Tuscan harvest soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media









I’ve been commuting down to Dunedin lately for a course and, for 2-3 nights a week, my new routine includes cooking for one. Actually, at the start it was more like rushing around, forgetting to eat properly and then grabbing something to wolf down on the run. It didn’t take long for my body to stage a mutiny. And actually, not just my body but my whole psyche. The evening ritual of preparing a meal, setting a welcoming table and sitting down to relax and enjoy dinner with some interesting conversations has always been such a nourishing part of my daily life.

Most of the time when I’m cooking, it’s with other people in mind, not just myself. On one’s own, it’s very easy to not dedicate the same energy to mealtimes, and a snack cobbled together involving hummus or some other dip; cheese and crackers can easily stand in for dinner.

But then I remembered that I am not alone. Actually, none of us are alone. We each share our bodies with some trillions of microbial cells. Between 30 trillion and 400 trillion micro-organisms in fact (diets with less processed food have more gut microbes). There’s more bacteria in the gut than there are cells in the human body. They only make up about 1-3 per cent of our body mass, but this vast community of trillions of microbes that live on and in us have a major influence on our metabolism, body weight, propensity to illness, immune system, appetite and mood. It is also now widely considered that the interactions between gut microbes and the brain mean we may be able to support mental health through changing the gut microbiome.

Our diet also has a direct impact on which species thrive in our gut microbiome. If we change diets, from meat-eater to vegetarian, for example, the gut bacteria changes accordingly. Similarly, as we go through life, moving to different environments, we’re exposed to microbes from different people and places. According to the BBC Science Focus Magazine, “Every home has a distinctive microbiome that comes from the people who live in it. Just 24 hours after moving into a new home we’ve colonised it with our microbes.”

We now know that the more different types of microbes we host, the healthier we tend to be. Increasing our fibre intake, increasing the amount and variety of fruit and vegetables we eat, and ensuring we eat plenty of fermented foods containing live microbes, are all great ways to restore healthy gut flora, increase the good bacteria in your body, and give your microbiome a healthy boost.

Each of us has a unique microbiota, like a personal fingerprint. Next time you’re dining solo, you might like to think about keeping your microbes happy. After all, we’re in this life together.

The following recipes can easily be scaled up for extra serves.





Tuscan Harvest Soup

This satisfying soup makes a lovely light meal for summer. It reheats well, so I often double or treble the recipe so I can dip into it throughout the week.





Ready in 25 minutes

Serves 1-2





2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ onion, finely chopped

1 potato, peeled and cut into 1cm dice

A handful of green beans, trimmed and quartered

1 zucchini, cut into 1cm dice

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 large tomato, cored and finely chopped

½ cup fresh or frozen peas or corn

3 cups boiling water

¼ cup Green Summer Sauce (see below)

¼ cup grated parmesan, plus extra to serve

Basil leaves, to garnish





Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat and cook onion and potato, stirring frequently, until softened (5 minutes). Add green beans and zucchini and cook for 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add tomato and peas then pour in boiling water and boil rapidly until potato is cooked through (about 5 minutes).

During the last minute of cooking, stir in Green Summer Sauce and parmesan. Taste and adjust seasonings as required. Serve in a warmed bowl with extra grated parmesan and basil.





Green Summer Sauce

Blend or whizz together 3 big handfuls of parsley or rocket, 2 cloves garlic, a small bunch chives or the greens of 2 spring onions, 2 Tbsp capers, 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard, ¼ tsp salt and 1¼ cups neutral oil such as grapeseed.

Makes 1¾ cups, keeps 4-5 days in the fridge and can be frozen.

Raw energy boost salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Raw energy boost salad

You can feel the goodness surging through your veins when you eat a healthy power pack like this. It’s an easy way to boost your fibre and vitamin intake when you’re feeling stressed or run down. I make a full recipe and keep it in the fridge to snack on during the week, but you can easily halve or quarter the recipe.





Ready in 10 minutes

Serves: 4





1 medium-large beetroot (300g), preferably organic, peeled and coarsely grated

3 medium carrots (300g), organic, peeled and coarsely grated

½ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

¼ cup each sesame seeds and sunflower seeds, toasted

2 Tbsp flaxseed oil or olive oil

3 Tbsp apple juice concentrate

2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

½ tsp salt and ground black pepper

1 tsp tamari or soy sauce





In a bowl, toss together grated beetroot, carrot, pumpkin seeds, sesame and sunflower seeds. Combine flaxseed or olive oil, apple juice and ginger together, add to bowl. Add salt, ground pepper and soy sauce or tamari, toss to combine.

Salad will keep in the fridge for 4-5 days but if you plan to eat over several days keep the nuts separate and mix through at serving time so they stay nice and crunchy.

Serve at room temperature.

Spiced zucchini fritters. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Spiced zucchini fritters

These fritters are bursting with flavour. They contain no gluten or dairy.





Ready in 15 mins

Serves 1





1 zucchini, grated

1 egg

2 Tbsp chickpea flour

1 Tbsp coarsely chopped coriander or flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground turmeric

¼ tsp salt

A pinch of chilli flakes

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, to cook

TO SERVE

1-2 eggs

1 Tbsp white vinegar

1-2 small tomatoes, cut into wedges

A handful of rocket leaves

A spoonful of Green Summer Sauce (see above) or other fresh herb sauce

A pinch of chilli flakes (optional)





Place zucchini, egg, chickpea flour, herbs, salt and pepper in a bowl and whisk with a fork to combine.

Heat oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, swirling to coat the base. Cook generous spoonfuls of batter until golden and cooked through (about 2 minutes each side).

While the fritters are cooking, poach the eggs. Bring a pot of water to the boil with 1 Tbsp white vinegar. Reduce temperature to a simmer. Crack each egg into a small bowl or cup and then gently lower into the water one at a time. Cook until just set (about 3-4 minutes) then use a slotted spoon to carefully remove from water.





Serve fritters with poached eggs, tomato, rocket and a drizzle of Green Summer Sauce. Sprinkle with chilli flakes, if desired.





Match these with ...

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Raw energy boost salad)

Beach Booch Raglan Booch Berry Lemon Sage Hard Kombucha 330ml (6pk x $19.95)

In keeping with the wellness vibe of this recipe I’m heading down to kombucha town. There’s no reason you can’t indulge in a tiny touch of moderate, organic alcohol consumption to help you reset, recharge and boost your metabolism and immune system, right? Like this salad, it’s crunchy and crammed with healthy stuff like blueberries, lemons, sage and all sorts of yeasty goodness. It’s a magic spell, basically. The Raglan Booch has a soft, citrusy, herb-edged flavour and a creamy texture that works beautifully with this crunchy salad. beachbooch.co.nz





(Tuscan harvest soup)

Ataahua Waipara Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($28)

There are some things that I’m okay with people seeing me do in public. Like adjusting a bra strap or picking food out of my teeth or cat fur off my cardigan. But I draw the line at people seeing me shazam a song. However, any humiliation is mitigated if I have a glass of this snappy southern sauvignon in my hand. It gives me a “so what?” attitude. Juicy, herb-stuffed and with grassy goodness that hits you from all angles, this softly herbaceous, lemonade-licked thing is rich, ripe, and way too easy to sip with this energising soup. Ataahuawine.co.nz

(Spiced Zucchini Fritters)

Cable Bay Reserve Waiheke Island Pinot Gris 2020 ($39)

This is a classic example of how pinot gris can be when it’s nurtured properly, particularly when it’s also grown in the mineral-rich soils and salty, sea breezes of Waiheke Island. Two years in bottle and it’s still crunchy fresh in the glass and, while subtle to sniff, it pours poached pear, summer peach and fresh fig flavours across the tongue and gums. On the finish it reveals complex dried herb, flint and freshly-baled hay notes and a hint of salinity, making it superb with these spicy fritters. Cablebay.nz