Annabel Langbein: Recipes with ginger - Sweet & sour chicken, chilli-ginger brussels sprouts, roasted ginger pears. Yvonne Lorkin's drinks matches.

By Annabel Langbein
9 mins to read
Sweet and sour ginger chicken. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Recently, someone asked me what they could use as a substitute for ginger. Often you can make spice or herb swaps, which, while not delivering the exact note of flavour, can offer a satisfactory match

