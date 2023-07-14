Tomorrow night, the All Blacks will take on the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, it’s a game that is sure to be nail-biting and no one knows that more than the players.

Sitting down with the Herald ahead of the match, Jordie Barrett, Dalton Papalii and George Bower confess it’s games like this that they look forward to the most.

“There’s games you really don’t want to miss and it’s these games against South Africa,” 25-year-old Dalton Papalii smiles, adding, “Basically, you’re always playing good, consistent, well-trained and one of the best teams in the world, so that’s the game you can really judge yourself of where you’re at as a team.”

Sitting beside his teammate wearing their newly designed Adidas jerseys, Barrett adds, “They’re tough but there’s a mutual respect between the two nations, so it’s exciting.”

All Blacks George Bower, Dalton Papalii and Jordie Barrett are gearing up for a massive game against the Springboks. Photo / Dean Purcell.

But the trio’s excitement may be about more than just the game. They were recently named as the latest Jockey models set to show off their best Zoolander faces in the 2023 campaign and it’s something they were pretty stoked about.

While 26-year-old Barrett has some experience after starring in the 2021 campaign, for Papalii and 31-year-old Bower, they are first-timers. Admitting they were “stoked” to be asked to be a part of the fun photoshoot, they reveal that while they found a love for “silky smooth” jocks, they also found a bit of love for themselves.

“For myself, I was like, ‘what? Do they really want like a front rower posing in a jockey suit’” Bower laughs, “But yeah, I kind of saw the opportunity and was like ‘yeah, might as well. You only live once.”

While he admits he did a few more cardio sessions in preparation for the big day, he came to the conclusion that they had picked him for a reason, “I kind of realised, oh yeah, just embrace your body. It is what it is. They want you for who you are.”

All Black George Bower has embraced his body for Jockey's 2023 campaign. Photo / Dean Purcell.

It’s a similar feeling for Papalii. He confesses that after enjoying everything Christmas and New Year’s had to offer, he put himself on a strict no carb, core workouts every day, two weeks regime in the lead up to the January shoot.

“No, not really,” he chuckles, adding he still ate what he wanted but started doing some preseason workouts a little earlier than expected, “But it wasn’t anything too serious you know, I like my body so, I don’t really care what anyone else says.”

The trio have a series of games in New Zealand and overseas locations in the coming weeks, but it’s no secret they are gearing up for the Rugby World Cup kicking off in France on September 8.

The competition could see New Zealand’s national team away for a couple of months, with its final scheduled for October 28, and Barrett, Papalii and Bower already know who they do and don’t want to room with.

“I haven’t roomed with him, but I’ve heard a lot of things about Finlay Christie,” Papalii says, “I’ve heard he’s a bit of a grub.”

“Really makes the place his own,” Bower adds laughing.

As for Barrett, he doesn’t name any of his brothers but says his worst and best teammate to room with is the same person, All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax. “He snores loud enough. I try to sleep before him and I don’t hear him. But if you go after him, you’re in trouble.” he says laughing.

All Black Jordie Barrett reveals the worst teammate to room with. New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell.

The bunking is only one part of going away for the team, they also have to face leaving their family, friends and partners for an extended period of time. It’s a major personal sacrifice but the boys admit they prefer to look at the positives.

“It is pretty tough,” Papalii solemnly says, “Especially being away from your family and partners, it’s never nice being away from them for such a long time, but this is our job, and you’ve got to keep realising and telling yourself that we’re pretty grateful to do this, and there’s a lot of people out there that wish to be in our position.

“You always miss them, but that’s a sacrifice you have to make when you want to do something like this.”

Bower expands on his teammate’s bittersweet confession adding some of the players with kids are missing out on major milestones like first steps, things they will no doubt want to be there for, but even so they continue to put their best foot forward every day and he finds it inspiring.

“You see that as a person with no kids and you’re like, okay, this guy’s hitting the standard, I really need to pick my standards up and not cry or moan about anything and just be grateful that you’re here as well.”

The All Blacks will take on the Springboks at Auckland's Mt Smart stadium this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Barrett adds, “There’s highs and lows and I guess when you’re away, you want your family or your friends to be there for the highs and you also want them to be there during the lows so it’s never perfect.”

Fortunately for the team, they won’t be experiencing the hardships that come with overseas games this weekend.

Their Auckland match is one of the special home games in which all of their friends and family are invited to attend, so along with the country supporting them, they will also have their nearest and dearest in the stands.

It is something that sits right in the heart of Papalii who grins, “This team always brings that culture around family first and I reckon that’s pretty awesome.”

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.