice of ½ lemon.

Heat oil or butter in a large, heavy frying pan and cook fish over medium heat for about 2 minutes each side or until golden and crunchy and cooked through. Drain on paper towels.

If fillets are very thick and meaty, transfer browned fillets to a hot oven for 2 minutes to complete cooking.

Serve with Sicilian parsley salad.









Classic pissaladiere. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Classic pissaladiere with onions anchovies and olives





This moreish tart is a common fixture on the menus throughout Provence. Don’t be put off by the anchovies, their flavour is the perfect contrast to the sweetness of the onions. I love the contrast of crunchy pastry with melting creamy onions but if you would prefer a lighter, less crunchy pastry, just add 2 tsp baking powder to the flour.





Ready in 1½ hours

Serves 6-8





PASTRY

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1⁄3 cup olive oil

2⁄3 cup water

ONIONS

1.2 kg brown or white onions, halved and very thinly sliced (5 medium large)

½ cup water

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil or butter

1 tsp salt

1 tsp finely chopped rosemary leaves or ½ tsp dried

2 tsp thyme leaves or 1 tsp dried

Several grinds of black pepper

TOPPING

16-20 anchovy fillets, drained, halved lengthwise (preferably Ortiz brand)

About 20 kalamata olives

Sprigs of thyme to serve, optional





Prepare pastry. Place flour baking powder and salt in a large bowl, stir with a fork to evenly combine. Make a well in the middle. Mix oil and water then stir with a knife until dough comes together. The dough should be soft and supple, so add a little more oil if it is too firm to easily press out. Form dough into a disk and leave to rest for at least 20 minutes before use. If not using within an hour cover tightly and chill. The dough can also be frozen.

Combine onions, water, oil and salt a large pot, cover and cook over a medium heat for 35 minutes. Remove the lid and cook, stirring now and then, until all the water has evaporated, and the onions are just starting to stick on the bottom (about 20-40 minutes depending on age and variety of onions). Allow to cool.

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Roll pastry out into a large rectangle about 43cm x 35cm on a piece of lightly floured baking paper. Transfer to an oven tray. Spread with onions, leaving a 2.5cm border around the edge. Top with a crisscross pattern of anchovies and dot an olive in the centre of each diamond. Fold pastry border in to partially enclose filling. Bake until golden and crisp, about 35-40 minutes. Garnish with sprigs of thyme if using. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Accompany with a salad, e.g. baby spinach or rocket, tomatoes and cucumber dressed with a little vinaigrette.





Vegetarian variation:

Feta and olive pissaladiere

Instead of anchovies, crumble 150g feta cheese over the tart, dot with olives and sprigs of thyme.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Cheesy corn and pesto polenta bake)

Lowburn Ferry Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021 ($45)

It might seem a touch odd to see a red wine in your glass next to a dish like this. All that herbaceous pesto and cheesy corn should surely demand something squinty-fresh and white, yet the second you gulp a glug of this softly spiced, earthy, baked cherry-laced pinot noir. Subtle and savoury, it has soothing, finely tuned tannins that add texture and toothsome complexity to the finish. Sipping this accentuates the sweetness of the corn. Try it! lowburnferry.com

(Polenta & parmesan-crusted fish with Sicilian parsley salad)

Graham Norton’s Own Sauvignon Blanc 2022 ($16-$20)

A fresh, plucky, citrus-stacked sauvignon blanc is all anyone needs whenever fresh fish, salty parmesan and perky parsley are on the menu. Crafted by the team at Invivo, this vintage of Graham Norton’s Own ticks all the expected boxes for tropical tones, layers of lemon, harmoniously herbal heft and a pang of passionfruit on the finish. So pop it in the fridge for an hour to brighten up the florals and you’ll get a simple, juicy, gluggable style that’ll serve up the grins around the table for sure. Available in supermarkets.





(Pissaladiere)

Matawhero Single Vineyard Gisborne Chardonnay 2022 ($21-$26)

I love this pissaladiere so much I think it could easily qualify for my last supper. And I love rich, butterscotchy, toasty chardonnay so much, I’ve asked that they inflate my veins with the Matawhero instead of actual embalming fluid when I do in fact shuffle off. Creamy, buttered crumpet characters wrap around a core of roast peach and provide a long, almond-edged finish in this Gisborne-grown glass of grins. Which is exactly what I’m looking for to pair with this moreishly salty, oniony tart. matawhero.co.nz