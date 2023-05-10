Aunty Dee's crisp almond biscuits. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media









Tenderness is a pleasing attribute. In food, we often use the word “tender” to describe something soft, easily broken and sliced. Additionally, in the sympathetic sense of the noun, there’s an implicit sense of care and thoughtfulness. I think of tenderness because tomorrow, May 14, is Mother’s Day, and never is the quality of tenderness more apparent than between a mother and a child.

One might question why we still have days like Mother’s Day, when the traditional roles of mothers and fathers have been thrown into the mixer, but the mere fact of childbirth is still a miracle that remains (at this point in time anyway) the exclusive joy of women. In the heartbeat of the rhythm of humanity, we find love, compassion, and tenderness. And learning. Whether it’s knowing how to sew a button on your shirt, darn a sock, plant a potato, cook a healthy dinner, or bake some bread, these are skills we pass on to our children to help them to live well, whatever the circumstances in their lives ahead. The lexicon of family recipes (such as Dad’s roast chicken, Mum’s speedy fish bake) that are often written up and handed out when kids leave the nest, offers not just a toolkit of skills but an anchoring sense of home and family.

For many children, cooking starts out with learning how to bake. The simple mixing of a pancake or a cookie dough yields such pleasing rewards. There’s a sense of achievement and success, along with the satisfying feeling of bringing pleasure to others, and all with little more than flour, sugar, butter and eggs. Unlike gardening, which takes a long time before you get to savour your efforts, and sewing, which can be fiddly and time-consuming, cooking happens fast and has the major bonus of becoming a product you get to eat and enjoy.

The kitchen might look like a bomb has gone off after the kids have been let loose in there but, when they’re whipping up a treat for Mum, it’s more than worth the mess. Even if the results might taste a little tough and chewy, you can be sure there’s tenderness at their heart.

Astrid’s flapjacks

These thick, tender flapjacks make a great brekkie to serve Mum in bed on Mother’s Day. They’re delicious topped with grilled bacon, sliced bananas and maple syrup. These flapjacks can be made in advance and reheated in the oven or microwave. The mixture can be prepared in a food processor.

Astrid's flapjacks. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Ready in 20 minutes, plus standing

Makes 12 (serves 4)





2 eggs, separated

2 cups milk

1⁄3 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 cups plain flour

4 tsp baking powder

1⁄2 tsp salt

Flavourless oil (e.g. grapeseed) or butter for frying





Beat egg yolks (reserve the whites), milk, sugar and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder and salt, add to egg mixture and beat until smooth. Stand for at least 15 minutes or up to 3 hours in the fridge. Whisk egg whites to soft peaks and gently fold into mixture.

Heat a lightly oiled frying pan. Ladle batter into pan, 2-3 at a time, and cook over a medium heat for a couple of minutes.

Flip flapjacks to cook other side once the bubbles that form on the top start to pop. Transfer cooked flapjacks to a rack and reoil the pan between batches.





Louise’s cranberry chocolate truffle cake

This rich, decadent slice takes a tangent on a traditional biscuit crumb fudge cake with the addition of some crumbed cake or sponge. If desired, you can add ½ cup of nuts as well to the mixture – chopped macadamia or almonds are a great match.

Chocolate truffle slice. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Ready in 20 minutes + 1 hour setting

Makes 30 small pieces





125g butter

2 Tbsp caster sugar

¼ cup sweetened condensed milk

2 Tbsp golden syrup

250g dark chocolate, broken up

1 heaped Tbsp good quality cocoa

250g packet plain sweet biscuits, crushed to a rough crumb

2 packed cups chocolate cake crumbs or crumbed chocolate sponge

2 Tbsp orange or apple juice

1 cup dried cranberries

ICING

250g dark chocolate, melted

½ cup cream





In a saucepan heat butter, sugar, condensed milk, golden syrup and dark chocolate, stirring until chocolate is melted.

Take off the heat and add cocoa and half the biscuits and mix until evenly combined. Add the rest of the biscuits plus the remaining ingredients and mix well.

Press firmly into a 30 x 24cm sponge roll tin.

To ice, melt dark chocolate and mix with with cream. Spread over the cake. Allow to set.

Cut with a sharp hot knife. Store in the fridge in an airtight container for 7-10 days.





Aunty Dee’s crisp almond biscuits

This is one of first things I ever learned to bake as a small child. If you like your biscuits thin and really crispy, bake these for 5 minutes, flatten them again with a fork and continue baking until golden.

Aunty Dee's crisp almond biscuits. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography

Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 50





50 whole almonds

225g butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp almond essence

2 3⁄4 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

Slivered almonds for decoration





Place almonds in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave to cool and then slip off the skins.

While almonds are cooling, preheat oven to 150C fan bake.

Beat butter and sugar until creamy. Add egg and almond essence then the sifted dry ingredients. Mix well.

Roll into small balls and place on a greased tray with space between.

Use the palm of your hand to flatten each ball to about 5mm thick. Press an almond in the centre of each biscuit.

Bake for 10-15 minutes until pale gold and crisp. Cool, then store in an airtight container.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Astrid’s Flapjacks)

Deutz Limited Edition Prestige Marlborough Cuvee 2017 ($29-$33)

Here’s a fact. Deutz, the brand, was started when German immigrants (Messrs Deutz & Geldermann) moved to France in 1838 and began making Champagne. A century and a half later a deal was done with Montana Wines to craft Champagne-quality bubbles in Marlborough and the rest is a history littered with gold medals. Produced from a blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier grown in the Wairau Valley, it’s a rich, smooth, cashew-crammed style with licks of lemon, brioche and biscuity characters. Classy, stylish and incredibly smashable. Thegoodwine.co.nz

(Cranberry Chocolate Truffle Slice)

Pirramimma McLaren Vale Sparkling Shiraz NV ($24-$25)

If you’ve never experienced the eye-rollingly excellent joy of sipping great sparkling shiraz, then here’s your chance. Rich, velvety, stacked with fruitcake spices and saturated with blackcurrant and pepper-dusted deliciousness, this frisky, fabulous fizz works perfectly with anything chocolate-y and truffle-y and cranberry-y. This slice has a soft, biscuity mouthfeel makes the subtle smoke notes in this sparkling wine even more matchy-matchy. Pop it in the fridge for 45 minutes, get out the good flutes and prepare to giddy up. Thegoodwine.co.nz





(Aunty Dee’s Crisp Almond Biscuits)

Lindauer Special Reserve Brut Cuvee ($15-$18)

This wine should really be given national treasure status and if I were journalist Hayden Donnell, I’d be taking it to Te Papa! (Niche reference - just google it.) Why? Because it’s so criminally good and always over-delivers for the dosh. It’s also quite the most beautiful, bikkie-nibbling thing to sip when flavours of almond are at play. With its creamy, lemony, nutty nuances, whiffs of roast nectarine and freshly baked bread, it’s a soothing, richly-structured sparkling wine that calms any farm. And let’s be honest, it’s way more fabulous to dunk your crispy almond biscuit into your bubbly than into a boring old cuppa, right?

Widely available in supermarkets.























