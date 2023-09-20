Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein on encouraging kids to bake: brownies, Shrewsbury biscuits and lemonade

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
6 mins to read
The ultimate chocolate brownie. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

The ultimate chocolate brownie. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media


Letting kids loose in the kitchen requires a flexible attitude and considerable stamina. Chaos, mess, creations that may not even be edible (baking soda used in place of baking powder, salt instead of sugar

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The ultimate chocolate brownie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Shrewsbury biscuits

Homemade lemonade

Latest from Lifestyle