Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Annabel Langbein recipes for Mother’s Day. Flapjacks, cranberry chocolate truffle cake, almond biscuits

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
7 mins to read
Aunty Dee's crisp almond biscuits. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Aunty Dee's crisp almond biscuits. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media



Tenderness is a pleasing attribute. In food, we often use the word “tender” to describe something soft, easily broken and sliced. Additionally, in the sympathetic sense of the noun, there’s an implicit sense

Astrid’s flapjacks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Louise’s cranberry chocolate truffle cake

Aunty Dee’s crisp almond biscuits

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle

The Many Faces of King Lear

The Many Faces of King Lear

From Brian Cox to Glenda Jackson, some famous faces who have portrayed Shakespeare's King Lear over the past three decades.