The first Agricultural and Pastoral show was held in Auckland on December 19, 1843. Since then the A&P Show, as it’s now known, has become a much-anticipated fixture in the rural calendar all around New Zealand. Along with a variety of pastoral events such as cattle and sheep judging, shearing displays, rare poultry breed exhibits, dog trials, equine events and wood chopping, there is always a pavilion or large tent reserved for “Home Industry”. Here, along with various art and craft exhibits, you will find benches dedicated to baking, flowers, vegetables, preserves and jams. Even though the first prize in any category is generally $5 or less, the competition is stiff. People take these things seriously. At the Lake Hayes Show a few years ago, a new category called Men’s Baking had to be established after various little old ladies had their noses put out of joint by a couple of blokes picking up all the baking prizes.

A few years back, while we were filming my television series The Free Range Cook, I was asked to judge the Pickles and Savoury Preserves at the Wānaka A&P Show. The weather had been unseasonably inclement, with an early cold snap and snow, delaying our filming schedule, the result being that the night before the show, the entire crew, myself included, had gone out on the turps.

I turned up at the Home Industry Pavilion with my crew at 7am. To say we were all feeling a bit worse for wear is an understatement. Some dozens of jars of preserves were waiting, lined up for me to taste and judge. The thing about judging any kind of food competition like this, is that you have to taste every single entry, while the organisers hover over your shoulder to make sure nothing is missed. That particular year, it seemed that the sole ingredient used in all these preserves was vinegar. Jar after jar of inedible vinegary preserves. Even if I hadn’t been feeling rather ordinary before I started tasting these dreadful offerings, I would have been bilious. And then right at the end, like a ray of sunshine, came this gloriously smooth, balanced, luscious homemade tomato sauce - the kind you serve with pasta or cook meatballs or some chicken thighs in. I could have eaten the entire jar it was just so good.

“This is the clear winner,” I announced to all around. The event organisers located the maker of the sauce on the phone and I was asked to inform her of her win. “Oh,” she said, “I’m so glad you like it, it’s your recipe for Harvest tomato sauce. Isn’t it good!” Could I tell anyone. No I could not. You can’t call it favouritism when you didn’t know in the first place.

Harvest tomato sauce

This incredibly useful sauce is great tossed through pasta, as a base for soup, added to casseroles and pan sauces, or spread on bread and topped with cheese for a simple lunch snack. It’s brilliant with meatballs and makes a tasty sauce for a pot of steamed mussels. I often scale it up and make in bulk when tomatoes are in season and freeze or bottle it. Sometimes I add in an eggplant or two but if I am pureeing the sauce I leave them out, as they will dull the rich, vibrant red colour.

Ready in 2¼ hours

Makes 3-4 cups





1.5kg tomatoes, cored and cut into wedges

2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into eighths

1 large onion, cut into thin wedges

1 eggplant, diced 1.5 cm (optional)

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1 tsp chopped rosemary leaves

1 small chilli, seeded and chopped (optional)

¼ cup tomato paste

2 Tbsp sugar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

Ground black pepper

Harvest tomato sauce. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Preheat oven to 160C. Prepare the tomatoes, peppers, onion and eggplant, if using, and divide between two roasting dishes lined with baking paper.

Add the garlic, rosemary leaves and chilli, if using. In a small bowl mix together the tomato paste, sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Spoon this mixture over the vegetables and stir through them to coat evenly. Spread out to a single layer on the prepared trays.

Bake for about 2 hours or until the vegetables are starting to caramelise and shrivel a little (cooking time will depend on whether the tomatoes are pulpy or juicy).

Allow the vegetables to cool then purée in a food processor or blender. The sauce will keep in the fridge for up to a week or can be frozen. Alternatively, bring the pureed sauce to a boil and while it is very hot, pour it into hot sterilised jars, filling to 1cm below the rim, top up with boiling water until overflowing and seal tightly with screw-down sterilised lids. Check that the lids are sealed before storing in a cool place out of the light.

Roast beef fillet with ratatouille. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Beef fillet with ratatouille

Here’s a great dish for a crowd. Tender, perfectly cooked beef and rich flavoursome ratatouille. Accompany with fresh, warmed bread to mop up the ratatouille juices.

Cooking time: 1 hour for ratatouille, 20 minutes for beef, plus resting

Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 8-10





1 whole beef fillet (1.8-2.2 kg), trimmed

A little Dijon mustard and soy sauce

1 Tbsp olive oil

Flaky salt and ground black pepper





RATATOUILLE

2 large onions, finely chopped

1⁄4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp tomato paste

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1.3 kg tomatoes, cored and quartered

1-2 eggplants, diced 1.5cm

5-6 courgettes, sliced 1cm

2 peppers (red and/or yellow), chopped into chunks

2 Tbsp sugar

1½ tsp salt

1 tsp coarse black pepper

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp port or sweet sherry (optional)

¼ cup fresh basil leaves

TO GARNISH (optional)

Pesto or salsa verde

In a large pot, heat the oil and cook the onions slowly until translucent. Add the tomato paste and garlic and cook, stirring until the mixture smells aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, peppers and eggplant, along with ½ cup water. Cover and cook for 30 minutes over low heat, stirring now and then.

Add sugar, salt, pepper, vinegar and port or sherry, if using, and simmer uncovered for a further 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are tender and the mixture is juicy. Adjust seasonings to taste, and mix in basil leaves. Take off the heat and leave to cool.

While ratatouille is simmering, pre-heat oven to 220C fan bake. Rub the meat all over with mustard and soy sauce. Place in a roasting dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle over salt and pepper. Tuck the narrow end under. Place in preheated oven and roast for 20 minutes. (I find that 20 minutes is exactly right amount of time to get a rare-to-medium rare result for a fillet of this size but if you want to check with a probe thermometer, it will be 50-55C for rare, or squeeze in the thickest part – the meat should feel just slightly springy in the thickest part.) Remove from oven, cover with tinfoil or baking paper, put a couple of tea towels on top and allow to rest for at least 20 minutes, or up to an hour, before carving.

Serve ratatouille and meat at room temperature or just warm. Garnish if desired with a dollop of pesto or salsa verde.

Leftover ratatouille will keep in a covered container in the fridge for 4-5 days or can be frozen.

Moroccan tomato sauce. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Moroccan tomato sauce

I make this sauce in autumn, when all the season’s harvests arrive together in a symphony of sunny flavours. It brings the fragrance of Morocco to any kind of tagine, makes a great base for shakshuka eggs or a delicious condiment for a bacon and egg butty.





3-4 red chillies, to taste

150g fresh ginger, peeled and cut into chunks

2 heads garlic, cloves peeled

2 onions, coarsely chopped

2 red peppers, coarsely chopped

½ cup olive oil

3 Tbsp ground cumin

2 tsp fennel seeds

2kg tomatoes, diced, or 4 x 400g cans tomatoes in juice

2 cups tomato juice or water

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 cup soft brown sugar

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

1 Tbsp fine black pepper

1 Tbsp salt

1 packed cup torn or chopped coriander leaves

1-2 tsp chilli flakes





Roughly chop chillies and place in a food processor with ginger, garlic, onions, peppers and oil and whizz to a coarse paste.

Transfer to a very large pot or preserving pan. Add cumin and fennel seeds and cook over medium heat, stirring now and then, for about 30 minutes until softened, smelling aromatic and starting to stick. Add the tomatoes, tomato juice or water, vinegar, sugar, lemon zest, pepper, salt, coriander and chilli flakes.

Cook, uncovered, over a low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent catching, until it is a thick, spoonable consistency (about 2 hours). You will need to stir it more frequently near the end of cooking – as it thickens it will be more likely to catch.

Moroccan tomato sauce can be stored in jars in the fridge for a couple of weeks and also freezes well. Alternatively, bottle in sterilised jars while hot, pouring a thin film of hot oil on top of each jar until it overflows and covering with screw-top seal lids. Stored in a cool place, the sealed jars will keep for at least a year.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Harvest Tomato Sauce)

Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Albarino 2022 ($23-$27)

I can see myself slathering this sauce across some sort of sublime Spanish fish dish and, for that reason, I’d launch myself into a bottle of this shiny-new albarino (pronounced al – bar-een-yo) While the spiritual home of Spain’s signature white wine might be in the Rias Baixas (ree-hass bye-shass) region, it’s definitely found a happy camping spot in Marlborough’s Awatere Valley. Yellow plum, pronounced lemon and acres of crisp apple flavours give this feisty-fresh wine flavours for days. Zesty, citrus-stacked and terrific with anything tomatoey. blackmarket.co.nz





(Beef fillet with ratatouille)

McArthur Ridge Southern Tor Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020 ($36)

Okay, bear with. This wine won gold at the Decanter World Wine Awards, a trophy at the London International Wine Challenge and was awarded Champion Pinot Noir at the NZ International Wine Show 2022, so if you’re looking for a Central Otago pinot noir with enough depth, intensity and playful perkiness to pair with this dish, you’ve driven into the right cul-de-sac, my friend. Boasting deliciously defined floral notes, lifted spices and cherry on the nose, followed by tamarillo and hedgerow fruits on the palate, this is a youthful, succulent, beautifully balanced style that bursts with personality and immediate drinkability, and yet shows great cellaring potential as well. Blackmarket.co.nz





(Moroccan tomato sauce)

Main Divide North Canterbury Riesling 2020 ($19)

I’m imagining some gloriously tender chicken portions swimming around in this fennel, cumin and coriander-crammed sauce, which is why I’m recommending this insanely tasty wine to go with it. With buckets of beeswax, citrus and hefty honeysuckle, it’s an apple-stacked sip that works deliciously well with this slightly spicy sauce. Juicy and edged with a zesty, mineral, lime-laced note, it’s crazy-good value for money. Widely available in supermarkets.















