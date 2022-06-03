Voyager 2021 media awards
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: pea, salmon and spinach frittata, tuna sandwiches, and ginger zucchini loaf

8 minutes to read
Pea, salmon and spinach frittata. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By Annabel Langbein

A few weekends ago we took a family hike for a day on the Routeburn Track. We drove from Glenorchy up to the Routeburn car park, popped our picnic into a day pack, slapped on

