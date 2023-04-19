Raspberry Eton mess. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media









At the end of our sojourn in France last year, I threw a dinner party for the man who had very kindly rented us his house, when the one we had organised fell through. On the day of the party, the guestlist of 18 skyrocketed to 40 and so, when the offer of help was made, I leapt at it.

My new assistant, Kathleen, was a tiny woman in her late 70s, who turned up sporting a shiner of a black eye. In her broad Welsh accent, Kathleen assured me that she knew a thing or two about cooking, having run a pub in Spain. Logging these dubious credentials (and the black eye), but seeing that my time was running out, I put her in charge of whipping the cream for our dessert.

The poor woman whipped and whipped to no avail. An ancient electric beater was summoned but the cream remained steadfastly runny. Family members were finally dispatched to the nearest supermarket some 40 minutes’ drive away with the strict instructions to check the label and only buy creme fleurette - heavy whipping cream. A lot of cream sold in France is less than 30 per cent fat, so won’t whip, ever. My simple dessert involved a large tray of Savoiardi biscuits, (those little ladyfingers you use to make tiramisu), dunked in an orange-flavoured sugar syrup, spread with a thick layer of sweetened whipped cream, and topped with sliced strawberries. It’s an incredibly simple treat that looks impressive and always wins rave reviews.

The fresh cream finally arrived and I set Kathleen up with the antiquated electric beater. Whipping cream is not a difficult task, I mean what could go wrong?

Kathleen turned to me, the beater still whizzing on full speed. “Ohhhhh,” she shrieked in a slurred voice. “Summat’s gone right wrong.” There is a point when you have whipped cream slightly beyond the point of a silky cloud, when it becomes a little clod-like, that can still be resolved – you just very gently stir in more chilled liquid cream, a little at a time. This cream was now well past any point of redemption, with the whey starting to separate out and the curds turning to butter. I spotted a half-empty bottle of gin on the bench next to Kathleen. Swaying in front of me, Kathleen looked like she was about to fall over and blacken the other eye. “No worries,” I smiled through my gritted teeth, depositing my drunken assistant into a deep armchair where she couldn’t fall out. I slathered the buttery mess over the soaked biscuits as best I could, topped it with a mountain of strawberries and sieved over a blizzard of icing sugar. Dessert was served by candelight. No one came back for seconds.

Here in New Zealand, fresh cream always contains more than 30 per cent fat, so you’ll never have a problem with whipping it as long as you keep it nice and cold.. I always keep a bottle on hand in the fridge, it’s such a useful, delicious little treat.





Raspberry Eton mess

Using a 50-50 mix of cream and yoghurt for any kind of chilled dessert like this makes it lighter, but if you prefer you can use all cream. Mixing equal parts of whipped cream with an equal amount of chilled tangy fruit puree like raspberry, gooseberry, plum or apricot creates a fruit fool. Crumble in some meringues and you’ve got Eton mess.





Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 8





300ml cream, chilled

300ml plain or berry yoghurt

8 large meringues, coarsely crumbled

2-3 cups fresh raspberries or thawed frozen raspberries

RASPBERRY COULIS

2 cups thawed frozen raspberries

¼ cup icing sugar





Place the chilled cream in a big bowl and whip to soft peaks. Fold through yoghurt and the crumbled meringues, then gently fold in most of the raspberries without crushing. Spoon into parfait glasses or serve in one large glass bowl. If not serving at once, cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

To make coulis, press thawed raspberries through a coarse sieve to remove pips. Stir in icing sugar. It will keep for several days in the fridge.

Serve scattered with the remaining fresh raspberries. Drizzle a little coulis over the top and serve the rest in a jug on the side.





Lemon rice cream with zesty macerated currants. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lemon rice cream with zesty macerated currants

This is the most indulgent rice pudding imaginable. The trick is to fold whipped cream through the cooked chilled rice. You could also serve it topped with sliced kiwifruit mixed with passionfruit pulp in place of the currants.





Ready in 30 minutes plus chilling

Serves 6





4 cups milk

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 large lemon, finely grated

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

½ cup sushi rice

300ml chilled cream

MACERATED CURRANT GARNISH

3 Tbsp rum or dry sherry

½ cup fresh orange juice

Rind of ½ orange, finely zested, optional

1 Tbsp honey

1 cup currants





Place the milk in a pot with sugar, vanilla, lemon rind, cinnamon, salt and rice. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve sugar. Cover and cook over very low heat until rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour (or up to 24 hours). The rice will thicken as it cools.

While rice cools, prepare garnish. Place rum or sherry, orange juice, zest and honey into a small pot and heat until honey has dissolved. Add currants and cook over a low heat for 10–15 minutes. If not using at once, store in the fridge and warm before serving.

To serve, whip cream to soft peaks and fold through chilled rice. Spoon into bowls and top with macerated currants and their juices. Garnish with a little grated orange rind if desired.





Honey vanilla panna cotta Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Honey vanilla panna cotta

Measure the gelatine carefully – use too much and the mixture will be rubbery. It must be added to cold water or it will go lumpy. Gelatine doesn’t start to thicken until it cools.





Ready in 30 minutes + 3 hours chilling time

Serves 6-8





2 cups cream, divided in half

1 vanilla pod, split lengthwise, or 2 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup honey

½ cup sugar

4 Tbsp cold water

4 tsp unflavoured gelatine

2 cups buttermilk or an extra 2 cups yoghurt or extra cream

Sliced fresh or stewed fruit, to serve





Place 1 cup of the cream in a saucepan with the vanilla pod, honey and sugar and heat, stirring, until the sugar has fully dissolved. Simmer for 1 minute.

Remove the pot from the heat and lift out the vanilla pod. Split the vanilla pod open and scrape out the seeds. Add the seeds back into the cream mixture and whisk to combine (rinse the leftover pod and store it in your sugar container – it will add a nice flavour to the sugar).

Place the cold water in a small bowl and sprinkle the gelatine over the top, stirring until it is fully absorbed. Add the soaked gelatine to the hot cream, stirring until it is fully dissolved. You will know when it is dissolved because there will be no visible granules.

Cool the mixture for 15-20 minutes, stirring often (it needs to be cool before the buttermilk is added or it will split). Lightly whip the remaining cup of cream and stir it into the cooled mixture, then whisk in the buttermilk until the mixture is smooth.

Divide the mixture between 6-8 serving glasses. Cover and refrigerate until set. This should take about 3-4 hours or up to 24 hours. To serve, place some sliced or stewed fruit over the top of the set panna cottas. Serve chilled.





