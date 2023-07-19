Huntsman’s beef & mushroom pies. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





Today my kitchen smells of burnt eggs. It’s a hard smell to get rid of - pungent, bitter, almost tinny, hanging around like - well yes, a bad smell. And all because I popped outside while the frittata was on the stovetop without realising that the element (induction) was on high. This unpleasant smell took me straight back to a school camp at Resolution Bay when I was 12, where every morning we had scrambled eggs for breakfast and every morning they were horribly burnt. You didn’t even need to taste them to know they would be awful.

Smells are like that. Good or bad they find their way into our memories, ready to pop out unexpectedly, triggered by nothing more than a mere passing waft or sniff from a jar or a bottle.

Our tongues, or rather the taste buds on our tongues, identify only the qualities of sweet, sour, bitter, salt and umami. In fact, around 80 per cent of the flavours that we discern, are actually distinguished by smell, which explains why foods seem tasteless when you have a blocked nose.

While elephants are considered to have the finest and most sharply developed sense of smell of any animal, mammal or otherwise (they have nearly 2000 distinct genes dedicated to the sense of smell), we humans are able to detect up to 10,000 different odour molecules.

Our sense of smell is useful for both the selection of ingredients and the process of cooking. When shopping for peaches, nectarines, mangoes, pineapples and rock melons, the best way to determine their ripeness and flavour is by lifting them up to your nose and smelling them. When they smell sweet, floral and fruity, they are bound to be good. In baking, ingredients such as eggs, butter, sugar and flour, which have little smell in their own right, fill the kitchen with tantalising aromas as they cook, because the high temperatures of oven-baked and grilled foods diffuse odorous molecules and give us those appetising, welcoming aromas.

Conversely, you’d be hard-pressed to find worse smells than those of rotten eggs, rotten potatoes, mouldy onions or any kind of “past its best” seafood. Raw beef that has been wet and left too long will smell sour, while raw chicken that is past its best has a definite “off” smell. To this extent, our sense of smell helps protect us against foods that might poison us and also alerts us when something is burning. Mostly though, smell is a good thing, as without it we would not get anywhere near the same sense of pleasure and enjoyment when we eat and drink.

Using your sense of smell helps you to become a more intuitive cook. You can build your scent awareness by smelling foods at different stages of cooking. Raw spices have very little odour but when they are heated their essential oils release their fragrant aromas. Onions will smell (and taste) quite different depending on whether they are raw, slightly cooked, cooked until caramelised or fried. Ditto steak, raw versus cooked on the barbecue, or tomatoes that have been cooked down to a fragrant sauce.

Here then, are a couple of slow-cooked dinners, to fill the kitchen with heart-warming, lip-smacking smells on a cold winter’s night.

Huntsman’s beef and mushroom pies

The addition of dried mushrooms or mushroom powder delivers real depth of flavour to what is otherwise a very simple beef stew. The little seam that runs through cross-cut blade should be left in as it breaks down and gives the meat extra succulence. Cooking the pastry in individual pieces looks good on the plate but if you prefer one dish to share, cook the pastry on top of the meat.





Ready in 3 hours plus marinating

Serves 6-8





3-4 dried porcini mushrooms (available from specialty food stores) or dried shiitake mushrooms, or 1 tsp porcini powder

1.5kg sliced stewing steak, preferably cross-cut blade, cut in large (4-5cm) pieces

2 Tbsp brandy or sherry

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves or ½ tsp dried

Zest of ½ orange, finely grated, no pith

½ tsp ground black pepper

¼ cup flour

1 tsp salt

3 Tbsp butter

3 rashers bacon, finely diced

16 baby white onions, peeled

500g button mushrooms

1 cup smooth red wine, e.g. merlot

2 cups good beef stock





Place steak in a bowl with brandy or sherry, thyme, orange zest and pepper. Marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight in the fridge.

Preheat oven to 160C. Soak dried mushrooms in half a cup of water, then drain and finely chop. Put to one side.

Shake meat in a bag with flour, salt and pepper, shaking off any excess.

Heat half the butter over medium-high heat in a large ovenproof dish or heavy pan. Brown meat in batches, removing from pan into a bowl as it is browned. Heat rest of the butter in the pan, add bacon, onions and fresh mushrooms and cook until softened and starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Add all other ingredients and bring to a boil, stirring to lift pan brownings. Cover dish and transfer to oven. Bake until meat is tender, about 2- 2½ hours.

Split cooked pastry rectangles (see below) and place bases on hot serving plates. Spoon over meat and sauce and top with a lid of pastry. Accompany with winter vegetables.





PASTRY RECTANGLES

2 sheets flaky pastry

1 egg yolk lightly beaten with 1 Tbsp milk

Heat oven to 220C. Brush one sheet of pastry with a little egg wash, and stack another sheet on top. Cut the stack in half, then cut 4 rectangles from each half, leaving a narrow strip of pastry to cut out garnishes, e.g. pastry leaves. You will have 8 rectangles.

Decorate the pastry rectangles with cut-out pieces of pastry and place on a baking tray with a little space between each. Brush with rest of the egg wash mixture. Bake until puffed and starting to brown, about 6 minutes, then reduce heat to 180C and cook another 15-20 minutes until risen, golden and cooked through.

Note: These can be cooked ahead of time, stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days and reheated in a 180C oven for 5-6 minutes.





Slow-cooked lamb with white beans and chorizo. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Slow-cooked lamb with white beans and chorizo





This fragrant heart-warming dish can also be prepared using other meat such as pork (pork belly is good), rabbit (legs), or chicken (bone-in-thigh quarters). It’s a good dish to make a day ahead.





Ready in 3½ hours

Serves 6





6 lamb drums or shanks or 1 large oyster shoulder of lamb

3 cloves garlic, finely crushed

Rind of 1 lemon, finely zested, no pith

1 cup white wine

2 cups chicken or beef stock

400g can tomatoes, crushed

6 pickling onions (or shallots), peeled and halved crosswise

2 chorizo sausages (75-100g), diced in chunks

2 x 400g cans butter beans, rinsed and drained

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs fresh thyme

TO FINISH

1 cup each shelled and peeled broad beans and peas, fresh or frozen

2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint





Preheat oven to 200C. Use a large ovenproof dish or roasting pan in which the meat will fit snugly in a single layer. Season meat liberally with salt and pepper and place in the baking dish. Cook until lightly browned, about 40 minutes. Drain all fat from the dish and lift out meat. Add all other ingredients to the dish except broad beans, peas and mint.





Put lamb back in dish, pressing into liquid so it is semi-submerged. Reduce oven to 160C, cover dish tightly and cook until very tender, about 2-2½ hours.

Ten minutes before serving add broad beans, peas and mint; adjust seasoning to taste and return to oven or cook on the stovetop for 5-10 minutes to cook greens through.

If making ahead of time, bring back to a boil before adding beans, peas and mint.

Classic Bordeaux canelé. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Classic Bordeaux canelé

The history of canelé goes back to the early days of winemaking when egg whites were used to clarify wine. The winemakers would give the excess egg yolks to the nuns to make food for poor children. With the addition of a few other ingredients, the canelé was born (most likely milk or water would have been used in place of the rum you find in today’s canelé).

Most of the history books have the recipe originating in various convents around the winemaking regions of Bordeaux in Southern France, between the 15th and 18th centuries.

The name canelé comes from the French word for fluted, which refers to the traditional moulds used for these little cakes with a dark caramelised crust and almost custardy interior.

I like to serve these delicious caramel mouthfuls for a special weekend breakfast or as an after-dinner treat with coffee. Any excuse will do – they’re addictive! They’re a handy special-occasion treat because you can make the batter up to 48 hours in advance and keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to bake them fresh. If you don’t have canelé moulds you can use mini muffin pans.

Cooking time 2 hours for regular size or 1¼ hours for minis

Makes 12-18

2 cups milk

1 cup soft brown sugar

2 Tbsp butter

1¼ cups high-grade flour

2 eggs

2 egg yolks

¼ cup rum (or an extra ¼ cup milk)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Heat milk, sugar and butter in a medium pot over a low heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved and butter is melted. Set aside.

Place all remaining ingredients in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Whisk in the warm milk mixture until smooth. Cover and chill for at least 12 hours or up to 48 hours.

Preheat oven to 220C fan bake. Grease 12 canelé moulds or mini muffin pans liberally with butter and sprinkle with sugar to coat the insides, shaking off excess. Fill each mould three-quarters full with batter.

Bake for 5 minutes then reduce heat to 150C and cook until a deep, dark golden (about 2 hours for canelé moulds or 1¼-1½ hours for mini muffin pans).

Leave to cool then store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. They also freeze well.





Serve these with... Yvonne Lorkin’s Drinks Matches

Huntsman’s beef and mushroom pies

Mission Estate Huchet Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2019 ($150)

Fresh from winning gold medals at the International Wine Challenge and the International Wine & Spirits Competition, Mission Estate’s flagship syrah might be pricey, but Praise the Lord it’s nicey. Expertly crafted by Paul Mooney, Mission’s winemaker since, get this, 1979, it’s a powerfully proportioned wine drenched in dark fruits and laced with smoky, peppery intensity. The tannins are finely-tuned and add elegance and texture to its marathon length of flavour. If you’re going to treat yourself to these wonderfully wint’ry pies, then splash out on this sublime wine as well. Missionestate.co.nz

Slow-cooked lamb with white beans and chorizo

Selection Massale Reserve Red 2022 ($25)

I see slow-cooked meatiness and I want merlot. I see lamb and I want pinot noir. I see chorizo and I want tempranillo. So you can imagine my surprise, sportsfans, when I found all those things in one 750ml bottle! One thing you hardly ever see around the traps are multi-regional blends, but this excellently organic assemblage of 85 per cent merlot from Hawke’s Bay alongside 13 per cent pinot noir and 2 per cent tempranillo from Central Otago, bursts with bright cherry, perky plum, spiced blackcurrant and earthy, smoky sensations. The tannins are fine and fuzzy and I love it! everydaywine.com

Classic Bordeaux Canelé

Saturday’s Triple Sec 750ml ($19.99)

You don’t get thighs like mine without nibbling away on these crunchy, boozy, custardy, caramelly treats by the dozen, I can tell you. Now you may wish to stick with the traditional white wine from Bordeaux or perhaps a sparkling wine, but the second you sip a snifter of neat triple sec liqueur, you’ll see the light. With its sweet orange concentration and zesty textures, it adds zing and pow to these perfect little pastries. Premiumliquor.co.nz







