Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: Meringue traditions for Christmas fare. Pavlovas and tortes, berry coulis

7 minutes to read

Layered Meringue Torte. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By: Annabel Langbein

Christmas is one time of the year when obsessions about diets and sugar and what might be good or bad for us can be forgotten. Sweet YEE-HAH. Bring it on.
Growing up, our Christmas desserts rotated

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.