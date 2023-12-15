Raspberry coconut ice is a simple yet impressive home-made Christmas gift. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Each Christmas, my friend Prue makes a huge batch of her delicious tomato chili jam, which she puts into jars with pretty labels and gives to all her friends. Louise, another great friend, makes wonderful potpourri crafted from cones, dried bay leaves, dehydrated slices of oranges and lemons, seeds and seed pods she has collected over the year, sprinkled with a combo of essential oils (a mix of oil of cloves and orange creates a very Christmassy scent). Mel makes jars of her yummy savoury seed cracker mix, ready for you to add oil and water to, roll out and bake, with the recipe hand-written on a small card and attached with a neck tag to the jar. Brona makes cherries in pinot noir syrup. These are all such lovely signature gifts, and every year I hope I haven’t fallen off the list of people lucky enough to receive them. The makers are very happy to share their recipes and methods, but actually, it’s much nicer to be given a jar or tin or box of whatever treat these thoughtful friends have made.

I can hear the collective chorus of dismay wailing out around the country - “You must be bonkers. No way!” - when I suggest you fit some time in your overloaded schedule between now and Christmas to make some yummy treats for Christmas gifts.

But just stop for a second - by the time you have negotiated the traffic to the mall, found a car park and emptied your credit card on random and possibly irrelevant gifts, you will likely have spent an exhausting amount of time and way more money than you ever imagined. And that’s without even thinking about the emotional drain of having to deal with everyone else’s stress out there in Christmas Shopping Land. The pre-Christmas madness is the stuff of nightmares.

The thing about making a gift - be it a jar of home-made jam, pickle, chutney or preserved lemons, even perhaps a little box of sweet candy or festive biscuits - is that you have to be present, engaged, in the moment. All those zen things that we do when we meditate - well, now you can combine them simultaneously with solving the problem of Christmas gifting. Even better, you can make just one thing and lots of it, so the effort gets amortised over five or 10 or more presents. Win-win, I say.

And if you can’t quite get to that, I suggest you take a cue from Allison Pearson’s character Kate Reddy, a hedge-fund manager and mother of two in the novel I Don’t Know How She Does It: go buy yourself some nice Christmas mince pies, pop them in the oven and strategically burn them. Not enough to be inedible, mind, but to the point they could never imaginably have come from the store. Put them in a little box with a ribbon and no one will be any the wiser. As for the recipe that everyone will nag you for - ah, well, that’s definitely a well-guarded family secret.

Wishing you all a wonderful Christmas!

Walnut and pistachio pastila

This rich Middle Eastern confection is easy to make and sure to win you rave reviews.

It slices easily for an after-dinner treat and makes a fabulous Christmas gift. Pastila is great with any combo of nuts.

Ready in 20 minutes.

Makes two logs.

Two cups pitted prunes, coarsely chopped

One cup sugar

¼ cup honey

Finely grated zest of one orange

½ cup fresh orange juice

One cup each walnut pieces and pistachios

¾ cup desiccated or thread coconut

Place prunes, sugar, honey and orange zest and juice in a pot and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, over medium heat until the prunes are soft and the mixture comes together into a paste (about 10 minutes). To check whether it’s ready, place a small spoonful in a bowl of iced water or in the fridge for a couple of minutes – it is ready when it’s firm enough to be moulded like toffee to soft-ball stage. Remove from the heat and stir in the walnuts and pistachios.

Divide the coconut between two pieces of baking paper. When the mixture is cool enough to handle, divide it in half and form two evenly shaped logs, each about 30cm long. Roll in the coconut to coat, then roll up in the baking paper and refrigerate until set. Slice thinly to serve. Pastila keeps for a couple of months in a sealed container in the fridge, or it can be frozen.

Walnut and pistachio pastila. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Raspberry coconut ice

Freeze-dried berries elevate this old fashioned sweet treat, infusing it with a wonderful berry flavour. You could also make it with freeze-dried blackcurrants and blackcurrant powder, but the result will be more purple in colour. If you don’t have berry powder, use a couple of drops of red food colouring. You won’t get the berry flavour, but it will create the layer of pink that you want. I use coconut oil instead of butter as the outcome is much whiter and has a more coconutty flavour.

Ready in 10 minutes, plus chilling.

Makes about 21 pieces.

150g coconut oil, melted

Three cups desiccated coconut

Two cups icing sugar

¼ cup coconut milk or regular milk

One tsp vanilla extract

One tsp lemon juice

One tsp freeze-dried raspberry powder

Three Tbsp freeze-dried raspberries, to garnish

Line a medium (four to five-cup capacity) loaf tin with baking paper to cover the base and at least 4cm up the sides.

Melt coconut oil in a large pot. Mix in all remaining ingredients except freeze-dried raspberry powder or food colouring and garnish, and beat hard with a wooden spoon until evenly combined.

Spread half the mixture into the prepared tin. Stir the freeze-dried powder or food colouring through the remaining mixture a little at a time until desired colour is reached, then spread over the top of the white mixture. Sprinkle with freeze-dried berries, and chill until set (about one hour), before cutting into pieces (using a hot knife makes this easier). It will keep for up to four weeks in an airtight container in a cool place. If it gets soft, pop it into the fridge for half an hour to firm up.

Limoncello

Limoncello is a wonderful gift, great for a summer cocktail or after-dinner treat, and it’s so easy to make your own.

Ready in 30 minutes, plus steeping.

Makes four cups.

Two and ½ cups vodka

Peel from eight just-ripe organic or spray-free lemons - leave a little pith on

Juice of three lemons, strained

¾ cup sugar

Three whole cloves

Combine vodka and lemon peel, and cover and steep for at least 48 hours or up to a week in a cool, dark place. Strain, discarding solids. Boil lemon juice, sugar and cloves with one cup of water until syrupy. Cool, remove cloves and mix into lemon vodka. Serve chilled in shot glasses or with ice and soda.