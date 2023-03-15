Love me tender sponge cake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





On the first day of the course I’m studying down in Dunedin, our tutor arrived with a cake he’d baked for our morning tea. It was quite a plain, solid-looking cake, with a brown crust and a ring of whole skin-on almonds around the top. He called it his 10-minute cake - in that it took him only 10 minutes to throw together before it went into the oven. We all wolfed it down for our morning tea, oohing and ahhing over its tender, moist, ripe-banana deliciousness and then sat basking in a state of glowing contentment. Had he brought a packet of biscuits from the shop and shared them around, this simply wouldn’t have happened. It’s a simple enough thing to make a cake, but it’s a surefire way to make people feel happy.

A few years ago, I was put on the spot to make a cake without a recipe. We were on a remote island off the Turkish coast, making our annual visit to the local imam and his wife, Dordu. After many years of enjoying Dordu’s delicious olive bread and crispy baklava, on this particular visit she asked me if I could please make a cake. With Dordu’s limited English, it went more like “You” (pointing to me) “make cake today.” She presented me with a bowl, a wooden spoon and a rusty old tin baking tray. Sitting cross-legged on Dordu’s rough outdoor platform, looking at the smoke emanating from the wood-fired oven in the courtyard, I was unsure whether this particular experiment would end well.

Then I remembered the one-two-three formula for a fabulous French lemon cake that uses a yoghurt pottle as a measure. Into a mixing bowl go one pottle each of yoghurt and oil, two pottles of sugar, three pottles of flour and three eggs. Then you stir in 2 tsp baking powder and the finely grated zest of 2 lemons. The batter goes into a 20cm cake tin and bakes at 170C until it has risen and set and is golden, which takes around 40 minutes.

I looked at my tray of ingredients. Eggs. No sign of any eggs. I mimicked the “buk, buk, buk, ba-gawk” a hen makes after she has laid an egg. No, the imam’s wife shook her head sadly, no eggs. So I added a bit more sugar, used a bit less flour, subbed in a teaspoon of baking soda for the baking powder and a good squeeze of lemon juice (egg-free cake recipes usually contain a little vinegar). My sloppy-looking mixture went into the old rusty tin that I’d rubbed with oil, and into the bread oven. After about 20 minutes sweet, lemony aromas started to fill the courtyard and shortly thereafter, my somewhat slabbish cake was declared to be cooked. Not a sponge by any means, but tender and sweet enough to be wolfed down with smiles and laughter.

That’s what cake is all about really. Simple ingredients with a bit of magic waved over them to make everyone happy.





Love me tender sponge cake

If you’ve ever been put off making a sponge because you think it’s too tricky, then just remember that when there were wood-fired ovens and no electric beaters, home cooks made sponges at the drop of a hat - they were quick easy and economical - yet everyone thinks of them as a special treat. There’s nothing tricky, you just need to use the right ratio of ingredients and to follow the simple method.





Ready in 50 minutes

Makes 2 x 20cm sponges





6 eggs

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup boiling water

1 tsp vanilla extract

1½ cups self-raising flour

2 Tbsp cornflour

2 Tbsp melted butter





RASPBERRY-AND-CREAM FILLING

1 cup cream, whipped to soft peaks

2 Tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

250g raspberries or chopped strawberries, more if desired





TO GARNISH

Extra berries

Icing sugar





Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Line the base of two deep 20cm round cake tins with baking paper and grease the sides with a little butter.

Place the eggs and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat with the whisk attachment, using highest speed, until it is thick and creamy and the sugar has fully dissolved (about 5 minutes). You can use regular sugar if you wish but it will take longer to dissolve.

With the beater still going, gradually add the water and vanilla, reducing the speed of the machine so it doesn’t splatter. Return beater to full speed and continue mixing until very thick and fluffy (another 5 minutes).

Sift the self-raising flour and cornflour together and gently fold it into the egg mixture, about a quarter at a time, using your hand or a large flat spoon and deep scooping movements, ensuring all the flour is fully incorporated before you add more.

Pour the melted butter down the side of the bowl and fold through gently but thoroughly. Pour mixture evenly into prepared tins and immediately place in the preheated oven (don’t leave them sitting around). Bake until sponges bounce back to the touch and have slightly pulled away from the sides of the tins (about 35 minutes).

Remove sponges from the oven and drop the tins on to the bench to release the steam inside (this might seem like a crazy idea that would guarantee they flop but, in fact, it releases all the steam inside the air bubbles and keeps the sponges stable, stopping them from sinking). Leave to cool before turning out.

If not using at once, the sponges will keep in a sealed container in a cool place for 3-4 days. They can also be frozen.





To make the filling, whip or shake cream to soft peaks then stir in sugar and vanilla. Mix in berries and spread over one sponge. Place the other sponge on top.

Sprinkle with extra berries and dust with icing sugar to serve.





Freedom chocolate cake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





Freedom chocolate cake





The trick with this decadent dairy and gluten-free chocolate cake is to use high-quality dark chocolate that does not contain any added milk.





Ready in 1 hour

Serves 12





1 cup coconut cream

250g dairy-free dark chocolate

1 cup caster sugar

6 eggs, separated

A pinch of salt

1 cup coconut yoghurt, to serve





MACERATED BLUEBERRIES

250g blueberries

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp sugar





Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Grease the sides of a 25cm springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper.

To macerate the blueberries, place all in ingredients in a bowl and leave to stand while you prepare the cake.

Heat coconut cream in a medium pot over a low heat and until warm. Break in the chocolate and heat very gently, stirring, until melted. Take care not to overheat or the chocolate will separate. Add sugar and stir to dissolve. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Once the chocolate mixture is cool, mix in the egg yolks.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they form soft peaks when the beater is lifted. Fold chocolate mixture into egg whites, about a third at a time, until evenly combined.

Pour mixture into prepared tin and bake until the sides are set and the centre is slightly soft (30 minutes). Leave to cool (it will shrink down a bit).

To serve, swirl yoghurt over the cake then top with the blueberries and their juices.

The cake will keep, without toppings, in a covered container in the fridge for 3-4 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.





Fruity crumble cake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Fruity crumble cake

You can use all kinds of fruit for this cake In the summer I often make it with stone fruit instead of berries – use 6-8 sliced plums, peaches or apricots. In spring use 3-4 finely chopped stalks of rhubarb, and in autumn try feijoas or apples cut into chunks.





Ready in 1¼ hours

Serves 12-16





140g butter, at room temperature

1 cup caster sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup natural yoghurt

2 cups flour or gluten-free flour, sifted

3 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

2 cups fresh or thawed frozen blueberries





NUTTY CRUMBLE TOPPING

½ cup flour

½ cup rolled oats, finest cut available

¼ cup brown sugar, packed tightly

¼ cup almonds, chopped or slivered

1 tsp mixed spice

50g butter, melted









Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Grease the sides of a 25cmspringform cake tin and line the base with baking paper.

First prepare the crumble topping. Place all the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir well to combine. Add the melted butter and mix with a wooden spoon until evenly combined.

Put to one side.

To make the cake batter, beat butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and beat well. Beat in the yoghurt, then fold in the flour, baking powder and baking soda until just combined. Spread into the prepared tin, sprinkle with the blueberries ( or whatever fruit you have chosen to use) and then the topping.

Bake until the cake is golden and a wooden skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean (1 hour). Stand for 15 minutes before removing from the tin, then allow to cool before cutting. Store in an airtight container in a cool place. If you plan to keep for more than two days, store in the fridge.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Love me tender sponge cake)

Daniel Le Brun Methode Traditionelle Rosé Brut NV ($31)

Now you could get all Antiques Roadshow or Call The Midwife on it and sip tea with your cake, but I prefer to be a bit rebellious, dramatic and - dare-I-say-it - dark with my sponge appreciation. So click over to Coro St or flick on a bit of Fleabag and open a bottle of this fine fizz. With its ultra-pretty, pale coral colour and mindbendingly generous mouthfeel, this rosé, crafted from pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier shows charming red fruits and delicate, Shrewsbury biscuit characters in every sip. It’s delicate and energetic on the tongue, vibrant, yet creamy and complex with soft berry brioche notes to finish. Widely available.

(Freedom chocolate cake)

Knappstein Clare Valley Shiraz 2020 ($25)

Chocolate cake and Clare Valley shiraz are a dangerously delicious combination. So much so that my hips and thighs have taken out a protection order. Winning gold medals at wine shows across Australia and raking in five-star ratings in magazines around the globe, the Knappstein shiraz is rocking everyone’s casbah (if you’re under 40, ask your nearest Gen Xer to explain). Framed in fine oak and bursting with spicy bramble fruits and layers of savoury, earthy freshness, it has muscular, elastic tannins and a long, peppery finish. A chocolate cake champion. Blackmarket.co.nz

(Fruity crumble cake)

Feijoa Tree Spirit 500ml ($89)

I’ll be using feijoas in this recipe because I have three feijoa trees in my back section. One is gnarled and stumpy and produces tiny, dark, nuggety fruit, one is tall, skinny and rickety (and it’s a wonder it doesn’t collapse each season due to its massive, branch-bending crop of heavy, plump, pale-green globes) and the other tree is moody and inconsistent and we have a volatile relationship. Which is why, when I eat this cake, I’ll be slowly sipping this 49 per cent proof 100 per cent feijoa-distilled spirit with ice and a splash of ginger ale to soothe the pain. Feijoatree.co.nz