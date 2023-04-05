Enjoy an Easter garden party - whatever the weather. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

If you’ve ever been to a garden party in Ireland, you will know that bad weather is never a deterrent to having fun. It can be hosing down, rain falling in buckets from the sky, and everyone will be walking around outside in gumboots and smart raincoats, nary a brolly between them. “Lovely day isn’t it?” They’ll nod and smile.

My friend Julie, who hails from the southwest coast of Ireland, was famous for her Easter garden parties. Every year, no matter the weather, the party was on, there was never a rain check.

Part of the success of Julie’s parties could be attributed to the vast bucket of punch she always prepared. A pot of strongly brewed tea, strained and chilled, formed the starting point for this signature cocktail. The cold pot of tea went into a clean bucket along with a big bottle of rum, a small bottle each of ginger ale and lemonade, and a glug or two of apple juice. The pulp of a few passionfruit she’d scrumped from the neighbour’s side of the fence (always gleefully telling us), infused a lusciously tropical note. Served in big jugs filled with ice and garnished with slices of orange and apple, it was dangerously easy to drink. If she thought the crowd needed warming up, Julie would throw a bottle of vodka into the punch bowl and put an Irish ballad on the turntable.

Julie always went to a lot of trouble to set the scene for her garden party, creating beautiful arrangements of foraged autumn leaves and berries. Old trestle tables covered with bright, colourful cloths were dotted around her vast rambling garden, piled with apples and pears from the ancient trees on the property. Gaudy parasols were placed strategically here and there with a small side table and a couple or three chairs, just waiting for a good conversation. From the moment you arrived, you knew you were going to have fun.

Julie made no claims to be a cook, and the invitation always came with the polite request to bring a plate to share. Julie would gather up our offerings and set them out on the various tables she’d set up around the garden along with big jugs of her famous punch. A range of second-hand glassware - old cream bottles, fish paste jars and votive candle holders stood in for our drinking vessels.

Setting up food and drink stations and stopping points around the garden is a clever way to create the ambience of a party in a space that might otherwise feel too big. By nature, people tend to cluster around the food and drink (which is why, at an indoor party, you’ll invariably find them in the kitchen). At the same time, having different eating and drinking stations means no one needs to be tasked with handing any food around. As a guest, it’s easy to drift from one space to the next.

You might end up singing in the rain, or you might need to slap on the sunscreen. Whatever the weather, if you’re throwing a garden party, you’re bound to have fun.

Lamb and chickpea meatballs. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lamb and chickpea meatballs





These delicious meatballs can be made with chicken mince or even beef mince. A can of blitzed chickpeas makes the meatball mixture less dense and more tender. These meatballs can be cooked in advance and reheated to serve.





Ready in 20 minutes

Makes about 35 small meatballs





1 x 400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 fat clove garlic, roughly chopped

Rind of 1 lemon, finely zested

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp sumac (optional)

2 Tbsp chopped coriander or parsley

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

400g lean lamb mince





YOGHURT DIP

½ cup plain yoghurt

A pinch sumac (optional)

¼ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp lemon juice

6 shredded mint leaves

A good pinch of salt

Lemon wedges





Preheat oven to 220C.

Place all ingredients except mince in a food processor and blend to a smoothish paste.

Transfer to a bowl and mix in mince with a wooden spoon or by hand.

Use wet hands to roll into walnut-sized balls and place in an oven dish, lined with baking paper for easy clean-up, allowing a little space between each.

Bake 10-15 minutes, shaking the tray from time to time until meatballs are evenly browned.

To make yoghurt dip, combine all ingredients in a small bowl.

Serve meatballs warm or at room temperature with the dip and a wedge of lemon.





NOTE: If using chicken mince, ensure the cooked balls are completely chilled if you are planning to transport them, as chicken is much more prone to bacterial contamination than lamb. Meatballs are easily reheated in a 200C oven for 5 minutes.





Bulghur salad with walnuts, tomatoes and cucumbers. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Bulghur salad with walnuts, tomatoes and cucumbers





This salad can be served as a side dish or spooned into lettuce cups or toasted pita bread. It’s delicious with some marinated feta or buffalo curd on the side.





Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 4-6 as a side dish





½ cup fine bulghur wheat

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp pomegranate molasses

2 tsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper

1 Lebanese cucumber, finely diced (or ¼ telegraph cucumber, seeded and diced)

2 medium tomatoes, cored and finely diced

1 cup walnuts, finely chopped

2 Tbsp finely chopped mint

TO SERVE (optional)

Buffalo curd, chunks of marinated feta, fresh mozzarella or labne balls





Place bulghur wheat in a bowl and cover with an equal quantity of boiling water. Leave to stand until water is absorbed (5-10 minutes) then fluff with a fork.

Mix in oil, pomegranate molasses and lemon juice and season to taste.

Allow to cool, then fluff up again.

When ready to serve, mix in cucumber, tomatoes, walnuts and mint.

Silverbeet and feta filo roll. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Silverbeet and feta filo roll





Silverbeet is the easiest thing to grow and superbly nutritious. I love it combined with nuts and cheeses in this delicious pie. Don’t freak out when you see how much silverbeet you need to start with, it will cook down to much less. I like to use a combination of cheeses to give a nice balance of textures and tastes – bite from the parmesan, bulk from the ricotta and creaminess from the feta.





Ready in 1 hour

Serves 6





240g silverbeet or spinach

2 Tbsp butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup ricotta

¾ cup crumbled feta

½ cup grated parmesan

¼ packed cup chopped coriander

½ tsp ground nutmeg

Zest of ½ lemon, finely grated

½ tsp salt

Ground black pepper

¼ cup pine nuts, slivered almonds or walnut pieces, toasted

8 sheets filo pastry

Melted butter or oil spray

1 Tbsp sesame seeds





Preheat your oven to 170C. Trim half of the white stalks from the silverbeet and discard them. Wash, dry and chop the leaves and the remaining stalks.

Heat the butter in a medium pot and cook the onion over low heat until it is soft but not browned - about 5 minutes. Add the silverbeet and cook until the water from the leaves evaporates, leaving the pan dry. Removing the moisture from the silverbeet in this way helps stop the pie going soggy.

Remove the pot from the heat. Once it is cool enough to handle, mix in all the other filling ingredients.

Place a sheet of filo on the bench. Brush it with melted butter or spray it liberally with oil. Place a second sheet on top and brush it with butter or spray it with oil. Repeat to form a stack of pastry 8 sheets thick. The filo dries out quickly so you will need to work fast. Cover the unused filo with a damp tea towel while you work.

Form the silver beet mixture into a sausage shape along the nearest edge of the pastry, leaving a 3cm border at each end.

Turn in the sides of the pastry like an envelope and roll it up gently to fully enclose the filling, forming a log shape. Transfer the log to a baking tray. If desired you can form it into a spiral. Brush the top with butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake until it is golden and crisp, about 40 minutes.





Scroggin slice. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Scroggin slice





The satisfying flavours of scroggin are baked on top of a crisp oaty base to make this great slice. You can use any combination of nuts and dried fruit you prefer, I like to cook it in a cake tin but you can also use a small rectangular roasting dish.





Ready in 1 hour

Makes 12-16 pieces





1½ cups wholemeal flour

¾ cup rolled oats

¾ cup soft brown sugar

180g butter, melted





TOPPING

2 eggs

¾ cup thread coconut

1 cup whole almonds, walnut halves, cashews or hazelnuts

½ cup mixed pumpkin and sunflower seeds

1½ cups mixed chopped dried fruit (e.g. any combination of dates, prunes, dried apricots, cranberries and raisins)

200g chopped dark chocolate

¼ cup soft brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract





Preheat oven to 150C fan bake. Grease the sides of a 23cm springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper for easy clean-up.

To make the base, place the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add butter and mix until the mixture resembles a fine crumb. Press into prepared tin.

To make the topping, mix all ingredients in a bowl. Pour over uncooked base, press down firmly and bake until golden (30-40 minutes). Allow to cool fully in tin, then chill for at least half an hour before slicing into wedges to serve.

Store in an airtight container in a cool place for up to a week.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Lamb meatballs with yoghurt dip)

Loveblock Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021 ($33-$37)

To me, it doesn’t matter if you get all Bubba from Forrest Gump on it (lamb roast, lamb chops, lamb racks, lamb burgers, lamb and rosemary sausages, lamb casserole, lamb rissoles, lamb steaks, lamb curry, lamb kebabs or lambs tails) I will pretty much always recommend pinot noir because there’s nothing nicer. Crafted by Kim Crawford, the Loveblock has finesse and fruit intensity with a lacing of smoky oak and soft tannins making it magic with these meatballs. Plus, it’s cherry-stacked, exotically spiced, roaring with redcurrant and soothingly smooth to sip. Glengarrywines.co.nz

(Bulghur salad with walnuts and cucumber)

Te Kano Estate Central Otago Blanc de Noir 2022 ($30)

“Te Kano” is Māori for “seed”, and this wine will definitely plant something pretty thrilling on to your taste buds when sipped with this salad. Crafted from 100 per cent pinot noir from their two certified organic vineyards (the clay-based Eliza and sandy-soiled Jerome) that’s carefully, gently, whole-bunch pressed to avoid too much colour bleeding into the juice, then a long, cool, stainless steel ferment followed and what you’re left with is an ultra-fresh, highly floral, citrus-driven, slightly herbaceous hit. It’s a thrilling style with delicious texture and depth. Tekanoestate.com

(Silverbeet and feta filo pie)

Grove Mill Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 ($15-$18)

All the green goodness packed and stacked into each slice of this pie deserves to be washed down with something herbaceous and zesty and hairs-on-chesty. Loaded with lemongrass, bruised basil and crammed with classic cut-grass, passionfruit and buckets of energetic, bracing acidity, this sauvignon has that sorted. It’s a deliciously dry style, not flabby and overly tropical, instead, its refined, sweaty, spicy complexity and all-round sippability makes it a crowd-pleaser for sure. Widely available.