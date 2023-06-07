Honey miso-glazed salmon. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





Midweek - or actually any time other than the weekend, when I’m happy to potter around in the kitchen - if I’m having people over for dinner, fresh fish is my protein of choice. It’s by far the quickest and easiest thing to cook. This said, last time I looked, blue cod fillets were a mind-boggling $65/kg. You’re going to be forking out around $10-13 per serve before you’ve even got the fish in the pan. I actually can’t bring myself to pay this kind of money, so you’ll generally find me at the fish counter looking for lesser-known and less popular fish species, which turn out to be a lot cheaper. Take trevally, it’s about a third of the price of blue cod and half the price of snapper. Trevally is a pelagic species, which means it has much the same muscle structure as the more highly priced kingfish and tuna. It makes fantastic sushi or crudo or marinated fish/ceviche, pan fries really well and you can put it in a curry or a pie or a chowder and it will hold its shape nicely. Currently it’s my fish of choice for fish tacos, or baked and flaked into a fish salad.

You can pick up red cod fillets for around $21/kg and, while this isn’t a fish that takes happily to a pie or a curry or even to being panfried (it falls apart), you’d be hard-pressed to find a better fish for ceviche, fish cakes or fish balls. Ling is excellent for curries and fish pies. Blue warehou is another fabulous fish that makes a good substitute in any recipe that calls for hāpuku/groper or bluenose.

Like ling, blue warehou works really well in saucy dishes like curries, chowders and pies, but is also excellent when it’s crumbed or battered. Blue moki is great for a chowder or a curry but you can also treat it like snapper and pan-fry it. Gemfish is often used instead of tarakihi. In Australia, kahawai is known as the salmon of the sea, while here it is often used as bait or, at best, is hot-smoked. Really fresh, line-caught kahawai is juicy, meaty and incredibly tasty. It makes fantastic fish burgers or sliders and can also be served as sushi or in a ceviche. Mackerel and mullet are probably the cheapest fish you will find, but unlike some fish species that stay fresh provided they are kept chilled for up to 12 days (like fresh milk), these two really need to be eaten within 24 hours of leaving the water. I’ll use really fresh mullet for ceviche, or sometimes I’ll hot smoke it. Mackerel is a more versatile fish that you can treat like trevally.





Honey miso-glazed fish with Japanese-style rice

This simple marinade offsets the richness of the fish and delivers a real depth of flavour. It also works well with chicken, pork and beef. The marinade makes twice as much as you’ll need but it keeps well in the fridge. This would also be good with trevally or really fresh kahawai instead of the salmon.





Ready in 30 minutes plus marinating

Serves 4

MARINADE

¼ cup sake

6 Tbsp mirin

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 Tbsp mild honey

¼ cup white or light miso

1 Tbsp finely grated ginger

1 Tbsp soy sauce





4 boneless skinless salmon fillets or other oily fish such as trevally or kahawai

Black and white sesame seeds, for sprinkling





JAPANESE-STYLE RICE

2 cups short-grain rice

4 tsp soy sauce

4 tsp butter

1 fat clove garlic, crushed

Asian greens, to serve

Place sake, mirin, vinegar and honey in a small pot and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the honey. Remove from the heat and stir in miso, ginger and soy sauce, stirring until miso has dissolved. Store in a jar in the fridge until needed, it will keep for several weeks.

Place half of the marinade (about half a cup) in a shallow baking dish that will fit the salmon snugly. Place salmon flesh side down in the marinade. Cover and leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to two hours.

Half an hour before you plan to serve the fish, put the rice on to cook. Place rice in a pot with 3 cups water and all the other ingredients. Stir to combine, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to lowest simmer and cook for 12 minutes, then remove from heat and leave to stand for at least 10 minutes or up to 20 minutes without uncovering the pot. Fluff up rice with a fork before serving.

When ready to cook the fish, preheat oven to 250C. Once oven is preheated, switch oven function to grill or fan grill. Turn salmon over in the dish so the flesh side is facing up. Sprinkle with a few black and white sesame seeds. Grill salmon 8-10cm from heat source for 6-8 minutes without turning until just cooked through (salmon should “give” when gently pressed in the thickest part). Transfer to serving plates and spoon over any marinade left in the baking dish. Accompany with the rice and lightly cooked Asian greens.





Provencal fish

This easy stove-top tomato sauce can be prepared ahead of time and fish added just before you plan to serve. Serve it with crispy or boiled potatoes or some crusty bread. The sauce is also great with chicken.





Ready in 25 minutes

Serves 4





4 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

3 canned anchovies

2 x 400g can crushed tomatoes in juice, or cherry tomatoes in juice

2 tsp sugar

2 Tbsp capers

12-16 olives

Generous pinch chilli flakes

Salt and ground black pepper

4 fresh firm boneless, skinless fish fillets, e.g. trevally, butterfish, or gemfish, cut into 8-10 cm pieces if large





In a heavy pan, heat oil and gently fry garlic and anchovies, stirring until anchovies break up into a paste.

Add tomatoes and sugar and simmer for 10 minutes. Add olives, capers, chilli flakes and salt and pepper to taste.

Add fish fillets to the pan, pressing them into the sauce. Cover and simmer for about 6 minutes or until fish is just cooked through.





Seafood and fennel risotto

To prepare risotto ahead of time, restaurant style, leave out 1½ cups of the stock and put to one side. Cook the rice for only 12 minutes. When ready to serve, heat the reserved stock, and add to rice along with the seafood. Stir to evenly combine, cover and finish cooking over low heat without stirring for 6-8 minutes or until the rice and seafood are cooked through. I really like using monkfish for this dish, it has a rich flavour and texture that is almost crayfish-like.





Ready in 40 minutes

Serves 4





2 Tbsp butter or extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 large bulb fennel, halved lengthwise, cored and thinly sliced

1½ cups risotto rice

¼ cup Pernod or white wine

4- 4½ cups hot chicken or fish stock

Zest of 1 unsprayed lemon, finely grated

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

500g skinless, boneless firm white fish fillets, e.g. monkfish, cut into 3cm chunks

12 scallops, or prawn tails (optional)

¼ cup strained lemon juice

2 Tbsp capers

¼ cup finely chopped flat parsley

¼ cup finely grated parmesan or pecorino (optional)





Heat butter or oil in a large pot and cook onions and fennel over a low heat until soft and transparent (8-10 minutes). Add rice and stir over heat for 2 minutes to lightly toast. Add Pernod or wine, and once it has evaporated, stir in stock, lemon zest, salt and pepper, cover and simmer gently over a very low heat for 18 minutes.

At this point, test the rice. It should be almost cooked with a small white core in the centre – check this by pressing a few grains flat with the side of your knife. If the rice isn’t nice and soupy in texture, add another half cup of hot stock or water.

Stir in the seafood, then cover and cook for 6-8 more minutes. Adjust consistency with more stock if needed, taking care not to break up the fish by overmixing.

Just before serving, stir in lemon juice and most of the cheese, if using. Adjust seasonings to taste. Sprinkle with capers and parsley and the rest of the cheese.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Honey miso glazed fish with Japanese-style rice)

Main Divide North Canterbury Chardonnay 2022 ($17-$22)

I’m sure there’s some kind of science behind why good, roasty, toasty, creamy, nutty chardonnay and anything glazed with miso are like the Torvill and Dean of food and wine partnerships. There’s probably also science about why I’m still obsessed with Torvill and Dean, but I digress. With its baked peach and grilled grapefruit freshness, layers of toasty oak and creamy, almond flavours, the gloriously golden Main Divide wraps around the umami excellence of this recipe. It’s also exceptionally excellent value for money too. Available in supermarkets.

(Provencal fish)

Trinity Hill Thomson’s Block Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2022 ($39)

This wine is on track to become one of New Zealand’s greatest rosés, mainly because it’s crispy-dry and crafted from syrah, meaning it resembles the divine, mineral-charged, pink peppercorn characters of those famous rosés of the south of France. Perfect with the rich heat of the tomato-centric sauce of this recipe, whiffs of freshly baled hay, redcurrant and peppered watermelon lead to a crunchy-crisp, elegantly dry palate. It’s stylish, edged with florals and fantastic with this fish dish. Trinityhill.com

(Seafood and fennel risotto)

Te Kano Central Otago Pinot Gris 2022 ($26-$30)

The aromatic strength of fennel, combined with the zing of lemon, the tang of capers, and the saltiness of the parmesan in this recipe all just sing for the rich, nashi-packed niceness of this punchy pinot gris. Baked apple and strudel spices erupt from the glass, a lick of mandarin and ginger adds extra excellence and a spling of natural sweetness helps it wash across the flavours in this dish like a boss. Elegant, stylish and fennel-tastic. Tekanoestate.com