Annabel Langbein’s cherry season recipes: cassata icecream with cherry compote, cherry clafoutis, pickled cherries. Yvonne Lorkin’s drinks matches

Cassata icecream with cherry compote. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Every year in my orchard, there’s a long-running battle between me and the birds to see who will get to the cherries first. As soon as the fruit starts to colour up, entire trees can be stripped in just a matter of hours. It seems to me that every year the birds bring new recruits, schooling them up on the art of cherry tree espionage and theft.

Unlike any sensible orchardist, I’ve planted all five of my cherry trees on steep banks, which makes the business of netting them very time-consuming and occasionally perilous. Last year, after a couple of hours of complicated wrapping, one tree was finally declared secure. I came back the next morning to find a symphony of twittering wax-eyes feasting inside the net. How can a bird find such a tiny hole, let alone get through it? Ted ribs me endlessly about how it would be so much cheaper and easier to just buy some cherries but, quite honestly, I’m not interested. These are my gorgeous juicy organic cherries and as long as I’m around, the birds aren’t getting them. Sometimes, just sometimes, I win.

When cherries are in season, it’s worth investing in a cherry pitter so you can free-flow freeze bags of succulent sweet cherries for winter. They freeze well and are great in pies, smoothies, cakes and muffins. I often bottle cherries - either pickled or as a sweet compote (see below for both of these recipes). Fresh cherries also make a delicious salsa for sweet meats like pork or duck. Pit and roughly chop 500g cherries, pitted and mix with ½ cup packed mint leaves, finely chopped, and ½ cup chopped roasted almonds, Make a dressing with 1 Tbsp pomegranate molasses, 1 very finely diced shallot, ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, ¼ tsp ground cloves (five-spice powder is also nice), ½ tsp salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Toss through the cherry mixture just before serving.

Cassata icecream with cherry compote

This is such an easy icecream recipe, which I like to freeze in a loaf pan for easy slicing later. The cherry compote also makes a lovely gift.





Ready in 15 minutes + freezing

Serves 8-10





3 egg whites

A pinch of salt

½ cup sugar

300ml cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

8 meringues (store-bought are fine)

½ cup each toasted almond slivers, finely chopped cranberries and currants soaked in 2 Tbsp rum or sherry

1 recipe cherry compote (see below), to serve





Line an 8-cup capacity loaf tin with baking paper or plastic wrap. Whip the egg whites with salt and sugar until stiff peaks form when the beater is lifted from the bowl and the sugar has fully dissolved (about 5 minutes).

In a separate bowl, whip the cream with the vanilla extract until soft peaks form when the beater is lifted from the bowl. Crumble the meringues and fold into the cream with the almonds, cranberries and soaked currants and alcohol. Gently fold in the egg white mixture until evenly combined. Spoon into the prepared dish, cover and freeze until firm (at least 8 hours).

To serve, turn out on to a serving platter, remove baking paper or plastic wrap and cut into slices. Serve with cherry compote





CHERRY COMPOTE

Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 3 cups

1kg cherries, pitted

1 cup sugar

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp ground cloves

2Tbsp brandy, fruit brandy or rum (optional)





Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil, stirring now and then to dissolve sugar. Cover and simmer until cherries are softened (about 10 minutes). Use a slotted spoon to transfer cherries into a bowl or jar. Continue cooking the liquid until it is reduced by half and quite syrupy (8 minutes). Allow to cool slightly, then pour the syrup over the cherries.

Store in a jar in the fridge for up to two months or for long-term storage, bottle hot into sterilised jars, filling to 5mm from the top and then overflowing with a little boiling water, and seal with sterilised lids.





Cherry clafoutis. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Cherry clafoutis

Here is a lazy summer dessert you can whip together in a flash. I also like this in the winter, so I keep a stash of pitted cherries in the freezer and bring them out to thaw about half an hour before using. A classic clafoutis is always made with cherries – when the same recipe is made with other fruit it’s called a flaugnarde. You can make flaugnarde with quartered plums, peaches or apricots, or other sliced fruit – except berries, which are too juicy. My batter is low on eggs and uses cream, so it’s soft and creamy in texture. You could use milk in place of the cream, or a combination of milk and cream.





Ready in 1 hour

Serves 4-6





1 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp sugar

350g cherries (or enough to cover the base of the pan), pitted

BATTER

1 egg

¼ cup sugar

Zest of ½ an orange, finely grated

1¼ cups cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 drops almond essence

A pinch of salt

¼ cup flour or rice flour





TO SERVE

2-3 Tbsp kirsch, brandy or sherry, to sprinkle (optional)

Icing sugar, to dust

Whipped cream or vanilla icecream





To make the batter, place egg and sugar in a bowl and whisk with an electric mixer or beater until light and frothy (1-2 minutes). Stir in orange zest, cream, vanilla, almond essence and salt. Sieve in flour or rice flour and mix just until smooth. Do not over-beat or the pudding will be tough. The batter can be prepared an hour or two before baking and kept at room temperature until needed.

While the batter is resting, butter a 23cm ovenproof frying pan or shallow oven dish and sprinkle it with sugar, turning and tilting the pan or dish until evenly coated. Discard any excess sugar.

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake.

Tip cherries into prepared pan and shake or spread out in a single layer. Stir the batter to recombine and pour it over the cherries. Bake the pudding until lightly golden and fully set (45 minutes). If it starts to colour too much, cover with a piece of tin foil or baking paper for the last 10 minutes of the cooking time.

Allow to cool for 5-10 minutes, then sprinkle with kirsch, brandy or sherry, if using. Dust generously with icing sugar and serve warm, accompanied by whipped cream or vanilla icecream.





Pickled cherries. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Pickled cherries

This pickling formula is also delicious with crab apples. Vary the flavourings with other herbs or spices as desired, e.g. 4-5 cardamom pods or 2 bay leaves instead of the star anise. Serve with cold meats and terrines; or de-stone and mix into stuffing and pie fillings.





1 cup water

1 cup white vinegar

½ cup sugar

3-4 thin slices fresh ginger

1 Tbsp whole black peppercorns

Optional, 2 whole star anise

500g fresh cherries (or crab apples), stems on





Place water, vinegar, sugar, ginger and spices into a pot and bring to a boil. Add cherries or crab apples and bring back to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, remove star anise if using (the flavour becomes too strong if cherries are to be preserved and stored), and spoon into sterilised jars. Seal with screw-top lids. Makes 2 medium (500g) jars. Sealed jars will keep indefinitely. Once opened, store in the fridge; provided the brine covers them they will keep for months.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

Match these with ...

(Cassata icecream with cherry compote)

Man O’War Waiheke Island Holystone Noble Pinot Gris 2019 ($29)

Roaring in at a tooth-screaming 221g per litre of natural residual sugar, this deliciously decadent sip is the result of a season boasting perfect conditions for the production of botrytis cinera, or the “noble” rot, a fabulous fungus that turns grapes into little furry raisins containing a few precious drops of ultra-sweet nectar. Carefully hand-harvested from their Gorse Laneway Vineyard at Cactus Bay, the fruit was foot-stomped, left to soak for 48 hours, given a long, gentle press then fermented in stainless steel to preserve its intoxicating pear, nectarine and candied apricot characters. Its honeyed, toffee-like layers pair perfectly with the zingy cherry compote and the nutty, berry and rum notes in the cassata. manowar.co.nz

(Cherry clafoutis)

No.1 Family Estate Methode Traditionelle Rosé Brut NV ($47)

Inject a glimmer of extra glam into this classy clafoutis by pouring a frosty flute of this incredible fizz. I love its creamy-soft, marshmallow and almond aromas and its cherry and berry brioche characters. It’s an elegant, statuesque sparkler with ultra-fine beading (that’s wine-nerd for “bubbles”) and a lengthy, stylish finish. It’s clean, classic, works wickedly well with this dish and, if you vote for No.1 Family Estate, all of your wildest dreams will come true. Merry Christmas to all you Napoleon Dynamite fans. no1familyestate.co.nz

(Pickled cherries)

Sunshine Brewing Raspberry Sour 440ml ($9.50)

I’m a bit berry-obsessed. I like my berries like I liked my men in the 90s, all mixed up and a little bit messy. Therefore, being able to rip the tab off a can of this beautifully crisp, taut, seriously sessionable (4 per cent ABV) raspberry sour while tackling a terrine or slivers of prosciutto slathered in Annabel’s pickled cherries, is my happy place. The raspberry flavours are so pure and vibrant when mixed with pilsner and wheat grist – it’s clean, lip-smackingly lovely and smashable in any season. sunshinebrewing.co.nz