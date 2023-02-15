Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein recipes: Chicken yakitori, Moroccan chicken kebabs, Lemony chicken skewers; Yvonne Lorkin’s drinks matches

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
7 mins to read
Lemony chicken skewers. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lemony chicken skewers. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media


We’ve become so accustomed to having the flavours of the world at our fingertips it’s hard to imagine anything different. How dull cooking would be without a pantry stashed with fish sauce, tahini, chilli

Chicken yakitori

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Moroccan chicken kebabs

Lemony chicken skewers with creamy coriander sauce

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle