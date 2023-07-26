Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein recipes: Corn and pesto polenta bake, polenta and parmesan-crusted fish and pissaladiere

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
9 mins to read
Cheesy corn and pesto polenta bake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Cheesy corn and pesto polenta bake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media


In the pretty hilltop town of Bergamo, about 45 minutes north of Milan, nestled under a medieval archway sits a tiny food caravan selling takeaway polenta. For 6 or 7 euros you can choose

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Cheesy corn and pesto polenta bake

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Polenta & parmesan-crusted fish with Sicilian parsley salad

Classic pissaladiere with onions anchovies and olives

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle