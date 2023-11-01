Lemony asparagus risotto. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





I confess, I adore butter. Especially when it comes to toast. I used to eat my toast with melted butter, using so much that I’d have to eat it leaning over the bench to catch the drips. These days I like my butter cold from the fridge, spread thickly, its dense, velvety texture providing the perfect offset to the crisp crunch of the toast.

As kids, during the school holidays, we would take the car ferry from Wellington to Picton to visit our grandparents in Nelson. The moment we were on board we would make tracks for the cafeteria, sit up at the counter and order toast. This was no ordinary toast. Two crisp slices of toasted thick white bread arrived on a plate, and then the steward would pour over a river of bubbling hot butter from a metal jug. That toast was the most comforting, delicious thing on Earth. With fingers and chin dripping, I’d clamour for “more butter, please”.

For centuries, cooks have explored the many virtues of butter. Butter provides structure, richness and tenderness to baking, from croissants and brioche, to cakes and biscuits. A knob of butter has the ability to transform so many dishes. Risotto for example. Adding a knob of butter at the end is a surefire way to garner praise for your efforts, but there’s actually no skill involved, just butter.

My friend and clever cook Emerald Gilmour’s food always has this soothing, moreish quality. “Air, lots of air,” she laughs euphemistically as she dollops a big wad of butter into a pan each time she starts a vegetable soup or finishes a sauce. Emerald taught me that butter has this wonderful way of coaxing flavour out of vegetables and meats, out of everything really, making whatever you are taste more of itself. This is because butter, like other fats, carries flavour and gives food a wonderful dense, rounded mouthfeel. Some fats, like coconut oil or lard sit claggy on your palate, but never butter.

Compound butters, currently a la mode thanks to chefs like Thomas Straker (who has his own butter brand in the UK and an Instagram account bursting with butter), are a simple way to elevate simple dishes like steak and chicken. Basically butter mashed up with different flavours, compound butters are a snap to make and so useful to have on hand in the fridge or freezer.

In summer, I will often puree a handful each of fresh tarragon, chives and parsley into some softened butter with a little garlic and lemon and then roll into a log in waxed paper to store in the freezer ready to slice over roast chicken or steak. A paste of anchovies garlic and kalamata olives is another winning compound butter combo, as is a mix of curry spices.

Without a doubt, there are some dishes where more butter tastes better.





Lemony asparagus risotto





This makes a lovely vegetarian meal or first course to serve in the spring. It also works as a side with chicken or seafood. When asparagus is out of season, use green beans. I like to add a pinch of saffron threads but you can leave them out if you prefer.





Ready in 35 minutes

Serves 4





20 asparagus spears or green beans, trimmed and quartered

3 Tbsp butter, plus 2 Tbsp to finish

2 onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1½ cups risotto rice

½ cup white wine

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

About 4½ cups hot vegetable stock

A pinch of saffron threads

1 tsp salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

4 handfuls rocket leaves, or more if desired

½ cup grated parmesan, plus extra to garnish

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup coarsely chopped parsley leaves, plus extra to garnish





Drop asparagus or beans into salted boiling water and cook for 2 minutes. Cool under cold water and drain. Set aside.

Heat 3 Tbsp butter in a deep, heavy-based pot and gently fry onions and garlic until soft but not brown (about 8 minutes). Add rice and stir for a minute or two to lightly toast. Add wine and allow to evaporate fully, then add lemon zest, stock, saffron if using, salt and pepper and stir to combine.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer gently until rice is creamy (about 10 minutes). If the rice begins to dry out, add another ½ cup of hot stock or water – it should be quite soupy.

Stir in asparagus or beans and cook for a further 5 minutes, stirring now and then. Add rocket, cover and cook for another minute until rice is tender and creamy. The rice should be sloppy, if it seems a bit dry, add a splash of water to loosen.

Stir in lemon juice, most of the parmesan and parsley, and the remaining 2 Tbsp butter, stirring until butter has melted. Adjust seasonings to taste and serve topped with extra parsley and parmesan.





Asparagus with tarragon hollandaise. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Asparagus with tarragon hollandaise





It only takes about 48 hours for asparagus to grow from a little tip to a spear ready to harvest. Look for firm, tight heads and crisp stems and store with the cut ends in cold water, like bulb flowers. Overcooking asparagus ruins it – it takes only a few minutes to cook to perfection.





Prep time 5 mins

Cook time 5 mins

Serves 6-8





2-3 big handfuls asparagus spears (allow about 6 per person)

1 cup water

1 Tbsp butter

1 tsp salt

Tarragon hollandaise to serve, see below





To prepare asparagus, snap the spears as near to the base as they will allow – this finds the spot where they change from tender to tough. (Discard the tough ends or boil them up for stock.)

Place water, butter and salt in a pot or frying pan that is wide enough to hold the asparagus spears flat, and bring to a boil. Once water boils, add asparagus, cover and cook until just tender (3-5 minutes, depending on thickness). Drain well, pile on to a serving platter and serve at once. Accompany with tarragon hollandaise.





Tarragon hollandaise

Serve this sauce within a short time of being made while the butter is still soft. It doesn’t reheat well. If you want less, simply reduce the quantities by an even ratio. Hollandaise is a classic partner for asparagus (see above), but it’s also great with salmon, poached eggs, chicken, scallops and as a dip for artichoke petals. Leave out the tarragon for plain hollandaise And if you’re wondering about the difference between hollandaise and bearnaise, the latter has the addition of shallots.





Ready in 15 minutes

Makes about 2½ cups





500g butter, diced

5 egg yolks

3 Tbsp lemon juice, or more to taste

2 Tbsp finely chopped tarragon

Salt and fine white pepper, to taste





Melt butter in a small pot until it is bubbling hot. Whisk egg yolks and lemon juice in a large heatproof bowl over a pot of boiling water until light and fluffy (30-60 seconds), ensuring the base of the bowl does not touch the water. Gradually whisk in the very hot melted butter until it is fully incorporated and the sauce is creamy and thick. Stir in tarragon, if using, and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Another way to make this is to blitz the egg yolks, vinegar, tarragon and lemon juice in a food processor, then, with the motor running, add the boiling hot butter in a slow steady stream until it is fully incorporated. This method requires a full 500g of boiling hot butter to thicken the sauce, whereas cooking it in a double boiler allows for smaller quantities and you can scale down the recipe as needed.





Mediterranean stuffed salmon. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Mediterranean stuffed salmon

Salmon is such a great protein for quick and glamorous transformations like this. This can be prepared ahead ready for a quick flash in the oven just before serving.





Serves: 6 (filling can be scaled as required)

Ready in 20 minutes





6 x 150g-200g boneless, skinless salmon fillets, cut from the thick end

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Juice of ½ lemon

TOPPING

¼ cup finely chopped Italian parsley

¼ cup pine nuts

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

10-12 pitted kalamata olives, chopped

TO SERVE

Cherry tomatoes

Baby potatoes, green beans or asparagus

Tarragon or plain hollandaise (see above)





Line a baking tray with baking paper. Using a very sharp knife, cut a thin slash on an angle into the top of each piece of salmon. Combine parsley, pine nuts, zest and olives and stuff about 1 Tbsp of this mixture into each slash. Cover and chill until ready to cook.

Heat oven to 220C fan bake. Season fish with salt and pepper and squeeze over lemon juice. Bake uncovered for 6-8 minutes or until just cooked through.

Serve salmon with a spoonful of hollandaise, and accompany with roasted cherry tomatoes (cooked at the same time as the salmon), baby potatoes and green beans or asparagus.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Asparagus with tarragon hollandaise)

Pegasus Bay Waipara Valley Sauvignon Semillon 2020 ($34)

Buy. This. Wine. Now. Go! Dangnabbit! I’ve been a fan of Pegasus Bay’s white Bordeaux blend ever since their first bottling, which I think was back in 1998 and this 2020 is the best vintage ever. Here’s why. It’s gorgeously golden in the glass and erupts with aromas of freshly baled hay, white nectarine, guava, preserved lemon and quince, all of which liquefy and launch themselves across the palate in a tsunami of tropical, textural taste sensations. A whisper of smoke cloaks fresh lime and yuzu notes and accentuates an incredibly juicy, satisfyingly saturated finish that roars with the grassy tarragon, the tender asparagus and that buttery hollandaise. Pegasusbay.com





(Lemony asparagus risotto)

Babydoll Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ($16)

Lemon? Asparagus? You must have sauvignon blanc. If the tornado of jalapeno, basil and lime leaf lifting towards your nostrils doesn’t wow you, then the brisk, bracing, burst of lemongrass, white peach, passionfruit and lime gelato-like flavours should knock your knickerbockers off. Named after the diminutive, heritage-breed, cute AF sheep from the South Down hills of England’s Sussex County that keep the Yealand’s vineyards gently manicured and organically fertilised, it’s a bouncy, crunchy-fresh sauvignon blanc that’ll bring a tingle to your gums and some jazz to your hands. Thegoodwine.co.nz





(Mediterranean stuffed salmon)

Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay Estate Chardonnay 2022 ($24)

Pair the buttery, creamy, fatty fabulousness of salmon and the piquancy of olives, lemon and pine nuts inside its stuffing with this cracker crowd-pleaser. Salmon and chardonnay are always an excellent match and the Trinity Hill is total love and marriage, horse and carriage stuff. Erupting with peach crumble, grilled grapefruit and soft pineapple characters, this is a perky, punchy style that’s brisk, refreshing and roaring with personality and freshness. A roasty, toasty, creamy crowd-pleaser for certain. Summer wedding? Here’s your chardonnay. Trinityhill.com











