Annabel Langbein: Recipes for rugby-watching finger food. Tuna dip, sausage rolls and meatballs. Yvonne Lorkin's drinks matches.

By Annabel Langbein
7 mins to read
Nicoise tuna dip. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography

We were tasting wine in a little co-operative in the northwest of France, late one Friday afternoon. It was getting on to closing time and I could see the sommelier was less than impressed with

