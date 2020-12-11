Annabel Langbein: Meringue traditions for Christmas fare. Pavlovas and tortes, berry coulis

Layered Meringue Torte. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Christmas is one time of the year when obsessions about diets and sugar and what might be good or bad for us can be forgotten. Sweet YEE-HAH. Bring it on.

Growing up, our Christmas desserts rotated between meringues sandwiched with cream and served with a big bowl of berries; and pavlova garnished with cream and berries. Often there would be vanilla icecream, occasionally homemade cassata. Sometimes someone would try and fob us off with a trifle but it was never welcome. Without some kind of meringue fix it just didn't feel like Christmas.

I would have been about 5 when I first started to help our mother make meringues - I can still recall the sense of awe watching gloopy clear egg whites and gritty white sugar crystals transform into this ethereal white cloud of white sweetness. Licking the beater and the bowl was so worth waiting for.

There are a few useful things to understand about the alchemy of egg whites and sugar that apply whether you are making meringues or pav or anything in between. Egg whites are rich in protein. When whipped, these proteins uncoil and then link back up again, creating a web that traps and holds air. When the egg whites are at room temperature the process takes less time and you get more volume. Cold eggs are easier to separate, so separate the eggs while they are cold, then let the whites stand at room temperature for 15-20 minutes before beating.

Sugar coats the proteins and makes them glossy and stable. Adding a little acid, like vinegar or lemon juice, or a pinch of cream of tartar also helps strengthen the proteins so they don't collapse while baking. The enemy of meringue is fat - of which egg yolk contains a great deal. Fat will stop your egg whites from foaming and making a meringue. This is why you have to be incredibly fussy about not getting even a skerrick of yolk in the whites. Use three bowls- one to crack the white into, one to put the drained yolk into and one (the beater bowl) to put the clean white into. If a yolk breaks as you separate, start again and wash the bowl before you start over. Be fussy, too, that both the bowl and the beater are clean and don't have any residues of butter or cream. If adding nuts, fold them in carefully, right at the end. If you over-mix, the nut oils will deflate the meringue.

Avoid making any kind of a meringue on a humid day as sugar's ability to absorb moisture from the air makes the mixture soft and it's almost impossible to achieve thick, stiff peaks. Humidity may also cause some soft meringues to weep or crisp meringues to soften once baked.

Layered meringue torte

This looks super-fancy but is very easily put together. The cooked meringue discs will keep in a sealed container for a week.

Ready in 1½ hours plus chilling

Serves 10-12

6 egg whites

1½ cups caster sugar

A pinch of salt

1 tsp white wine vinegar

Vanilla cream

2½ cups (600ml) cream

¼ cup icing sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp orange liqueur or other liqueur (optional)

3 punnets raspberries, blueberries and/or sliced strawberries

Preheat oven to 130C. Line 3 baking trays with baking paper and mark a 22cm circle on each (use a plate as a guide).

Place egg whites in the clean bowl of an electric mixer and beat until they form soft peaks when the beater is lifted from the bowl. Beat in sugar and salt until the mixture forms stiff peaks and the sugar is fully dissolved. Fold through the vinegar.

Divide between the three circles and spread out evenly. Bake for 60 minutes then turn off the heat and leave to cool in the oven with the door slightly open. The meringues can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.

To make the vanilla cream, whisk cream to soft peaks with icing sugar, vanilla and liqueur, if using.

When ready to assemble, place a meringue circle on a serving platter, spread over a third of the vanilla cream and top with a third of the berries. Top with another meringue, another third of the cream and another third of the berries.



Place the final meringue on top, spread with remaining cream and sprinkle with remaining berries. For a lovely marshmallowy texture, chill at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours before serving.

Economical Meringues with Berry Coulis. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Economical meringues with berry coulis

This is the meringue recipe my mother always made, which came from her days studying Home Science in Dunedin, way back in the 1940s - when everything was about economy. Thanks to the baking powder, they almost double in size. The berry coulis will keep in the fridge for 4-5 days.

Ready in 1¼ hours plus cooling

Makes about 20, recipe doubles easily

2 egg whites

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vinegar, preferably malt

1½ Tbsp boiling water

1 tsp baking powder

Berry coulis

2 cups fresh or thawed frozen raspberries, boysenberries or strawberries

2 Tbsp icing sugar

1 Tbsp orange juice

Preheat oven to 150C fan bake and line two baking trays with baking paper for easy clean-up.

Place egg whites in the clean bowl of an electric mixer with sugar and vinegar. When fluffy, add 1½ Tbsp boiling water and beat until glossy and very stiff (about 15 minutes).

Mix in 1 tsp baking powder. Drop rounded tablespoons on to a lined oven tray, allowing space in between. Bake at 150C fan bake for about 1 hour until crisp. Makes 20.

To make coulis: If using fresh strawberries, hull and coarsely slice them. Whizz berries or strawberry slices in a food processor or blender with all remaining ingredients until smooth. Pass through a sieve to remove pips. Store in the fridge until needed. Keeps for up to 5 days and can be frozen.

Individual Brown Sugar Pavlovas. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Individual brown sugar pavlovas

The brown sugar in these marshmallowy individual pavlovas gives them a wonderful caramel flavour. They can be made a few days ahead and stored in an airtight container until needed. I love the combination of pears and passionfruit with the caramel meringues but berries are also delicious.

Ready in 1½ hours and cooling

Makes 10

8 egg whites, at room temperature

A pinch of salt

1½ cups caster sugar

1 cup soft brown sugar

2 tsp white or malt vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract

To serve

2 cups cream, chilled

2 Tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 pears, thinly sliced

6 kiwifruit, peeled and thinly sliced (optional)

2 passionfruit or ¼ cup passionfruit syrup

½ cup sliced almonds, toasted

Preheat oven to 90C fan bake and line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

Place egg whites and salt in a very clean bowl or the bowl of an electric mixer and beat until soft peaks form. While still beating, gradually add caster sugar, then once it is incorporated gradually add brown sugar. Beat on high speed until sugar has fully dissolved (about 8 minutes). To check if it's ready, rub a little of the mixture between your fingertips – it should not feel gritty. Beat in vinegar and vanilla until just incorporated (1 minute).

Dollop big spoonfuls of mixture on to prepared trays to form 10 pavlovas, swirling the tops with the back of the spoon. Bake for 1¼ hours, then turn off the heat and leave to cool in the oven with the door slightly ajar. If not serving at once, store in an airtight container for up to 24 hours.

About 1 hour before serving, softly whip the cream with the icing sugar and vanilla. Top pavlovas with whipped cream (this allows the cream to soften the centres). Just before serving, top with pears, kiwifruit, if using; and passionfruit pulp or syrup and scatter with almonds.