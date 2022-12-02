Christmas rocky road. Photo / Annabel Langbein

The first time I ever bought Ted a giant can of Ortiz anchovies (his all-time favourite food) for Christmas, he unwrapped his present gleefully, then promptly put the can away in the pantry. A whole year went by and his fishy treat remained unopened. When the next Christmas rolled around, I figured that I could wrap the same can up again (different paper), and he’d be none the wiser. Under the tree it went, and then once unwrapped, the anchovies disappeared into a cupboard in our bedroom (talk about hoarding). Another year passed and the can remained untouched. Again I rewrapped it (Christmas was getting very economical) and put the parcel under the tree. By this time the pretty can was starting to look a little rusty and Ted finally twigged that he’d been diddled – not just once but for two whole Christmasses. But hey, waste not, want not. These days when Ted gets anchovies at Christmas, there’s no mucking around, they are opened and eaten up right away.

I’m a big fan of edible gifts at Christmas. They don’t get thrown out or regifted or (usually) put in the back of the garage, they are eaten and enjoyed. If you’re not into making your own edible treats, a bottle of boutique extra virgin olive oil is always welcome (Lot 8 oils from Martinborough are beautifully packaged and very delicious) as is a bottle of speciality vinegar ( the Spanish Forvm chardonnay vinegar is about the same price as a good bottle of pinot but worth every drop, or buy a special bottle of aged balsamic). I’ve tried numerous recipes for homemade panettone but, my efforts never come anywhere close to the deliciousness of an authentic Italian version. Good panettone is expensive, but oh my goodness, it’s delicious. Flamigni, to my mind, makes the best, the texture and flavour are out of this world. Toasted and topped with creme fraiche and lashings of homemade apricot jam, it’s always the Boxing Day breakfast treat I look forward to the most.

As the first raspberries of the season come on stream, you might like to make gifts of raspberry vinegar. It’s simple to make and can be packaged into pretty jars and labelled. Raspberry vinegar lends the most wonderful flavour to a salad dressing (mix it with a little balsamic and olive oil). You want to start a couple of weeks in advance (it keeps for over a year). Use a ratio of 250g fresh or frozen raspberries to 650ml white wine vinegar and five peppercorns. Combine in a non-reactive container eg stainless or Pyrex bowl, cover and leave for 10-14 days before straining into sterilised bottles, covering and labelling.

Sweet treats are always fun to make at Christmas. Here are some of my favourites.

Christmas rocky road

This is such a simple thing to make. Choose a good quality dark chocolate with at least 70 per cent cocoa.

Ready in 20 minutes + setting

Makes 25-30 pieces

750g dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

200g chopped white marshmallows

2 cups raisins or cranberries

1 cup roasted peanuts or almonds

2 tsp vanilla extract

Line 1 medium slice tin (about 30cm x 20cm) with baking paper.

Melt chocolate in a bowl set over a pot of simmering water or in short bursts in the microwave, stirring until melted.

Remove from heat and stir in all other ingredients.

Spoon into the prepared tin, spread out evenly and chill until set (about 2 hours).

Cut into chunks or slabs and store in a cool place.





Caramel fairy popcorn

These pretty bags of caramel sweetness are perfect for stocking fillers and children’s gifts.

Ready in 20 minutes

Makes 10 cups

1 Tbsp neutral oil

½ cup popcorn kernels

¼ cup hundreds & thousands or other sprinkles

CARAMEL COATING

100g butter

1½ cups caster sugar

¼ cup golden syrup

Heat oil in a very large pot. Add popcorn kernels, cover and cook over high heat, shaking often (about 4 minutes). When popping stops, remove from heat immediately. Discard unpopped kernels and return popcorn to pot.

To make caramel coating, heat butter, sugar and golden syrup in a small pot over medium heat. Stir until dissolved then boil without stirring until bubbles change from small to big and the mixture is a rich, deep golden colour (about 8 minutes).

Pour caramel over popcorn, toss quickly with lightly oiled spoons and then sprinkle with hundreds & thousands, tossing to coat evenly.

Leave to set, then break up.





Italian nougat

You will need a candy thermometer for this recipe. Use the lower temperature if you like soft nougat, and the higher one for hard nougat. Cutting the nougat before it has fully set makes the job much easier – once it’s set the hard nougat becomes very brittle. Vary the nuts and add dried fruit as desired – hazelnuts and dried apricots are delicious, as are dried cranberries and pistachios. Traditionally nougat is made with a layer of edible rice paper on each side to stop it sticking, but I just use baking paper. This delicious nougat is both gluten-free and dairy-free.

Ready in 1 hour

Makes about 30 pieces

2 cups sugar

1 cup corn syrup or glucose syrup

½ cup honey

¼ cup water

A pinch of salt

2 egg whites (not large eggs)

2 cups mixed nuts, such as almonds, pistachios and hazelnuts*, or a mix of chopped dried fruit and nuts

1 tsp vanilla extract

Line base and sides of a 33cm x 22cm slice tin with baking paper. Half-fill a sink with cold water.

Place sugar, corn or glucose syrup, honey, water and salt in a deep pot and stir over a low heat until sugar dissolves. Increase temperature and heat to 140C for soft nougat or 145C for hard nougat, then remove from heat. For hard nougat, don’t let it go over 145C – if it does dunk the base of the pot in the sink of cold water to prevent the mixture from overheating.

While the sugar mixture boils and just before it is ready, beat egg whites until stiff. Slowly add the hot syrup into the egg whites, beating constantly. Beat for 2 minutes then add nuts, fruit and vanilla and beat until the mixture is very thick (a further 3-4 minutes).

Working quickly, spoon mixture into the prepared tin and use lightly oiled hands to press the mixture out evenly (you may wish to wear lightly oiled clean rubber gloves, as it will be very thick and will set quickly).

Leave for about 30 minutes then turn out and cut into small pieces. Store in an airtight container in a cool place for up to a month.

* If using hazelnuts, roast until the skins start to crack, place on a clean tea towel and rub off loose skins.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Italian nougat)

Da Luca Prosecco DOC ($17)

Righto — this terrific little sparkler from Veneto will make even the poxiest, wet, Christmas feel like a summery sun-fest. Light and airy, with just enough florals and fruit on the nose to keep things interesting, followed by a twang of green apple, pear and peach on the palate, it’s a crunchy, cleansing sip that’ll keep even the most damp and drippy sippers singing Kumbayah. It’s dangerously delicious with this sweet, creamy, chewy champion of a nougat recipe and keeps the Italian theme running strong. glengarrywines.co.nz

(Fairy popcorn)

Babydoll Sparkling Blush ($18)

Crafted by winemaker Natalie Christensen at Yealands, this feisty little fizz is made entirely from pinot gris and the reason it’s darn spesh with Annabel’s popcorn recipe is because it’s also bursting with creamy pear and apple notes and a tweak of sweetness which tickles across those crunchy little hundreds & thousands nicely. It’s a lightly styled, tasty little grin-inducer that’ll inject a bit of sparkle into any occasion and washes caramel popcorn down like a champion. Available in supermarkets.

(Rocky road)

Thomas Goss NV McLaren Vale Sparkling Shiraz ($28)

I will go to my grave harping on about how perfect sparkling shiraz is with anything chocolatey. Combine that chocolate with marshmallows, cranberries and nutty niceness, then it’s a Christmas miracle. Each sip of the Thomas Goss is saturated with ripe, red fruits and dark berries, sweet cocoa, smoke and exotic spices, not to mention intensely rich yet refreshing length of flavour. Its rich, smooth, spritzy core texture and robust, fruity finish means that if you chill it right down and sip while nibbling on this rocky road, all sorts of oohs and aaahs will occur. Glorious stuff. nzliquor.online



