Letting kids loose in the kitchen requires a flexible attitude and considerable stamina. Chaos, mess, creations that may not even be edible (baking soda used in place of baking powder, salt instead of sugar - you get my drift), these are all outcomes that may well come to play. But if you are prepared not to let anything faze you, and allow children into your sacred domain, then, with a little planning and guidance, they can have a lot of fun, and along the way develop confidence and some useful skills.

American food educator Michael Pollan’s famous quote, “Eat all the junk food you want - as long as you cook it yourself. That way, it’ll be less junky, and you won’t eat it every day because it’s a lot of work,” is unlikely to be something most of us can achieve 100 per cent of the time, but it’s certainly worth aspiring to. Especially when you start to consider how processed food and fast food have overtaken our diets.

Since the 1960s, rates of home cooking have dropped by half, while obesity soars. Being able to just rip open a packet and consume those delicious chocolate biscuits or dial up a pizza or reach into the freezer for the icecream container requires a lot less effort than were you to make the biscuit or the pizza or the icecream from scratch. If we had to make every single thing we eat - the bread and cereal we have for breakfast, the sushi or pie we eat for lunch, the fries, the burgers, the icecream, the cookies and so on, there’s little doubt that we would be consuming a lot fewer calories every day. We would not have enough time to make all these things.

Not surprisingly, in those cultures where the tradition of home cooking is still strong and children grow up with a toolkit of cooking skills to take into their own lives, there are lower rates of obesity.

The messaging of food marketers would have us believe that cooking is drudgery and a chore best left to the professionals, that we don’t have time to cook, and our time is too important to be spent preparing food. The plethora of cooking shows on our screens showing highly skilled chefs performing amazing culinary feats have actually reduced our confidence, not increased it.

This is why it is so important that kids grow up seeing cooking as something fun and enjoyable. Getting them in the kitchen when they are still young, to mix and stir, roll and bake, is such an easy way to build a sense of success as well as confidence.

I’m a great fan of getting kids started in the kitchen with some home baking. There’s a win-win in cooking something that tastes good, that you can share and bring pleasure to others as well as yourself. You can feel useful and successful at the same time. And yes, part of the work of cooking is cleaning up the mess you’ve made.





The ultimate chocolate brownie





Ask people what’s in this deliciously moreish brownie and they’ll never guess my secret ingredient – dates! As well as making this brownie extra fudgy and rich, they make it better for you. This is one of those great recipes that doesn’t require a mixer - it all happens in one pot.





Ready in 1 hour

Makes 20-30 pieces





2 packed cups chopped dates

1 cup water

1 tsp baking soda

200g butter, diced

4 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

1½ cups sugar

1 cup cocoa, sifted

1 cup flour (can be gluten-free)

½ tsp baking powder

250g dark chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate

1 Tbsp cocoa, to dust (optional)





Preheat oven to 160C fan bake and line a 30cm x 24cm slice tin with baking paper.

Combine dates, water and baking soda in a small pot and bring to a boil. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, remove from heat and mash until dates are pulpy. Add butter and stir until melted. Mix in the eggs and vanilla until well combined. Stir in the sugar, then add the cocoa, flour and baking powder and stir until smooth. Lastly stir in the chocolate chips or chunks.

Smooth into prepared tin and bake until it is set in the middle and begins to come away from the sides of the tin (about 50 minutes). Cool before cutting into squares and dusting with cocoa, if desired.

Stored in an airtight container, it will keep for up to 2 weeks.

Shrewsbury biscuits. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Shrewsbury biscuits

These are such a pretty biscuit and easy to make. The original recipe comes from Shrewsbury, in the UK county of Shropshire.





Ready in 40 mins

Makes 15 double biscuits





180g butter, at room temperature

½ cup icing sugar, plus extra to dust

1 tsp vanilla extract or ½ tsp vanilla paste

1¼ cups flour (can be gluten-free)

½ cup custard powder

½ cup raspberry jam





Preheat oven to 150C fan bake and line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

Beat butter, icing sugar and vanilla until pale and creamy. Sift in flour and custard powder and mix to form a very soft dough – initially it will look crumbly but when you press it together it should form a soft, pliable dough.

Roll out dough thinly (a little under 5mm) on a lightly floured bench and cut out 6cm-diameter round shapes, re-rolling leftover dough as you go. Use small star cutters to cut star shapes out of half of the biscuits. Place biscuits and stars on the prepared trays. Bake until set and dry on the top (about 20 minutes).

Cool on the trays then spread each whole biscuit with 1½ teaspoons raspberry jam and place a star-cut biscuit on top. Dust with icing sugar and store in an airtight container with baking paper between the layers.

Homemade lemonade. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Homemade lemonade

This tangy syrup offers a welcome substitute for store-bought fizzy drinks. It’s a great thing to make while lemons are in season and it will happily keep in the fridge for months.





Ready in 10 mins + chilling

Makes 5 cups of concentrate





3 cups sugar

3 cups water

2 tsp citric or tartaric acid

1½ cups lemon juice

Water or soda water, chilled, to serve





Place the sugar, water and citric or tartaric acid in a large pot and bring to a simmer, stirring until the sugar is fully dissolved. Stir in lemon juice.





Remove from heat and allow to cool. Pour into sterilised bottles, seal with sterilised lids and store in the fridge.

This concentrate will last for months. Dilute to taste with water or soda water (about 1 part cordial to 4-5 parts water or soda water) before serving.