Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein recipes: Spicy poached fruit, prune and whisky tart, sherry-soaked prunes with white chocolate mousse; Yvonne Lorkin's drinks matches

10 minutes to read
White chocolate mousse with Pedro Ximenez prunes. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

White chocolate mousse with Pedro Ximenez prunes. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By Annabel Langbein

I have two prune plum trees in my orchard, planted with the idea that I would be able to recreate the heady, honeyed caramel-flavoured prunes that you find in the southwest of France, around Agen.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.