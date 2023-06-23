The TV host has weighed in on a controversial claim about the Duchess of Sussex. Photos / Getty Images

Andy Cohen has defended Meghan Markle after claims she didn’t conduct her own interviews on her freshly-canned Spotify podcast, Archetypes, ran rampant.

The Watch What Happens Live host, who appeared as a guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast last year, dubbed the rumour “insane”, reports Page Six.

“Of course, I [spoke with Markle], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumour,” Cohen told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did.”

While he didn’t name and shame the publication, PodNews made a shock claim this week that some of the Montecito royal’s chats on the podcast were done by her staffers.

The claim, which has no evidence backing it up, suggests that Meghan’s voice was edited into the podcast episodes after they had happened.

Andy Cohen on the set of his BravoTV show Watch What Happens Live. Photo / Getty Images

Cohen leapt to the Duchess’s defence, revealing that the Suits actress was “quite well-researched,” “well-informed,” and “thoughtful” during their 2022 chat.

In the conversation, Markle and Cohen discussed Bravo’s successful Housewives franchise, seeing as though Meghan revealed that she was interested in being on the show during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live over ten years ago.

“Everyone is like: ‘Oh, she should join the Beverly Hills housewives,’” Cohen said on Archetypes. “And I’m like: ‘She ain’t joining the Beverly Hills housewives, everybody. That’s not happening. She’s Meghan Markle.’”

Back in the early 2010s, Bravo passed on an opportunity to have Meghan Markle on the show - a decision that Cohen seriously regretted later on, dubbing it “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

The Duchess of Sussex replied that she had “never heard” this rumour.

Meghan's Archetypes podcast. Photo / Spotify

Last week, Harry and Meghan made headlines after they cut ties with Spotify after only producing one podcast during their three-year deal, which is estimated to be worth around $41 million.

Spotify and the Sussexes’ Archewell Audio said in a joint statement that they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”, according to The Post.

The Sussexes signed the multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant in 2020.

Meghan’s 12-episode Archetypes series explored the “labels that try to hold women back” and featured interviews with the likes of Trevor Noah, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Serena Williams.

Spotify revealed its plan to cut 200 jobs this month as it reimagines its podcasting sector.







