Homeland's grocery offering is perfectly curated. Photo / Supplied

If you don't want to rely only on the big guns, there are plenty of alternative grocery services out there where you can pick up your weekly shop. These tend to be smaller, NZ-owned and operated, with a keen sense of customer service. Here are three options if you want to spread your bets.

The Kiwi-owned online supermarket

Supie is a Kiwi-owned online supermarket that works closely with its suppliers to ensure a no-waste ordering. Their focus is on reducing waste – food waste, plastic waste and carbon footprints. There are thousands of products available from producers around the country, including farmers, butchers, fisheries, cheesemakers and beekeepers.

You can shop according to shelf, diet or values (no packaging, family-owned, fair trade, NZ made and more), and if you don't fancy picking and choosing, they also do fantastic deal bundles - mixed bags of produce that offer more bang for your buck, like a lucky dip for adults. You'll find picnic bundles, meat bundles and cheeseboard bundles, and the great value family vegetable bundle. Supie works on a membership basis – sign up for free and delivery is $15; buy a yearly membership for $99 and you'll get free delivery on orders over $70, plus priority slots, cashback deals and regular product samples. supie.co.nz

Supie, the online supermarket. Photo / Supplied

Fresh milk straight to your doorstep

Remember the days when you left your empty milk bottles at the end of the driveway, and scooping out the cream from a silver top bottle of milk was a breakfast treat? For a slice of 1980s nostalgia, plus a top-quality product and no more plastic, Harry's delivers organic A2 milk to your door three mornings a week each morning by 7am, in time for the kids' breakfast (or your coffee). This milk is fresh, healthy and so creamy, mass-produced milks will leave you cold. Leave your empties at the gate, and they'll collect, sterilise and reuse them for future deliveries. They also offer oat milk (and a chocolate version!), and natural yoghurt. Harry's currently delivers to central Auckland – within the rough triangle that lies between Pt Chev, St Mary's Bay and Mt Eden. They're looking to expand, so if you're outside the delivery area, get in touch to let them know you're keen. https://harrysdelivery.co.nz/

Harry's Delivery, delivering fresh milk around Auckland's central suburbs. Photo / Supplied

A perfectly curated mini mart in Auckland city

For a perfectly proportioned grocery experience with everything you need for a week of fresh healthy meals, Peter Gordon's Homeland stocks supplies from producers around New Zealand. Products change week to week but on any given day you'll find fresh herbs and produce as well as frozen scones, deli treats such as hummus, salami, pesto and cheeses, Lewis Road milk and butter, fresh eggs from Durham Farms, fresh-baked breads, Bostock chicken, Greenlea beef and Homegrown sausages. The grocery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 8am. homelandnz.com