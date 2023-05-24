Salt-crusted salmon being opened. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media Annabel Langbein Media









I wasn’t expecting to have any difficulty finding salt at the supermarket the other day. After all, it’s such a basic, everyday staple. But, along with eggs and products that use CO2 in their packaging - like fresh mozzarella - it seems there is an issue with the salt supply. My only options on the shelf were rock salt and various grades of Himalayan salt. I tend to use iodised table salt when I cook most things, reserving the more expensive flaky salt as a finishing seasoning where I can appreciate its texture and flavour - over a salad or on top of a loaf of bread before it goes into the oven.

Like most people who cook a lot, I tend to season by feel, rather than using a specific measure from a measuring spoon. Does the dish or piece of meat need a one-finger pinch, a two-finger pinch or an amount tipped into my palm and eyed up for measure? Rarely, if ever, do I get the seasoning of a dish wrong.

Himalayan salt is actually considerably finer than plain or Iodised table salt, which means that by volume it is a lot saltier. I failed to note, let alone consider this fact, as I set about making our dinner that night with my new fine pink salt. In went some to blanch the broccoli and the cavolo nero, a small handful as I would normally use for the pasta pot, and a good pinch in with the eggs, parsley, black pepper and parmesan. My carbonara was looking so delicious - the pasta and greens cooked to the exact moment of an al dente bite, the bacon crispy and golden, the raw eggs heated just to the point of coating the pasta, with nary a scramble in sight.

Did I bother to taste it before we sat down to eat? I did not. Carbonara, in various iterations is a dish I must have cooked 1000 times. I know its rhythm so well that I could cook it with my eyes shut. Eagerly anticipating that first bite, my palate was assailed by an overwhelming saltiness. The dish was woefully oversalted. Just like that, our meal was ruined.

Over-salting is a cook’s worst nightmare. Under season - well it’s easy enough for anyone to add more salt to their plate. But over-season and, unless you want to scale up the recipe, or bulk it up with something starchy that will take up the salt, or dilute with more liquid, you may as well throw your efforts into the compost.

Sure, adding a little sugar will offset saltiness, and a splash of vinegar or lemon juice definitely diminishes the saltiness in a sauce. Adding fat - such as cream, sour cream, even avocado - acts as a taste bud barrier and coats the tongue so that the salty flavour appears to be less potent. But when the meal is on everyone’s plate about to be eaten, and you realise that every single component of the dish - the pasta, the vegetables, even the eggs - is over-salted, there is no going back. A glass of bubbles was my sole, albeit inadequate, save. It could have been fizzy water, but I decided on a bottle of chilled prosecco to cleanse our palates and neutralise the salt that lingered oh so strongly on our taste buds.

I guess I also hoped that it might numb the memory of this disastrous meal. But no, I won’t forget. I’m still struggling to figure out how much salt to use with this new super fine pink salt. So if through choice or need, you do change the type of salt you use in your cooking, don’t forget, that because of the varying size of salt crystals, using a volume measure won’t give you the same seasoning result. A teaspoon of flaky salt contains way less sodium than a teaspoon of table salt. And not all fine salts are created equal.

Herb salt. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Herb salt

Before the leaves fall off the woody herbs in winter, I like to make herb salt. It’s a great way to bring vibrant tastes to winter dishes when there aren’t a lot of fresh herbs to pick. You can use whatever herbs you have, but soft herbs (parsley, basil, mint, coriander, etc) are wetter so if you’re using them you’ll need more salt.





Prep time 5 minutes

Makes 1 cup





¼ cup rosemary leaves, stems removed

¼ cup sage leaves, stems removed

¼ cup thyme leaves, stems removed

1 large clove garlic, coarsely chopped

1 cup flaky sea salt, or more if needed





Place herbs in a food processor with garlic and half the salt and whizz until it forms a fine crumb. Pulse in remaining salt until just combined. If you don’t have a food processor, very finely chop the herbs and garlic, then chop again with the salt until the mixture forms a fine crumb. If the mixture is wet, add more salt, it should be sandy and crumbly.

Store in an airtight container for up to 6 months and use to season soups, sauces or stews when cooking, to toss through salads and pasta, and as a finishing salt on pizza and casseroles.

Brined pork chops with grilled pineapple. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Brined pork chops with grilled pineapple

There’s nothing worse than cutting into a dry, flavourless pork chop. Brining is the key to a tender juicy chop, it makes such a difference to ensure that the meat doesn’t dry out as it cooks. Brining works by hydrating the cells of muscle tissue before cooking and by allowing the cells to hold on to the water while they are cooked. It’s something I do all the time now as it makes such a difference - not just to pork but also duck, chicken and turkey. Other flavours can be added to the brining liquid such as bay or rosemary, or for an Asian flavour try adding a few whole star anise and some slices of fresh ginger.





Ready in 15 minutes + brining

Serves 4-6





4-6 pork chops

Sprigs of rosemary

4-6 slices fresh pineapple, to serve





HONEY AND BAY BRINE

2 Tbsp honey or brown sugar

¼ cup coarse sea salt

1 bay leaf

1 sprig rosemary

2 tsp black peppercorns

4 cups water (1 boiling and 3 cold)





To make the brine, place honey or sugar in a pot with salt, bay leaf, rosemary and peppercorns. Add 1 cup boiling water and stir until dissolved, then add remaining water and allow to cool. When brine is cool, place chops and rosemary in a non-corrosive dish or clean plastic bag and add brine, pressing chops into the liquid so they are covered. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

When ready to cook, discard brine and pat chops dry with a paper towel. Pan fry in a lightly oiled pan or barbecue over a medium-high heat until golden brown and cooked through (about 5-6 minutes each side). Transfer to a board, cover with tin foil and place a clean cloth on top. Leave to rest for 5 minutes.

While chops are resting, cook the pineapple in a ridged frying pan or on the barbecue (about 1-2 minutes each side). Serve immediately with the chops.

Salt-crusted salmon with cucumber and water chestnut salsa. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Salt-crusted salmon with cucumber and water chestnut salsa

Cooking fish in a crust of salt creates an incredibly tender, juicy result. The salt seals in the moisture so the fish steams inside but no salt flavour is transferred. You can use this method with any whole fish, and it will reduce cook time for smaller fish. The cucumber & water chestnut salsa is terrific with any kind of fish, chicken or pork.

Ready in 49 minutes

Serves 8-10

1 whole fresh salmon (approx 2kg), cleaned, skin on

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Small bunch of mint or coriander

SALT CRUST

3kg fine plain salt

6 egg whites

1 cup water

CUCUMBER & WATER CHESTNUT SALSA

1 large telegraph cucumber

1 can (227g) water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped

½ tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced ginger

Zest of 1 lime and 2 Tbsp juice

2 Tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce

1 tsp fish sauce

¼ cup chopped coriander

¼ cup chopped roasted pinenuts or peanuts

Ground black pepper, to taste





Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Heat oven to 200C. Season inside fish with a little salt and place lemon slices and herbs inside the cavity, reserving some for garnish.

Make the crust by mixing salt, egg whites and water together to the consistency of wet sand. Spread one-third of this on a lined baking tray in a thin layer a little larger than the salmon. Place salmon on top and push salt mixture up around the sides. Cover fish with the rest of the salt mixture, patting it firmly all over so there are no holes. If the tail won’t fit on the tray, leave it out of the crust. Try not to get salt mixture inside the fish cavity.

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes until crust is firmly set and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish registers 50C. (Or use a metal skewer and leave it in for a few seconds. If it comes out warm, the fish will be cooked.) Remove and stand for at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes before serving.

While the fish cooks, make the salsa. Cut cucumber in half lengthwise, scoop out and discard seeds. Cut each half lengthwise into four then chop into small chunks. Place in a bowl with water chestnuts, garlic, ginger, lime zest and juice, sweet chilli sauce and fish sauce. Mix to combine. Stir through coriander and nuts and season with pepper. Serve within a couple of hours, before the cucumber becomes watery. Serves 8-10.

To serve, break open the crust with a fork – it won’t be hard to do. Lift off the crust and gently pull off the skin. Pull out the bones that run just off-centre two-thirds of the way down the top fillet.

Portion the top fillet and remove, then lift off the frame of bones to reveal the base fillet. Serve with salsa.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Herb salt)

Rudi’s Lager 5% (12x330ml, $29)

Even though the prep time for this is only 5 minutes, it’s been hot work scrumbling around in the garden snapping off those twigs of thyme, sprigs of sage and ropes of rosemary, right? So reward yourself with a frosty can of this very sessionable, lip-smacking lager. Served up in a glossy gold can, softly resinous Nelson Sauvin hops have been used to inject a refreshing squeak of bitterness alongside biscuity richness and a solid creamy finish. Perfect for marvelling at your herb salt abilities.

Glengarrywines.co.nz

(Brined pork chops with grilled pineapple)

Yalumba GEN Organic South Australia Viognier 2022 ($22)

From one of the world’s greatest viognier producers comes this clean, zesty, apricot-edged example with soft spicy tones on the nose and palate and a seriously persistent, jasmine-laced finish. Refreshingly floral and fabulously structured, it’s got style, it’s got flair, and it’s got rump-shakin’ rhythm, so you may want to make sure you’re wearing your Nancy Ganz fancy dancy pants before you launch into this bottle. Then make sure you’ve got a couple of tender brined pork chops with pineapple ready to go.

Finewinedelivery.co.nz

(Salt-crusted salmon with cucumber and water chestnut salsa)

Zephyr Marlborough Chardonnay 2019 ($32)

This bright-like-a-yellow-diamond style is one that any chardonnay fan will enjoy. That’s because it’s beautifully balanced, fat, and juicy, with a squeak of smokiness, ripe grapefruit flavours, and buckets of baked nectarine and creamy crushed almond characters. There’s a lovely hint of toasty oak and the acidity is fresh, yet it wears a cardigan of creaminess that cuddles and adds complexity to the citrus and stonefruit. The finish is lithe and luscious, and I love it with this tender, melt-in-your-mouth salmon recipe.

Blackmarket.co.nz