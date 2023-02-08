Classic chocolate chip cookies. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography





In the 1980s, Aerolineas Argentinas established a direct flight from Auckland to Buenos Aires. The Argentine Tourism Department was keen to promote their amazing country, so in 1987 I was invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to write a travel story for the newly minted New Zealand magazine, Cuisine. Ted, at that time my live-in beau, paid his own way to come along too. We were greeted by a limo and a driver and escorted to The Alvear Palace Hotel, one of Buenos Aires’ most charming old-world hotels, where a vast swaddled suite awaited us.

The next morning, during our meeting to go over our action-packed schedule, the woman organising our trip advised that she had a “VERY SPECIAL” event for us - we were to be hosted for lunch by the country’s most famous chef and restaurant entrepreneur, El Gato, at his Country Club on the outskirts of the city. El Gato, I thought to myself … when I was living in Buzios in Brazil, back in 1982, my Argentinian neighbour, and good friend, was called El Gato. Could it be the same person? The El Gato I knew was not, as far as I was aware, anyone at all famous.

We rocked up for lunch and when I got out of the car, there waiting to greet us was my old neighbour from Brazil. “La Gordita [the chubby one],” he shrieked (I got very plump during my croissant-making days in Buzios), “It is you, how can this be?”

The first bottle of champagne slipped down over some delicious hors d’oeuvres and then Ted proposed. Would I be his wife? I deferred - he had proposed to me before but I never thought of myself as a marrying kind of gal. Ted disappeared to the kitchen to confer with El Gato over his dilemma, returning with another bottle of champagne. More light and delicious food arrived. A further proposal was proffered and met by another deferral. By around 5pm we had polished off yet another bottle of champagne and I was feeling decidedly tipsy. Ted saw his chance and asked me again. It was third time lucky.“YES!” Ted roared. El Gato emerged from the kitchen to join us. “So she finally said yes,” he said, pouring himself a glass of champagne. “Now it’s time to party.” Ted and I squeezed into the back of El Gato’s two-door Mercedes and we were off. We visited each of his restaurants for a toast at each one, finally arriving at around 1am for dinner at his 12th most ritzy restaurant in La Recoleta with Diego Maradona’s manager (who gifted me a DM watch), Miss Argentina and her even more glamorous girlfriend. I was feeling very much the wallflower in the company of these exquisitely beautiful women, but my new fiance never took his eyes off me.

Thirty-five years on, we both still look forward to Valentine’s Day.

Celebrate the day of love this year with some chocolatey treats.





Classic chocolate chip cookies

This is one of those classic Kiwi recipes, handed down from my grandmother to my mother and then to me. I add more condensed milk than my mother’s recipe, as I like the way it makes the biscuits shorter and more sturdy. Don’t be tempted to sub in chocolate chips, you want nuggets of dark chocolate, created by chopping chocolate roughly.





Ready in 30 minutes

Makes about 70





500g butter

1 cup sugar

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

A few drops vanilla essence

4 1⁄2 cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

500g dark chocolate (at least 60 per cent cocoa solids), chopped into chunks, not too small





Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Beat butter and sugar until creamy.

Beat in the condensed milk and vanilla. Stir in dry ingredients and chopped chocolate.

Chill. Roll into large walnut-sized balls and place on cold, greased oven trays, allowing some room to spread.

Flatten with the palm of your hand. Bake for 15-20 minutes until lightly golden.

Cool, then remove from trays and store in an airtight container.

Pear, ginger and chocolate friands. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Pear, ginger and chocolate friands

These are possibly the simplest thing you’ll ever bake – no mixer needed, just a bowl and a spoon. I’ve made this recipe gluten-free, but it works just as well with plain flour instead of rice flour if you aren’t worried about gluten.





Ready in 40 minutes

Makes 8





1½ cups icing sugar, plus extra to dust

½ cup rice flour

1 cup ground almonds

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

5 egg whites

180g butter, melted and cooled

1 large pear, quartered and each quarter cut in half

8 squares dark chocolate

1 cup creme fraiche, to serve (optional)





Preheat oven to 160C fan bake and grease 8 muffin or friand pans.

Sift icing sugar into a mixing bowl, add rice flour and ground almonds and stir to combine. Make a well in the centre, add lemon zest, egg whites and melted butter and stir until evenly combined.

Divide mixture between prepared tins and top each with a chocolate square and a wedge of pear. Bake until golden brown and set (25-30 minutes). Allow to stand in tins for 5 minutes before turning out on to a wire rack to cool.

Dust with extra icing sugar and serve with creme fraiche if desired.





Chocolate sponge roll. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Chocolate sponge roll

This gorgeous chocolate roll, studded with dried figs and filled with a raspberry cream makes a knock-out dessert.





Ready in 35 minutes plus standing

Serves 8





3 eggs, separated

½ cup caster sugar

6 Tbsp cornflour

1 Tbsp flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 Tbsp cocoa

1½ cups finely chopped soft dried figs

300ml cream, softly whipped

¾ cup raspberries, fresh or frozen, thawed

Icing sugar, to dust





Preheat oven to 190C. Grease a 30cm x 24cm sponge roll tin and line the base with baking paper.

Place egg whites in a clean bowl and beat to soft peaks, then beat in sugar until dissolved (about 2 minutes).

Beat in egg yolks.

Sift together cornflour, flour, baking powder and cocoa and gently fold into the egg mixture using large scooping movements with a big, flat spoon. Gently fold in figs. Spread mixture into prepared tin and bake until the centre springs back when gently pressed (about 20 minutes).

Allow to cool in tin for a few minutes before turning out onto a clean tea towel and removing the baking paper. With one long side facing you, roll up tea towel and sponge to make a log shape. Allow to cool.

The cooked, unfilled sponge can be prepared in advance and will keep in an airtight container for a couple of days.

When ready to fill, unwrap roll carefully. Stir together whipped cream and most of the raspberries and spread along length of sponge. Re-roll into log shape. Serve dusted with icing sugar and sprinkled with the remaining raspberries.

Store in the fridge in a covered container for up to 48 hours.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

Batched x Stolen Girlfriends Club Espresso Martini ($69)

If your first instinct, when spying a beautiful bikkie, is to boil the kettle and roar into a Gregg’s Red Ribbon Roast, then just taihoa a tick. This isn’t just any old cookie, oh no. It deserves thought. And consideration. And booze. So while you’re whipping up a batch of these chewy, chocolate chip champions, pop a bottle of this limited-edition collab with Marc Moore of Stolen Girlfriends Club in the fridge. A huge espresso martini fan himself, Marc applied the SGC aesthetic of romance and rebellion to channel a custom illustration on every bottle. So when the cookies have cooled enough to not scorch your tongue, pour this martini mix into a container of crushed ice, shake it until your elbows explode, then pour it into a fat-bottomed glass and glug happily as you wolf down every crumb.

premiumliquor.co.nz





Church Road Grand Reserve Noble Pinot Gris 2021 ($30 375ml)

If, like me, you have a penchant for pears and a craving for chocolate, then welcome, you’re among friands. Crafted from pinot gris grown in Crownthorpe, in rock-choked river terraces west of Hastings, where the stones are so large the locals call them “Matapiro swedes”, this rich yet beautifully balanced sweet treat boasts buckets of baked pear, honeyed citrus and hints of hazelnut praline. It’s creamy enough to also coil around anything chocolatey, and alongside its caramelised intensity it’s also got more zippy acidity than a mandarin in a Michael Jackson jacket. And his jackets had LOTS of zips…

church-road.com

The Black Chook Sparkling Shiraz NV ($25)

I absolutely adore a good, Aussie sparkling shiraz with anything remotely chocolatey. It’s a sweet-yet-spicy, ferociously fruity, fizzy red wine designed to be consumed chilled. Now that may sound odd to some, but believe me, when you’ve spent a hot, dusty day in the Outback, fending off goannas and rabid tree-bunnies, it’s pretty much the most corka, rippa, cracka, pearla, bonza, grouse thing to sip. Made by talented winemaker Ben Riggs, this wine has intense plum, pepper and blackberry aromas, a rich, smooth spritzy texture and a robust, fruity finish.

Widely available in supermarkets.















