It’s been a busy few weeks for the All Blacks as the Rugby World Cup 2023 heats up, but it seems they are taking a small break from their schedules for a very important reason: to see their families.

Taking to Instagram this morning, multiple partners of the high-profile rugby stars shared some adorable photos of their reunions, and there were smiles all ‘round.

Teagan Smith - wife of Aaron Smith - led the way in sharing their reunion as she posted a sweet photo of the couple and their two children Luka and Leo. She captioned the post “Finally reunited”, along with a series of black heart emojis.

Sharing more snippets from their reunion in Lyon, France – where the All Blacks will play against Italy on Sunday – the family of four appeared to be making the most of the sunshine as they took a walk in a park and found some fluffy swan friends in a pond. Teagen said in a story, “Reunited with daddy, hearts full”.

The Smiths weren’t the only ones enjoying a reunion, though. Elsewhere, Hannah Laity, wife of Beauden Barrett, took to Instagram to tell fans she and the couple’s two daughters, Billie and Coco, were finally with the rugby star.

“Finally reunited”, she said in the caption, adding, “You’re the best, Beauden Barrett”. Alongside a picture of Barrett pushing their youngest’s pram, there were also photos of the family on a train and a heartwarming picture of the couple – who married in 2019 – holding hands.

Richie Mounga is also due for a reunion as he posted a sweet photo of his wife Sophie and their two children Billie and Marley to his Instagram story, writing, “My crew are on their way”. Noting that they are travelling from Christchurch to Lyon, the family could arrive as soon as later today.

Meanwhile, Saskia Savea, wife of Ardie Savea, and their three children Keeon, Kobe and Kove are yet to reunite with the flanker. However, a recent post on the businesswoman’s Instagram in which she says goodbye to her dogs - or rather, her “fur babies” - suggests she could be on her way.

As for Captain Sam Cane and his wife Harriet, it seems they haven’t needed a reunion, as the early childhood teacher and the couple’s child Hudson flew over to France shortly after Cane arrived.

Harriet and Hudson appear to be roaming around France enjoying some dreamy spots such as Saint-Paul-de-Vence and Cassis, and the keen mum even participated in Marathon du Medoc, a French marathon, while in the country.

