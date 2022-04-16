Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Airy menace: The hidden benefit of exercising in a mask

4 minutes to read
Keeping your mask on while exercising in busy urban areas can have multiple benefits. Photo / 123RF

Keeping your mask on while exercising in busy urban areas can have multiple benefits. Photo / 123RF

By Nicky Pellegrino

Wearing a mask while out exercising on busy roads has another benefit besides helping protect against Covid. By Nicky Pellegrino.

Since the pandemic began, it has become more common to see people wearing masks while

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.