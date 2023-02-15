Lemony chicken skewers. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





We’ve become so accustomed to having the flavours of the world at our fingertips it’s hard to imagine anything different. How dull cooking would be without a pantry stashed with fish sauce, tahini, chilli oil, capers, tamari, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, chipotle powder, Dijon mustard, sesame oil, et al.

It’s not as if you’re going to use them all at once (imagine how vile that would taste) but a grating of ginger, a splash of sesame oil and tamari here, or some yoghurt, tahini, cumin and lemon there, will transform that simple chicken breast or plain little potato into a completely different flavour. And this is what makes the business of everyday cooking so interesting - the metamorphosis of simple seasonal ingredients, into something that tastes a little exotic. Give a nod to Spain with a pinch of smoked paprika and some chorizo, or to Thailand with garlic, chillies, fish sauce and lime … you can eat your way around the globe with a just handful of complimentary flavours.

Before you start waving your finger and talking about culinary appropriation, this is not about trying to make an authentic dish and claiming it your own. You are never going to replicate the authentic taste of a barbecued Greek lamb kebab eaten on the side of a dusty road on a mirage-inducing day when the scent of wild herbs fills the air - tiny pieces of scraggly lamb imbued in a rich smoky wood-grilled haze, tangy with lemon and salt, so lip-smackingly good. Or one of those sizzling, caramelised-on-the-edges chicken satays, fragrant with lemongrass and lime smothered with a spicy peanut sauce that you sleuthed your way, like a hungry bloodhound, through the backstreets of Penang to find. It’s about appreciating the rich diversity of ingredients that are now so readily available and using them in ways that make the food you cook taste interesting, delicious, and, from day to day, actually different.

Pretty much every cuisine in the world offers tasty little skewers of bearbecued meat, seafood or chicken that are often served in a wrap of flatbread, atop a crunchy salad or a bowl of rice or noodles. The shish kebab of Turkey is the world’s most famous kebab and is most commonly made with lamb, sometimes layered with peppers and eggplant. Greek lamb souvlaki are often served on pita breads with yoghurt and cucumber raita while Japanese yakitori are made with all different cuts of chicken and glazed with a soy-based sauce.

Cooking on sticks and skewers also makes a little go a long way, and more expensive protein can be extended with vegetables like peppers and zucchini. Break the ice at a barbecue by getting everyone to cook their own meat, chicken or fish on skewers. It’s such a sociable way to cook. Mix and match meats or seafood with marinades and dipping sauces of your choice and soak wooden skewers or disposable chopsticks in water for half an hour before use to reduce burning.





Chicken yakitori. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography

Chicken yakitori

It is important to choose a non-corrosive container when marinating, as acidic ingredients in the marinade can react with some metals. Use stainless steel, plastic, glass or a clean plastic bag. If you don’t have sake, you can use a medium sherry.





Ready in 20 minutes

Makes 16-18 skewers





1⁄2 cup sake

1⁄4 cup soy sauce

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp sugar

12 boneless free-range chicken thighs or 4 skinned breasts, diced in 2cm pieces

6 spring onions cut in 2cm lengths or 1 green pepper cut in wedges





WASABI DIPPING SAUCE

1⁄2 cup mirin or sweet sherry

1⁄2 cup soy sauce

1 tsp wasabi powder or 1⁄2 tsp wasabi paste









Combine the sake, soy sauce, ginger and sugar in a bowl or clean plastic bag and mix through the diced chicken. Marinate in the fridge for at least 6 hours and up to 24 hours.

Remove chicken from marinade and thread 3-4 pieces on to soaked wooden skewers, alternating with pieces of spring onion.

Heat the mirin or sherry and then remove from heat and ignite. When the flames have died down, stir in the soy sauce and bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Grill the skewers over high heat, for about 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through, basting once or twice with dipping sauce during cooking. Transfer cooked skewers to a serving plate and accompany with dipping sauce in a small bowl.

Moroccan chicken kebabs. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Moroccan chicken kebabs





Yoghurt makes a great marinade base as it tenderises at the same time as carrying flavours.





Ready in 20 minutes plus marinating

Makes 18-24, serves 8-10





12 boneless, skinless chicken thighs or 4 skinless breasts

4 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup natural yoghurt

2 Tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

2-3 tsp ras el hanout or Moroccan spice mix

1 tsp soft brown sugar

Salt and white pepper, to taste





Cut each chicken thigh into 8 strips, place in a bowl or clean plastic bag with all other ingredients and mix through to coat evenly. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

Thread 4-5 pieces of chicken on to each of 18-24 metal skewers or soaked wooden skewers or chopsticks and grill over a medium heat for 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through, or bake in an oven preheated to 240C fan bake until the juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife (about 10-15 minutes).

Lemony chicken skewers. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lemony chicken skewers with creamy coriander sauce

The simple marinade and dipping sauce used here with chicken are also delicious with lamb.





Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 6





12 free-range chicken thighs or 4 skinless chicken breasts

Juice of 1 lemon

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp rosemary leaves

Salt and ground black pepper

CREAMY CORIANDER SAUCE

1 cup Greek-style yoghurt

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 limes

½ tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp turmeric

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh coriander leaves

About 1 tsp very finely chopped red chilli, to taste





To make the sauce, stir together the yoghurt, mayonnaise, lime zest and juice, salt, sugar, garlic, ginger, turmeric, coriander leaves and red chilli, to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Cut chicken on the diagonal into finger-thick (1cm) slices. Place in a bowl with the lemon juice, olive oil, rosemary leaves and salt and pepper and toss to coat. Thread 4-5 pieces of chicken on to each of 18-24 metal skewers or soaked wooden skewers or chopsticks and grill over a medium heat for 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through, or bake in an oven preheated to 240C fan bake until the juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife (about 10-15 minutes).

Serve with creamy coriander sauce. Any remaining sauce will keep in the fridge for several days.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Chicken yakitori)

Rockburn Stolen Kiss Central Otago Rosé 2022 ($32)

The rich, umami-saturated, Japanese-y flavours of these champion little chook-bites cry out for the ripe cherry and creaming soda salubriousness of this classic Central Otago icon. The Stolen Kiss has refreshing, soothing berry brulee and spun candy characters that wrap around the caramelised soy notes in these sticky treats sensationally well.

rockburn.co.nz

(Moroccan chicken kebabs)

Yealands Reserve Marlborough Pinot Gris 2022 ($19)





Stacked with summer flowers, anise, nashi and ginger-laced, soothing spices on the nose, it has a rich, creamy, leesy, feel to it and roars with red pear notes on the finish. Stylish and showing superb fruit purity, it’s refreshing yet richly structured and a satisfying sip that’ll wow the crowds.

yealandswinecellar.co.nz

(Lemony chicken skewers)

Invivo X SJP Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 ($20)

Lumping crisp, citrussy flavours with herbaceous, aromatic, coriander on a chicken-jammed stick is one of life’s loveliest things. So pair all that goodness with an equally deserving drink like the Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker sauvignon. It’s crammed with classic capsicum, passionfruit, bruised basil and layers of lime-laden loveliness. Delicious tropical tension adds to its terrificness.

invivowines.com



