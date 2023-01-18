Pork and cabbage spring rolls. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





The Lunar New Year is believed to have originated during China’s Shang Dynasty, which began in 1600 BCE. One of the most important holidays in Asia, it revolves around the 354-day traditional Chinese lunar calendar, which is based on the 12 cycles of the moon. The Lunar New Year commences with the rising of the new moon, which this year falls on January 22 and lasts through to the next full moon, 15 days later. This Lunar New Year brings us the Year of the Rabbit. The rabbit is the fourth animal in the calendar’s 12-year cycle and is considered a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity. If his nature casts an influence over 2023, the world is in for a year of hope.

Chinese cooking is famous for transforming humble ingredients into something luxurious. Perhaps more than any other cuisine, Chinese cooking uses an elaborate string of cooking techniques. These range from familiar methods such as simmering, boiling, stewing, braising, roasting and barbecuing through to specifically Chinese methods (that I’m certainly not familiar with) such as red-cooking, pan-sticking, exploding, slithering, light-footing, scorching, purifying and wine-pasting.

These days it’s easy to access a wide range of Chinese condiments that can be usefully employed to transform simple everyday ingredients. Chinese cooking wine, for example, is one of those “secret ingredients” that create the authentic flavour you find in a Chinese restaurant. Chinese five-spice powder is a spice blend that is useful in marinades, batters and stir-fries. Crispy fried shallots add a finishing salty crunch to salads and laksa bowls. Dried shiitake mushrooms add an intense umami richness. Rehydrate them in boiling water, then squeeze out the excess water before using.

Soy sauce is undoubtedly the Chinese kitchen’s most ubiquitous seasoning. In Chinese cooking you will often find dark soy sauce, which is a much more intensely flavoured soy, used to stain noodles and proteins a deep mahogany colour, as well as light soy sauce - which can be substituted with regular soy sauce. For everyday cooking, regular or all-purpose soy sauce will cover your bases.

Sesame oil is another very useful flavouring, I often add a small spoonful at the end of cooking as a finishing oil, or mix it with a neutral oil such as grapeseed when I am stir-frying. Sesame oil has a low burn-point so is not suitable for using on its own to fry food. It has such a strong flavour you will only need a teaspoon or two to deliver a pleasing sesame taste. Use too much and it becomes overpowering.

Just one simple ingredient can bring the flavour of a new culture into your everyday life. Wishing you lots of luck this Rabbit year.





Pork and cabbage spring rolls

This tasty, economical filling is also good made with coarsely grated firm tofu, or prawns.

Ready in 50 minutes + cooling

Makes 24





100g vermicelli noodles

1 Tbsp neutral oil, plus extra to fry

1 carrot, peeled and grated

2 cups very finely chopped cabbage

¼ cup water

500g pork mince

3 Tbsp oyster sauce

2 tsp soy sauce or fish sauce

2 tsp caster sugar

½ tsp chicken stock powder (optional)

½ tsp ground black pepper

2 spring onions, very finely chopped

3 Tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish

12 large square spring roll wrappers, cut in half

Sweet chilli sauce or soy vinegar dipping sauce (see below), to serve





Place vermicelli noodles in a bowl, cover with boiling water and allow to soak until softened (about 10 minutes).

While the noodles are soaking, heat 1 Tbsp oil in a deep frying pan. Add carrot, cabbage and water and cook for 1 minute. Add pork, oyster sauce, soy or fish sauce, sugar, stock powder, if using, and pepper and cook, breaking up pork with the back of a spoon until the pork is cooked and cabbage softens. Remove from heat.

Drain noodles well and snip with scissors in a few places to create shorter lengths. Stir into pork and cabbage mixture then set aside, stirring now and then. When the mixture is cool and the liquids are absorbed, stir in spring onion and coriander.

To assemble, place 2 Tbsp of filling along the bottom third of each halved spring roll wrapper. Fold in ends and roll up tightly like a cigar. If not cooking at once, cover and chill for up to 24 hours.

Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry spring rolls in batches until crisp and golden (2 minutes each side). Garnish with coriander and serve with dipping sauce.

You can also oven-bake these spring rolls. Preheat oven to 200C fan bake, place the spring rolls on a baking paper-lined tray and brush or spray liberally with oil. Bake until crisp and golden (10-15 minutes).





Soy vinegar dipping sauce





Ready in 5 minutes

Makes ¾ cup





½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup black Chinese vinegar or rice vinegar

A couple of drops of chilli oil or sesame oil

Spring onion, thinly sliced, to garnish

Sesame seeds, toasted, to garnish





Place soy sauce, vinegar and chilli oil or sesame oil in a jar or bowl and shake or stir to combine. Keeps in the fridge for up to 4 weeks. Garnish with spring onion and sesame seeds before serving.





Whole snapper with black bean sauce. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Whole snapper with black bean sauce





Black bean sauce gives this dish a wonderful depth of flavour. If you don’t have black bean sauce, use miso or oyster sauce.





Ready in 25 minutes

Serves 4





2 Tbsp black bean sauce

2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp sugar

Juice of 1 lime or lemon

1 cleaned and scaled snapper or other white fish (about 1.2kg gutted weight)





BROCCOLINI CASHEW TOSS

2 bunches broccolini or 1 large head of broccoli cut into florets

1⁄2 cup water

1 Tbsp neutral oil

1 tsp soy sauce

1⁄2 cup toasted cashews or almonds





TO GARNISH

2 spring onions, cut into long, thin strips

Slices of lime





Place black bean sauce, ginger, sesame oil, sugar and lime or lemon juice in a bowl and mix to combine.

Layer two large sheets of tin foil on the bench. Place snapper in the centre and cut 3-4 deep slashes in each side. Rub black bean mixture over both sides of fish, rubbing into cavity and gashes. Wrap up tin foil tightly to seal. The snapper can be prepared to this stage and cooked immediately or chilled for up to 8 hours before cooking.

When ready to cook, place fish in its tin foil parcel on to a preheated barbecue and cook over medium heat for 20 minutes, or preheat oven to 200C and bake fish for 20 minutes or until flesh gives without resistance when a wooden skewer is passed through the foil just behind the gills. The eye should also be starting to whiten.

While the fish is cooking, prepare the broccolini cashew toss. Place broccolini or broccoli in a pot with water, neutral oil and soy sauce. Cover and cook until just tender (about 5 minutes). Toss with toasted cashews or almonds.

Place broccolini cashew toss on a serving platter with the fish and spoon over the fish cooking juices. Garnish with spring onions and slices of lime and serve immediately.





Fragrant tender pork belly. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Fragrant tender pork belly

Lemongrass, ginger and star anise, combined with honey and Chinese cooking wine deliver a wonderfully complex flavour to this slow-cooked pork belly.





Ready in 3 hours

Serves 8





4 stalks lemongrass, bruised (or 2 Tbsp chopped)

1.8kg boneless pork belly, skin scored

Salt, to season

4cm piece ginger, very thinly sliced or minced

3 whole star anise

2 Tbsp runny honey

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 cup Chinese cooking wine

3 cups water

2 Tbsp rice vinegar





Preheat oven to 200C. Place lemongrass in the base of a metal roasting dish that fits the pork snugly. Place pork on top, skin side up. Rub salt into the pork skin. Scatter ginger and star anise around the pork.





In a bowl, mix honey with soy sauce and then stir in wine, water and rice vinegar. Pour enough of this liquid to come to just below the pork skin, making sure you don’t get the skin wet. Reserve leftover liquid.





Roast pork in oven for 30 minutes then reduce heat to 150C and continue cooking for 2 hours. Increase heat to 220C, replenish liquid to come to just below the skin again, and roast until skin crackles, about 25 minutes. Lift pork out of the dish and slice to serve. (This is easiest if you turn the pork over so the crackle side is facing downwards on the board.) Strain the juices and serve in a jug.

Match these with ...





by Yvonne Lorkin





(Pork and cabbage spring rolls)

Misty Cove Landmark Series Marlborough Gruner Veltliner 2022 ($20)

When the Misties release a new gruner veltliner (groo-ner velt-leener), I have to remember to be cool about it. Which is tricky, because I’m very much not cool in the first place. It’s such an incredibly lush and lovely thing. One sip and I tend to get a bit sidetracked. I struggle to focus on the task at hand because their apple-centric, peach-packed, fabulously floral style is always intensely frisky, whip-crack crisp and so attractive it’s hard not to get a bit giddy. It’s got sunny day sipping with spring rolls written all over it. Blackmarket.co.nz

(Snapper with black bean sauce)

Forrest Wines Marlborough Semillon 2021 ($28)

Up until 2021, it had been 10 years between bottlings of Forrest semillon in a classic, dry style. I was beginning to think it’d never happen again. Oh the horror! Like Wellington on a good day, nothing beats Marlborough semillon in a great vintage - and this is absolute proof. I love its aromas of freshly baled hay, windfall apples, white peach and dried herbs. The palate is clean and citrus-stacked and stitched together with quartzy minerality and that classic apple note comes forward again on the finish. Dry, crunchy-fresh and fabulously complex, it’s superb with snapper. Or buy two and pop one in the cellar for another seven years. Forrest.co.nz

(Fragrant tender pork belly)

Gladstone Vineyard Wairarapa 340 Blanc 2019 ($45)

I just lurve me a blended white. Like, really love them. To the point of obsession, where people keep a wide berth and try to avoid my gaze in the tasting room. Grown just outside of Carterton, this magical melange shows the soft herbaceousness of sauvignon blanc, the lime and honeysuckle roar of the riesling component, and both are woven together with nashi niceness from a hefty splash of pinot gris. It’s got a smooth, refreshing, lemongrassy mid-palate and solid length of flavour, so with pork belly it’s perfecto! Gladstonevineyard.co.nz











