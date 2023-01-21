All abuzz about honey: recipes using nature’s nectar

Photo / Babiche Martens





Honey ginger snaps

Makes about 20

50g butter 2 Tbsp honey, plus extra to drizzle ¼ cup white sugar ¾ cup plain flour 1 tsp ground ginger 1 tsp baking powder

1. Preheat oven to 180C. In a saucepan, combine the sugar, honey and butter. Heat gently until the butter melts and the mixture begins to bubble then remove from the heat.

2. Sift the flour, baking powder and ginger together then stir into the honey mixture until smooth.

3. Drop teaspoonfuls on to ungreased oven trays, leaving room for the biscuits to spread, and bake for 10 minutes or until golden.

4. Drizzle with warmed honey before eating.

Recipe / Amanda Laird

Photo / Babiche Martens

Honey and rosemary gluten-free bread

Makes 1 slab

1½ cups sorghum flour ½ cup millet flour 1 cup tapioca flour 2 Tbsp honey 1½ cups water 2 packets dried instant yeast 1 ½ tsp salt 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 tsp white vinegar 3 tsp chopped rosemary 1 tsp sea salt flakes

1. Heat oven to 200C. Line a 20 x 30cm slice tin with baking paper.

2. In a mixing bowl combine flours, honey, water and yeast then mix by hand, or in a machine, for 1 minute.

3. Allow to rest for 15 minutes then add salt, olive oil and vinegar. Knead by hand or in a machine for 5 minutes.

4. Cover the dough with a clean tea towel and leave to rise until doubled in size.

5. Brush the base and sides of the prepared tin with a little extra olive oil. Tip the bread dough into the tin, lightly stretch and press the dough with your fingertips to distribute it evenly.

6. Allow to rest for a further 10 minutes. Sprinkle over the rosemary and sea salt, then drizzle generously with additional olive oil. Cook for 25 minutes until golden brown.

Recipe / Geoff Scott

Photo / Tamara West

Poppy seed and pistachio honey cake

Serves 12

5 eggs, separated 250g caster sugar 100g shelled pistachios, ground finely 100g ground almonds 1 tsp ground coriander ¼ cup poppy seeds Zest of 1 lemon ¼ cup self-raising flour 50g melted butter Fruit 2 pears, peeled, cored cut into 8 Juice of ½ lemon ¼ cup sugar 1 cup strawberries, halved Syrup 1/3 cup honey 2 Tbsp caster sugar 1/3 cup lemon juice ¼ cup water To serve ¼ cup lightly toasted pistachios Icing sugar, for dusting

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease a 24cm ring tin and line base with baking paper.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer place the egg yolks and half the sugar. Beat for 4 minutes until light and creamy.

3. Stir through the nuts, coriander, poppy seeds, zest, flour, and butter.

4. In a clean bowl beat the egg whites to soft peaks. Add the remaining sugar and beat until stiff. Fold half of the mixture through the nuts and mix gently with a large spoon. Then add the remaining egg white mixture and combine well. Pour the mixture into the lined tin and smooth the top. Place in the oven for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Let the cake sit in the tin for 15 minutes before removing. Place on a rack.

5. Place the pears in a pot. Cover with water, add lemon juice and sugar. Bring to a simmer for 10-15 minutes until just soft. Remove and set aside.

6. To make the syrup — into a small pot place the honey, sugar, lemon juice and water. Bring to a boil then simmer for 4 or 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

7. Place the cake on a serving plate. Spoon over the syrup. Fill the centre with the pears and strawberries, sprinkle over the pistachios. Dust with icing sugar and serve.

Recipe / Angela Casley