Raspberry ripple icecream. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

You only have to look at how much space icecream occupies in the frozen food section at the supermarket to understand the obsession we have with this moreish, frozen treat. While you can buy icecream pretty much everywhere, making your own at home can prove more challenging. You’ll often get all the way to the end of a delicious-sounding recipe only to find the instructions “transfer to an icecream machine and churn until frozen”.

The good news is that you don’t need a special machine to make great icecream, just an understanding of some basic chemistry. The issue you face if you make icecream without a churner is having it go icy rather than creamy smooth. When you freeze cream or other liquids, the water component turns to ice. Churning or stirring the mixture as it cools breaks up these ice crystals, and the more quickly you chill the mixture, the finer the ice crystals, so the more easily they are broken up. Commercially made icecream is usually super-cooled as it is churned, which is why it is so velvety smooth.

At home, without a churner or any means to super-cool the mixture, your aim is to stop the ice crystals from forming in the first place. Enter the magic ingredient: sugar. Sugar will drop the freezing point of the entire mixture, so that even when it’s chilled down to the temperature inside your freezer, ice crystals still aren’t able to form. The result is a smooth creamy ice with no chunky, icy crystals.

Sweetened condensed milk can be used to replace sugar with magical results. Combining sweetened condensed milk with whipped cream produces wonderfully smooth icecream. Folding in a couple of egg whites that have been beaten to a meringue consistency with a little sugar is a simple way to add lightness to your icecream. For 500mls-750mls of cream and 1 full can sweetened condensed milk, I allow 2 egg whites beaten to a thick meringue with ¼ cup sugar.

With your icecream base sorted, flavouring options are as endless as your imagination. For fruity icecreams, you’ll need to sweeten your fruit puree before adding to the mixture, or else you’ll be back to square one with an icy result.

Alcohol works the same way as sugar to lower the freezing temperature, so soaking raisins in rum or mixing a little liqueur through the mixture not only adds a special flavour, it also produces a softer icecream.

It’s actually so simple to make your own delicious icecream and, apart from the great taste, you’ll save some money too.









Raspberry vanilla ripple icecream





Ready in 20 minutes + at least 6 hours freezing time

Serves 6-8

My mother always made icecream using this three-bowl method, and I still use it to this day. Make sure you beat the egg whites first as they need a clean beater. I’ve gone for a classic favourite with raspberry vanilla ripple but any kind of jam and fruit puree can be used to make a fruity ripple icecream like this.





ICECREAM BASE

3 eggs

¾ cup caster sugar

2 Tbsp boiling water

2 cups cream, chilled

RASPBERRY RIPPLE

½ cup raspberry jam

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed

2 tsp vanilla extract

Fresh raspberries to serve, optional

Puree or blend the raspberry ripple ingredients together and put to one side.

To make the icecream base, begin by separating the eggs. Place the egg whites in one bowl and the egg yolks in another, ensuring no yolk gets mixed in with the whites. Once you have separated all three egg whites, add ¼ cup of the caster sugar and beat the mixture until it forms a meringue with stiff peaks. This will take about 6-7 minutes.

Now take the bowl containing the three egg yolks and add the remaining half cup of caster sugar and the 2 Tbsp boiling water. Without washing the beater, beat until the egg yolks are pale, thick and ribbony. You will know they are ready when they hold a figure of eight.

In the third bowl, beat the cream to soft peaks.

Gently add the egg yolk mixture and the whipped cream to the beaten egg whites. Fold together using a large flat spoon, until combined and then swirl through the raspberry mixture.

Freeze for at least 4 hours, or preferably overnight, until set.

Serve with fresh raspberries if desired.

Salted caramel and walnut icecream. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Salted caramel and walnut icecream





Homemade icecream doesn’t come much simpler than this. Once you’ve mastered the base recipe, have fun playing around with other flavourings – try adding ground cardamom or ginger and swapping the walnuts for pistachios, macadamias or almonds. For non-caramel versions with other flavours, use regular sweetened condensed milk.





Ready in 15 minutes + freezing

Serves 6-8





CONDENSED MILK BASE

2½ cups cream, chilled

380g can caramel condensed milk

WALNUT FLAVOURING

¾ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

1½ tsp flaky salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

A little maple syrup, to serve, optional





Beat condensed milk until smooth. Add cream and then beat to a thick, custard-like consistency – it is ready when a trail remains on the surface when you lift the beater.

Stir in ½ cup of the walnuts, the salt and vanilla. Transfer to a freezer-proof container or individual moulds and sprinkle with the remaining walnuts.

Freeze for at least 6 hours until set. It will keep in the freezer for several weeks if tightly covered. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving to allow it to soften slightly.

Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup, if desired.





Cassata. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Cassata

This boozy Italian icecream cake is great for a special occasion. The alcohol helps give the icecream a soft texture but the more you use, the softer the mixture will be, so don’t overdo it. You can use the three-bowl icecream base or the condensed milk base.





Ready in 20 minutess + at least 6 hours freezing time

Serves 8-10





I recipe 3 bowl icecream base (see above) OR 1 recipe condensed milk icecream base (see above recipes)

CASSATA FLAVOURINGS

1 cup currants

¼ cup rum, amaretto or other liqueur

1 cup glace pineapple, or dried apricots or paw paw, very finely chopped

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 cup unsalted pistachio nuts or almonds

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

Optional, shavings of chocolate to garnish





First line the sides and base of two x 30 cm loaf tins or one 2.5 litre container or cake tin with baking paper.

Start by preparing the fruity flavouring. Put the currants in a medium bowl and pour over the rum, or liqueur. Stir, then set aside to steep for a minimum of 15 minutes (or microwave the mixture for 1 minute). Stir in the pineapple, apricots or paw paw. Put in the fridge until fully chilled.

Prepare the icecream base of your choice ( you can even use commercial vanilla icecream if you are feeling lazy).

Add the lemon zest and pistachio nuts to the chilled fruit mixture and fold this through your icecream base, reserving a few berries for a garnish. Pour the mixture into the prepared tins or container.

Freeze for at least 6 hours, or preferably overnight, until set. If you’re freezing it for longer, be sure to cover it to prevent freezer burn or flavour taint. To serve, lift the icecream out of the tin, cut it into slices and garnish with fresh raspberries and/or shavings of chocolate.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Raspberry vanilla ripple icecream)

Black Ruby Imperial Stout 330ml

($40.50 6pk)

Brewer Chris Mills has made the perfect beer for raspberry ripple. It’s a lush, English-style Imperial Stout packed solid with cushiony layers of dark malt and infused with Ecuadorian cacao nibs, coffee and raspberries. An “imperial” uses twice the malt in the same volume of water as a typical beer. “The extra malt means extra sugar for the yeast to eat,” says Chris “and thus extra alcohol and flavour.” At 10 per cent ABV and bursting with bright berries and biscuity creaminess, it absolutely roars with this ripple. kererubrewing.co.nz





(Salted caramel and walnut icecream)

Scoundrels & Rogues Cold Shoulder Ice Cider 375ml ($72 6pk)

What’s something that perfectly pairs with salted caramel? Pears. What’s something that perfectly pairs with walnuts? Pears. It probably appears pears pair perfectly with plenty of posh possibilities. So do apples, but the alliteration isn’t as effective. Apples are responsible for this incredible ice cider, made from freeze-concentrated apple juice, fermented to 10.1 per cent and aged in oak barrels for almost two years and bottled without carbonation. Its caramelised toffee apple intensity works wickedly well with the walnutty, creamy characters in this icecream. scoundrelsandrogues.com

(Cassata)

Bootleg Brewery Batch Series Rum VS Quad 500ml ($11.50)

Whoever it was who originally thought to throw currants, condensed milk, pistachios, raspberries, dried fruit, chocolate and booze together and freeze it needs to be awarded a prize for services to the size of my thighs. A Belgian quad (quadruple) is typically a dark, strong, malty, fruity ale with alcohol in the 9-14 per cent ABV range, however this little bottle of magic from Matangi only sits around 7.6 per cent, so it’s refreshing yet rich and spice-soaked and designed to mature beautifully for two years from bottling. It cuddles this creamy, fruity, boozy cassata beautifully. bootlegbrewery.co.nz



