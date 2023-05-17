Oven-baked potato, spinach and feta frittata. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography

There appear to be two schools of thought when it comes to Sunday supper. The first is a sit up at the table, family-style affair, where everyone gets together to share a big roast dinner. My sister-in law Debbie, down on the farm in Gisborne, is a staunch follower of the Sunday roast and every Sunday night whoever happens to be around is welcomed for a big traditional roast dinner. What makes it funny is that she and her partner are both vegans. But as a result of their dietary preferences, along with a big leg or shoulder of lamb, there will always be loads of roast vegetables and salads on the table.

Throwing a roast into the oven, along with trays of root vegetables such as carrots, kūmara, potato, onion and beets, is one of the easiest meals to put together. Everything gets cooked in the oven and all you need is some gravy, or a dressing or chutney to bring it all together. A rich herby, garlicky aioli, while less traditional, is a welcome partner for a roast, and easily whizzed up from scratch with a hand wand blender using an egg or a couple of tablespoons of aquafaba, a cup and a quarter of oil, a couple of tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar, salt and pepper, 3 or 4 cloves of garlic and a big handful of parsley. If you’re feeling lazy, just blend the garlic and herbs into some store-bought mayo, Sometimes I like to add some capers and, if I’m not adding the garlic, a big spoonful of Dijon mustard. Make it thicker by adding more oil, or thinner with a little water. I’ll often let the vegetables (no potatoes here, they’re nicest hot and crunchy) cool to room temp then toss through a bag of baby spinach leaves or rocket, pile it on to a platter and drizzle it with aioli (loosened with a little water) or whatever other dressing I have to hand. If there’s room, the roast meat or chicken sits on the side of the platter.

The other school of thought around Sunday evening dining is the one where you get to eat something simple and comforting that doesn’t require a lot of effort or produce a lot of mess or dishes. You eat up at the bench or from a tray on your knees by the fire. The only rules around this kind of Sunday supper is that there are no expectations of anything fancy being served, and no shopping required. This is my kind of Sunday supper. That leftover beef or chicken casserole or bit of slow-cooked lamb or chicken in the fridge becomes the starting point of a great soup - add water, simmer for half an hour, pull out the bones and add chopped greens such as cabbage or silverbeet and some cooked pasta or noodles to bulk it up. If it needs a boost, throw in a spoon of tomato paste and/or some miso. Those bits of cauliflower and broccoli in the bottom of the fridge are transformed into a creamy, crusty golden pasta bake.

Oven-baked potato, spinach and feta frittata





Any combo of fresh or leftover cooked vegetables, some smoked salmon, bacon or ham and cheese can be combined with eggs for a fabulous oven-baked frittata.





Ready in 1 hour

6-8 large cooked potatoes, diced

1 cup cooked chopped spinach

150g feta, crumbled

1 red pepper or 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

10-12 eggs

½ cup milk or cream

1 tsp salt & grinds of pepper

½ cup chopped fresh soft herbs, e.g. parsley, basil, chives

Preheat oven to 180C. Grease a 32cm x 23cm baking dish with butter or line with baking paper to cover base and sides.

Spread the potatoes on the base, cover with spinach, sprinkle with feta and top with pepper or tomatoes.

Beat the eggs lightly with milk or cream, salt and pepper. Mix in herbs and pour over vegetables. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake until set and lightly golden (50-60 minutes).

Serve warm or cool. Accompany with crisp green salad.

Garlicky potato gratin. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography





Garlicky potato gratin





Serve this with a crisp green salad dressed with a tangy vinaigrette. I don’t add any cheese but feel free to do so if you want. Using a hand wand blender to blitz the garlic with the milk gives an extra creamy texture.





Ready in 1½ hours

1.2kg floury potatoes

3-4 fat garlic cloves, crushed to a fine paste with a little salt

4 cups milk

½ tsp grated nutmeg

40g butter

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Peel and thinly slice the floury potatoes. Layer in a large, buttered baking dish, seasoning with salt and pepper between layers.

Mix the garlic with milk and grated nutmeg. Pour over potatoes, dot with butter, cover and bake for 50 minutes.

Speedy mac and cauli cheese. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography

Speedy mac and cauli cheese

Any combo of vegetables and pasta works well with a cheesy white sauce. My mother used to make it with cooked sliced potatoes in place of the pasta and use asparagus when it was in season. Sometimes I use a mix of two or three different cheeses, or some chilli.





Ready in 30 minutes

2 cups dry macaroni

½ head cauliflower and 1 small head broccoli, cut into small florets

180g ham diced, or bacon rashers diced and cooked until crisp

4 cups white sauce, see below

3 cups grated tasty cheese

4 handfuls baby spinach leaves or other greens, optional

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to the boil and add macaroni, cauliflower and broccoli. Bring back to the boil and cook for 2 minutes less than the packet instructions for the pasta.

Drain and mix in white sauce, ham or bacon, nutmeg, spinach and 2 cups of the cheese.

Tip into a baking dish and top with remaining cheese and breadcrumbs.

Place under a preheated grill and cook until golden (about 5 minutes). Serve at once.

WHITE SAUCE

Heat 70g butter and ½ cup flour. Once melted, stir over heat for about a minute. Add a pinch of nutmeg and 2 tsp Dijon mustard. Gradually whisk in 4 cups milk, stirring until a thick smooth sauce is produced. Season to taste (sauce should be well seasoned if it is to have other ingredients such as seafood, chicken, vegetables, etc added). Sauce thickens as it cools. Makes 4 cups. Cover top of sauce with cling film or baking paper to prevent a skin forming and it drying out. Sauce will keep in the fridge for 3-4 days.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Oven-baked potato, spinach & feta frittata)

Carrick Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($28)

Glory be to the creator. Of this sensational sauvignon blanc. Who happens to be winemaker Rosie Menzies. A long, slow fermentation in older oak barrels followed by a nine-month settle-down snooze, has created an incredibly elegant, soothing, ever-so-slightly smoky sauvignon with luscious lemongrass and elderflower layers and a vibrant, vanilla-laced core. If you don’t like the squinty acidity or powerful passionfruitiness of our more commercial sauvignon blanc, then you definitely need to taste this. It’s a superb thing to sip, especially with this fantastic frittata, because it’s a sauvignon out on its own.

Carrick.co.nz

(Speedy mac and cauli cheese)

Sunshine Brewing Cyclone Gabri Ale Red IPA 440ml ($10)

The act of hoovering through a heaping plate of mac and cheese is only made more heavenly by the sipping of a rich, red-berry toned, cleansing, autumnal-styled ale. So why not give yourself some more feel-goods by making it this robust, red IPA roaring with malty magic and hoppy intensity. Just 200 cases were brewed (only when the local council gave Sunshine Brewery permission to use water) as a first-of-its-kind charity fundraising beer with the sole focus of assisting Gisborne & East Coast farmers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. All components of the brew have been donated. The malts from Gladfield Malt, hops from NZ Hops, yeasts from Lallemand, the labels from Label & Litho and the cans were purchased by Property Brokers Rural. All proceeds from sales of the beer will go to the Gisborne Tairāwhiti Farming Recovery Fund (GTFRF), a local organisation set up specifically to make sure the money gets to the right people. One hundred per cent of all donations go to the farmers to help them rebuild and recover, with no admin costs.

Sunshinebrewing.co.nz

(Garlicky potato gratin)

Ara Marlborough Pinot Gris 2022 ($15-$19)

I can’t even look at a potato without fantasising about slicing them wafer-thin, layering them, drowning them in cheese and cream and roasting them to bubbly oblivion. To distract myself I’ll pour something ultra-fresh and fanging with crisp apple, pear and nashi niceness. Hints of honey and soft quince characters make this wine both cloak and cut through all the carby, fatty fabulousness that gorgeous gratins like this are famous for. Yum!

Available in supermarkets.