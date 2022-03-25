Voyager 2021 media awards
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: The pleasures of rhubarb. Baked with vanilla panna cotta, rhubarb tarts and stewed. Drinks matches from Yvonne Lorkin

8 minutes to read
Vanilla panna cotta with baked rhubarb. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By Annabel Langbein

Each year I'm always surprised when the luscious parade of summer fruit comes to an end. I'll be happily munching my way through bowls of juicy plums and peaches and then suddenly - bang

